ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ໄປ​ສູ່ 18 ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສາທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາໃນ​ວັນ​ພ​ະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ອົງ​ການອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຖື​ວ່າ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເປັນ “ເຫດ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ” ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ຂອງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄົນ​ຫາ​ຄົນຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳ​ອິດ ໃນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊີ​ຄາ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນີ້ ຈາກ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງລາວ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ. ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ 6 ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໂດຍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຟິນ​ແລນ ຝ​ຮັ່ງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ ເນ​ປາ​ລ ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄທ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ຣັບ​ເອ​ເມີ​ເຣັ​ສ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ແລ້ວ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ​ແມ່ນເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ແມ່ນ​ກາຍ 9,000 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ 1,000 ຄົນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງມື້. ປະ​ມານ 200 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຮານ. ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່​າວ ແລະ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ຈີນ.

ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ທີ່​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ນາງ​ມໍ​ນິ​ກາ ຣຸ​ສ​ຕາ​ໂມວາ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແຕ່​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ. ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ແລະ​ພວກນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້​ຖືກກວດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເດີ່ນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລແລະ​ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China to 18 other countries a global health emergency.



Thursday’s announcement from Geneva means the WHO regards the outbreak as an "extraordinary event" needing a coordinated international response.



Experts say there is evidence of people-to-people transmission of the virus.



The Centers for Disease Control Thursday reported the first case of human transmission in the United States. Doctors say a Chicago man caught the virus from his wife who had been in Wuhan. He is the sixth confirmed coronavirus case in the United States.



India and the Philippines announced their first confirmed cases Thursday, joining a growing list that includes Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong Japan, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.



Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in China seems to grow by the hour. China's health commission said early Friday that number now exceeds 9,000 -- up more than 1,000 in just a day. About 200 people have died.



The United States has evacuated more than 200 people from Wuhan. Several other countries have also evacuated their nationals and some international airlines have suspended direct flights to China.



A Ukrainian exchange student in Wuhan, Monika Rustamova, tells VOA that people in the city are generally calm, but everyone is wearing a mask. She said she and the other students are screened before they leave the campus and when they return.



Another Ukrainian student in the Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, Dmytro Yatskovsky, said it is the foreign exchange students who are panicking and spreading lots of false information -- something for which he said could bring punishment under Chinese law. But Yatskovsky says he trusts the Chinese authorities, saying they act quickly and have all the resources to keep things under control.



The White House has said it is considering further restrictions on U.S. airlines flying to China, in addition to the voluntary restrictions by some air carriers. It has not yet decided whether to impose a travel ban.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said none of the 195 American passengers evacuated Wednesday from Wuhan show symptoms of coronavirus. They will remain at a U.S. military base in California at least through the end of the week.



The CDC said the risk to Americans is low and that it is working with the WHO to get a U.S. team to China as soon as possible.



The CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier says the symptoms of a cold or the flu and the coronavirus are the same, but the risk factors are having visited China's Hubei province or having close contact with those who have been there.