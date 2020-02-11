ທະ​ຫານໃນກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ 4 ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິສັດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເ​ຄ​ຣ​ດິດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເອ​ຄົວ​ແຟັກ​ສ໌ (Equifax) ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເກືອບ​ຮອດເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ອີງ​ຕາມການປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດນັ້ນ ນັກ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີຂອງບໍ​ລິສັດ​ເອ​ຄົວ​ແຟັກ​ສ໌ (Equifax) ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແອັດ​ລານ​ຕາໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເອົາຊື່, ວັນ​ເດືອນ​ປີ​ເກີດ, ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ເບີ​ສະ​ຫວັດ​ດີ​ການ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ຫລື social security number ຂອງ 145 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ, ລັກ​ເອົາ​ນ້ຳ​ເບີ​ໃບ​ຂັບ​ຂີ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 10 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ເບີ​ບັດ​ເຄ​ຣ​ດິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ມານ 200,000 ຄົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທີ່​ມີ 9 ກະ​ທົງທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ສານ​ໃນ ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້. ທັງ 4 ຄົນ ​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ລັກ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ຖານ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

"ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍນີ້ແມ່ນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ (William Barr), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ການ​ລັກ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ທາງ​ການ​ເງິນຕໍ່ບໍ​ລິສັດ​ເອ​ຄົວ​ແຟັກ​ສ໌ (Equifax) ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸ​ກເຂົ້າ​ໄປເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາມ​ເຣິ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ສ່ວນຕົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ."



ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ, ທ່ານ ເກງ ຊວງ (Geng Shuang) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ຈີນບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທາງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.

ນັກ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ 4 ຄົນ ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຄົ້​ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ 54 ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ ທ້າວ ຫວູ ຊີ​ຢອງ (Wu Zhiyong), ຫວາງ ສຽນ (Wang Qian), ຊູ​ ເຄ (Xu Ke) ແລະ ຫລີວ ເລີຍ (Liu Lei) ແລະ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ກັນ​ ກະ​ທຳ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ຄອມ​ພີວ​ເຕີ, ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ກັນ​ທຳ​ການ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ກັນ​ທຳ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂອນ​ເງິນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ ບາ (Barr) ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຄອມ​ພິວເຕີຂອງບໍ​ລິສັດ​ເອ​ຄົວ​ແຟັກ​ສ໌ (Equifax) ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານຊ່ອງ "ການ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ" ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ສຳ​ລັບແກ້​ໄຂ​ຂໍ້​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ນັ້ນ.

ທ້ານ​ບາ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ເມື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍໆ​ອາ​ທິດ ​ເພື່ອດຳ​ເນີນການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ເບິ່ງ, ເອົາ​ໂປ​ຣ​ ແກ​ຣມ ຫລື​ software ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ລັກ​ຂໍ້​ມູນເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ, ແລະລັກ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ຫັດລັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ ເພື່ອ​ກຽມ​ການ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງບໍ​ລິສັດ​ເອ​ຄົວ​ແຟັກ​ສ໌ (Equifax).”



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with hacking the computer networks of U.S. credit rating giant Equifax and stealing the company’s trade secrets and the personal data of nearly half of all Americans, U.S. law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

The 2017 Equifax data breach, one of the largest of its kind in history, resulted in the theft of about 150 million Americans' names, birth dates, and social security numbers and the driver’s license numbers of at least 10 million Americans.

"The scale of the theft was staggering,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference. "This theft not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax but invaded the privacy of many millions of Americans, and imposed substantial costs and burdens on them as the have had to take measures to protect against identity theft.”

The four Chinese accused of carrying out the Equifax hack were members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s 54th Research Institute, according to a nine-count federal indictment returned on Jan. 28 in the Northern District of Georgia, The were identified as Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei and face charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The four have not been arrested.

The Justice Department does not normally bring criminal charges against members of a foreign country’s military or intelligence services. This is only the second time that federal prosecutors have charged members of the Chinese military , and it comes amid heightened U.S. concerns about Chinese economic espionage and theft of intellectual property.

"Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us,” Barr said.

In 2014, the Justice Department indicted five members of the PLA’s cyber espionage arm with stealing confidential business information from U.S. companies and a trade organization.

The FBI is conducting roughly 1,000 investigations into suspected Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property, with many expected to result in criminal charges against individuals and companies later in the year, U.S. law enforcement officials said last week.

In a statement, Equifax said it has “made significant progress and investments” in the last two years to protect consumer data. Between 2018 and 2020, the company is spending $1.25 billion on enhanced security and technology, CEO Mark W. Begor said.