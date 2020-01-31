ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມຈາກຈີນ ໄປສູ່ 18 ປະເທດນັ້ນ ເປັນພາວະສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງໂລກ.
ການປະກາດຈາກນະຄອນເຈນີວາໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຖືວ່າການລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນ “ເຫດການພິເສດ” ທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການປະສານງານເພື່ອຮັບມືຂອງນາໆຊາດ.
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫຼັກຖານກ່ຽວກັບການຕິດຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງຄົນຫາຄົນຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີທຳອິດ ໃນການຕິດຕໍ່ແຕ່ຄົນຫາຄົນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ພວກທ່ານໝໍເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຊີຄາໂກ ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ຈາກພັນລະຍາຂອງລາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງວູຮານ ປະເທດຈີນ. ລາວເປັນຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ກໍລະນີທີ 6 ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ອິນເດຍ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຂອງຕົນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງປະເທດຕິດເຊື້ອ ຮວມທັງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ການາດາ ຟິນແລນ ຝຮັ່ງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ຮົງກົງ ຍີປຸ່ນ ເນປາລ ສິງກະໂປ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄທ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ແລະປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນແລ້ວຢູ່ຈີນແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆຊົ່ວໂມງ. ກຳມາທິການອະນາໄມແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແມ່ນກາຍ 9,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,000 ຄົນ ໃນເວລາພຽງນຶ່ງມື້. ປະມານ 200 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.
ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນອອກຈາກເມືອງ ວູຮານ. ຫຼາຍປະເທດກໍໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະສາຍການບິນຂອງນາໆຊາດ ໄດ້ໂຈະຖ້ຽວບິນໂດຍກົງໄປຍັງຈີນ.
ນັກສຶກສາແລກປ່ຽນຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກຢູເຄຣນທີ່ເມືອງວູຮານ ນາງມໍນິກາ ຣຸສຕາໂມວາ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແຕ່ທຸກໆຄົນແມ່ນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ. ນາງກ່າວວ່າ ນາງແລະພວກນັກສຶກສາຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະອອກຈາກເດີ່ນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແລະເວລາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບຄືນມາ.
The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China to 18 other countries a global health emergency.
Thursday’s announcement from Geneva means the WHO regards the outbreak as an "extraordinary event" needing a coordinated international response.
Experts say there is evidence of people-to-people transmission of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control Thursday reported the first case of human transmission in the United States. Doctors say a Chicago man caught the virus from his wife who had been in Wuhan. He is the sixth confirmed coronavirus case in the United States.
India and the Philippines announced their first confirmed cases Thursday, joining a growing list that includes Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong Japan, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in China seems to grow by the hour. China's health commission said early Friday that number now exceeds 9,000 -- up more than 1,000 in just a day. About 200 people have died.
The United States has evacuated more than 200 people from Wuhan. Several other countries have also evacuated their nationals and some international airlines have suspended direct flights to China.
A Ukrainian exchange student in Wuhan, Monika Rustamova, tells VOA that people in the city are generally calm, but everyone is wearing a mask. She said she and the other students are screened before they leave the campus and when they return.
Another Ukrainian student in the Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, Dmytro Yatskovsky, said it is the foreign exchange students who are panicking and spreading lots of false information -- something for which he said could bring punishment under Chinese law. But Yatskovsky says he trusts the Chinese authorities, saying they act quickly and have all the resources to keep things under control.
The White House has said it is considering further restrictions on U.S. airlines flying to China, in addition to the voluntary restrictions by some air carriers. It has not yet decided whether to impose a travel ban.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said none of the 195 American passengers evacuated Wednesday from Wuhan show symptoms of coronavirus. They will remain at a U.S. military base in California at least through the end of the week.
The CDC said the risk to Americans is low and that it is working with the WHO to get a U.S. team to China as soon as possible.
The CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier says the symptoms of a cold or the flu and the coronavirus are the same, but the risk factors are having visited China's Hubei province or having close contact with those who have been there.