ພວກ​ໝີກົວອາລາ​ (Koalas) ຢູ່​ສວນ​ອຸດ​ທະ​ຍານ​ສັດ​ປ່າອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ຈາກ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ຍ້ອນ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໝີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ໂຕ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຍ້ອນ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສວນ​ສັດ ໄດ້​ນຳເອົາ​ໝີ​ກົວ​ອາ​ລາໄປ​ຍັງ​ບ່ອນ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ສວນ​ພວກ​ສັດ​ເລືອຄານ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິດ​ນີ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ປ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ອາ​ກາ​ດປຽກຊຸ່ມ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ມອດພວກ​ໄຟ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ແຫ່ງ​ ທີ່​ໄຟ​ຍັງ​ໄໝ້ຢ່າງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຮ້​າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ ​ຍ້ອນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣຍ​ເລຍກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລະດູ​ຮ້ອນ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຮອດ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.



Koalas at an Australian wildlife park are being rescued from flash flooding Friday, a week after thousands died in the path of raging bush fires.



Zoo keepers carried koalas to safety at the Australian Reptile Park near Sydney, after heavy rain sent water rushing through its bushland setting.



The wet weather this week is helping firefighters reduce or contain some blazes. ((:27 ))



Still, dozens of fires remain out of control, and authorities warned the crisis could worsen again with Australia only half way through its summer.

