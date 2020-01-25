ຄະ​ນະທີມ​ງານ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ສະພາ​ສູງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ຄະ​ນະ​ທີມ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນແລະ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານຈະ​ມາ.

ທ່ານເຈ ເຊ​ກູ​ໂລ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ທີມ​ງານ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີ ແລະ “ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ” ທີ່​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນັ້ນ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ທ່ານຣິກ ສ​ກັອດ ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ດີ​ໃຈ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ” ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ “ຈະ​ເລີ້ມເວົ້າ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ” ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້.

ສ່ວນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງເທັດ ຄ​ຣູ​ສ ​ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຈະ​ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທ່ານ​.”

ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໄດ້​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ 2 ຂໍ້ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ໃຊ້​ຕຳແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່​າ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄໍ​ຣັບ​ຊັ່ນ​ຕໍ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

ນອກນັ້ນ ປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໂດຍມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ແລະວຽກ​ການທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ຂອງ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ພໍ່​ລູກ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ.

ການ​ກັກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ. ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ສັນ ຄ​ຣາວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກເລີກ​ກໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທີ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້.”

The legal team of President Donald Trump faces the Senate Saturday as it begins its defense of the impeached U.S. leader.The team will continue its presentation on Monday and Tuesday.



Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, said the team will mount an "affirmative case" and "is going to refute the allegations" made against the president.



Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott said he is "looking forward" to the White House "starting to set the record straight" at Saturday's proceedings.



Texas Senator Ted Cruz, also a Republican, said, "I'm looking forward to the first time the president has had to defend himself."



The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December. The president is facing two articles of impeachment that accuse him of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his actions related to Ukraine.



He is accused of pressuring Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden - a major Democratic challenger to Trump's re-election bid this year.



The president also withheld military aid to Ukraine - allegedly unless President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced a probe into Biden and his son Hunter's lucrative job with a Ukrainian gas company.No evidence against the Bidens has ever surfaced.



The aid embargo was lifted in September.House manager Jason Crow said, "It was only lifted because President Trump had gotten caught."



Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead House manager in the impeachment trial said earlier this week all Trump cared about was investigating Biden, especially after early polls showed the former vice president would soundly beat Trump in the election.



Trump and his lawyers were invited to appear before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry, but declined.



U.S. Democratic lawmakers closed out their final arguments against the president Friday, arguing that if Trump is not removed from office he will continue to abuse power.



"At the heart of Article Two, obstruction of Congress, is a simple troubling reality: President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up," said Hakeem Jeffries, one of seven House Democrats serving as managers of the trial.



Jeffries said Trump administration officials were aware of the president's alleged misconduct last year.Jeffries called the situation in the White House a "toxic mess."



Schiff told lawmakers, "You cannot leave a man like that in office." He argued that the president will not change and his actions will remain the same. "You know it's not going to stop. It's not going to stop unless the Congress does something about it."



"He has shown neither remorse nor acknowledgment of wrongdoing," said Schiff."Do you think if we do nothing, it's going to stop now?"



In his final argument, Schiff urged senators to "give America a fair trial," saying, "she's worth it."