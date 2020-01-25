ຄະນະທີມງານທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະຂຶ້ນມາກ່າວຢູ່ສະພາສູງໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມການຕໍ່ສູ້ ໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ຄະນະທີມງານດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສືບຕໍ່ການນຳສະເໜີ ໃນວັນຈັນແລະວັນອັງຄານຈະມາ.
ທ່ານເຈ ເຊກູໂລ ນຶ່ງໃນທະນາຍຄວາມ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະທີມງານຈະເລີ້ມການຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີ ແລະ “ຈະປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ” ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານຣິກ ສກັອດ ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ “ດີໃຈແລະກໍຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ” ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ “ຈະເລີ້ມເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ” ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ສ່ວນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງເທັດ ຄຣູສ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈາກລັດເທັກຊັສກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈແລະກໍຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດປະທານາທິບໍດີຈະໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນທ່ານ.”
ສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໃນເດືອນທັນວາຜ່ານມາ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ 2 ຂໍ້ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາທ່ານວ່າ ໃຊ້ຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄປໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ ແລະຂັດຂວາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ຈະສືບສວນການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າກົດດັນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ເປີດການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການຄໍຣັບຊັ່ນຕໍ່ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ທ້າທາຍຄົນສຳຄັນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕໍ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນປີນີ້.
ນອກນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຍັງໄດ້ກັກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນໂດຍມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນອກຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຈະປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນ ຕໍ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນແລະວຽກການທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກັບບໍລິສັດແກັສຂອງຢູເຄຣນ. ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານໃດໆປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບພວກພໍ່ລູກໄບເດັນທັງສອງ.
ການກັກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ. ຜູ້ຈັດການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນໄອຍະການ ທ່ານເຈສັນ ຄຣາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກກໍຍ້ອນປະທານາທີບໍດີທຣຳຖືກຈັບໄດ້.”
The legal team of President Donald Trump faces the Senate Saturday as it begins its defense of the impeached U.S. leader.The team will continue its presentation on Monday and Tuesday.
Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, said the team will mount an "affirmative case" and "is going to refute the allegations" made against the president.
Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott said he is "looking forward" to the White House "starting to set the record straight" at Saturday's proceedings.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, also a Republican, said, "I'm looking forward to the first time the president has had to defend himself."
The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December. The president is facing two articles of impeachment that accuse him of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his actions related to Ukraine.
He is accused of pressuring Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden - a major Democratic challenger to Trump's re-election bid this year.
The president also withheld military aid to Ukraine - allegedly unless President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced a probe into Biden and his son Hunter's lucrative job with a Ukrainian gas company.No evidence against the Bidens has ever surfaced.
The aid embargo was lifted in September.House manager Jason Crow said, "It was only lifted because President Trump had gotten caught."
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead House manager in the impeachment trial said earlier this week all Trump cared about was investigating Biden, especially after early polls showed the former vice president would soundly beat Trump in the election.
Trump and his lawyers were invited to appear before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry, but declined.
U.S. Democratic lawmakers closed out their final arguments against the president Friday, arguing that if Trump is not removed from office he will continue to abuse power.
"At the heart of Article Two, obstruction of Congress, is a simple troubling reality: President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up," said Hakeem Jeffries, one of seven House Democrats serving as managers of the trial.
Jeffries said Trump administration officials were aware of the president's alleged misconduct last year.Jeffries called the situation in the White House a "toxic mess."
Schiff told lawmakers, "You cannot leave a man like that in office." He argued that the president will not change and his actions will remain the same. "You know it's not going to stop. It's not going to stop unless the Congress does something about it."
"He has shown neither remorse nor acknowledgment of wrongdoing," said Schiff."Do you think if we do nothing, it's going to stop now?"
In his final argument, Schiff urged senators to "give America a fair trial," saying, "she's worth it."