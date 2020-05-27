ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ພັກຣີິພັບບລີກັນ ເຊື້ອເຊີນ ປ. ທຣຳ ໃຫ້ຍ້າຍກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ພັກ ໄປລັດເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ 3 ທ່ານ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງ ຊາດຂອງພັກໃນປີ 2020 ທີ່ລັດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຖ້າລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຫາກບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພໍໃຈຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການໂຮມຊຸມ ນຸມກັນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາຈະມານີ້.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ຈໍເຈຍ ແລະເທັກຊັສ ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຂອງພວກທ່ານ ຈະເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ແນ່ນອນແລ້ວວ່າ ຈະຖືກສະເໜີແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງນັ້ນ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະໄຂຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເມືອງຊາລັອດ (Charlotte) ໃນວັນທີ 24 ສິງຫາ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານຣອຍ ຄູເປີ້ (Roy Cooper) ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນແກ່ທ່ານທຣຳເທື່ອວ່າ ລັດຂອງທ່ານຈະເປີດຄືນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ຈາກການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບກ່ຽວກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ພາຍໃນເວລານັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ທ່ານຄູເປີ້ນຶ່ງອາທິດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼືບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນແລ້ວທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຍ້າຍກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກພ້ອມກັບເງິນລາຍໄດ້ຫຼາຍໆລ້ານໂດລາ ໄປບ່ອນອື່ນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ການບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍໃນເວລານີ້ ຂອງທ່ານຄູເປີ້ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ.

ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກເປີດຄືນລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ດຳເນີນການແບບຊ້າໆ ຊ້າຫຼາຍ ແລະເປັນທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານຄູເປີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ອີງຕາມວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະມີຄວາມປະສົງທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຈໍເຈຍ ທ່ານບຣາຍອັນ ແຄັມກໍໄດ້ທຳການສະເໜີເພື່ອຊັກຊວນ ໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄປເປີດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ທີ່ລັດຂອງທ່ານໂດຍຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ໂດຍມີສະຖານທີ່ ຮ້ານອາຫານ ໂຮງແຮມ ແລະແຮງງານລະດັບໂລກ ລັດຈໍເຈຍແມ່ນເປັນກຽດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.”

ສ່ວນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ເມືອງມິລວອກກີ ໃນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ແຕ່ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບກ່ຽວກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແຜນການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.

Three Republican governors are offering to hold the party’s 2020 national convention in their state if North Carolina doesn’t satisfy U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for a full gathering in August.

The governors of Florida, Georgia, and Texas all say their state would be the ideal place for Republicans to gather.

The convention, where Trump is certain to be nominated for a second term, is set to open in Charlotte August 24.

But Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has yet to give Trump assurance that the state will be fully reopened from the coronavirus restrictions by then.

Trump is giving Cooper a week to make that promise or Trump says he will take the convention – and the millions of dollars in revenue it generates – elsewhere.

Trump is suggesting a political motive behind Cooper’s inability to commit at this time.

“We have a governor who doesn’t want to open up the state. He’s been acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously," Trump said.

Cooper’s office has said he will make his decision based on science and the desire to protect the public.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made a pitch to entice his fellow Republicans to convene there, tweeting Tuesday “With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention.”

Texas has made a similar appeal and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he “would love” to have either the Republicans or Democrats to meet in his state.

Democrats are scheduled to hold their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but coronavirus restrictions could alter those plans.