ພວກໝີກົວອາລາ (Koalas) ຢູ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານສັດປ່າອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກຳລັງຖືກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຍ້ອນຝົນຕົກໜັກໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກໝີດັ່ງກ່າວຫຼາຍພັນໂຕໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຮັກສາສວນສັດ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາໝີກົວອາລາໄປຍັງບ່ອນປອດໄພຢູ່ສວນພວກສັດເລືອຄານ ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຊິດນີ ຫຼັງຈາກຝົນຕົກໜັກໄດ້ສົ່ງກະແສນ້ຳໄຫຼເຂົ້າສູ່ປ່າດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ອາກາດປຽກຊຸ່ມໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍມອດພວກໄຟ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.
ແຕ່ຍັງມີຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງ ທີ່ໄຟຍັງໄໝ້ຢ່າງຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຕືອນເຖິງວິກິດການທີ່ອາດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ຍ້ອນອອສເຕຣຍເລຍກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ລະດູຮ້ອນ ພຽງແຕ່ຮອດເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
Koalas at an Australian wildlife park are being rescued from flash flooding Friday, a week after thousands died in the path of raging bush fires.
Zoo keepers carried koalas to safety at the Australian Reptile Park near Sydney, after heavy rain sent water rushing through its bushland setting.
The wet weather this week is helping firefighters reduce or contain some blazes. ((:27 ))
Still, dozens of fires remain out of control, and authorities warned the crisis could worsen again with Australia only half way through its summer.