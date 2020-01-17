ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ 11 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຍ້ອນມີ​ອາ​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ຈາກ​ແຮງ​ກະ​ທົບ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ ແລ້ວຕໍ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຕໍ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ 2 ແຫ່ງເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນາຍພົນ​ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ລ​ກຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານນັ້ນ.

ຮ້ອຍ​ເອກ ບິ​ລ ເອີ​ແບນ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທະຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 8 ມັງ​ກອນຜ່ານ​ມາ ຕໍ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຊາດ ແຕ່​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ຈາກ​ແຮງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແລະ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຢູ່.”

The U.S. military says 11 service members are in hospitals after displaying concussion symptoms, following Iran's attack last week on Iraqi bases where U.S. troops were stationed.

Iran's ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases was launched in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force.

Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central command, said in a statement Thursday, "While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."

The service members are in hospitals in Germany and Kuwait.

"When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq," Urban said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said after Iran's attack in Iraq that no U.S. forces were injured.