ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ​ຂອງທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ເບິ່ງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ແລະ​ການ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຈີ 5 ຊຶ່ງ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ໂປ ໃນພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງແລະ​ປະ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ອະ​ດີດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳນາດ ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມ​ເກົ່າ ໄວ້​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼືຈີ​ຮາດ. Daniel Gillet ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດ ​ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ



ເມືອງ​ໂປ ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ທີ 5 ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈາກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ 13 ຄົນທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ຕົກ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ລີ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈາກອ​າ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ 5 ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ມາກ​ຣົງ ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້ອາ​ໄລ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ໄດ້​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ 5 ປະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ເບີ​ກີ​ນາ​ຟາ​ໂຊ ມາ​ລີ ມໍ​ຣິ​ເຕ​ເນຍ ນີ​ແຊ ແລະ ​ຊາດ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ ກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ຕໍ່​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ລີ​ແລະ​ເບີ​ກີ​ນາ​ຟາ​ໂຊ ບ່ອນ​ທາງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງທະ​ຫານ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ກ​ຣົງ​ແລ້ວ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຄວາມ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຊອບ​ທຳ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ການ​ໄປ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດວ່າ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມາ​ກ​ຣົງ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ມຸກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຈີ 5 ແຫ່ງ​ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງແລະ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ.”

ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ 5 ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດແລະ​ປະ​ສົມ​ປະ​ສານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ໂຄງ​ຮ່​າງ​ການ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ດຽວ.

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ມາ​ກ​ຣົງ ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄປ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ 220 ຄົ​ນ ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຮັກ​ສາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີມາກ​ຣົງ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ໄປ ມັນຈະ​ເປັນ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ຫຼາຍ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄດ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ພວມ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົ​ງ​ເຂດ​ແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 5 ເທົ່ານັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2016 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ນີ້ ມີ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ.

ຝ​ຣັ່ງຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມ ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ໄດ້​ສ່ວນ​ເສຍຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ແຮລ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ 4,500 ຄົນ. ນັບແຕ່​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ປີ 2013 ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ 41 ຄົນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ທີ່​ປາ​ຣີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລານີ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ຕ້ອງມີ​ສ່ວນ​ແບ່ງ​ນຳ.

surge of terrorist violence in Africa’s Sahel region is forcing West African nations to reconsider their strategy and unify military forces. Leaders invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to a G5 summit in the southern French city of Pau on Monday agreed to pursue their engagements with France - and put aside their differences with the former colonial power – to fight against jihadism.

Presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Chad joined Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony in Pau commemorating French soldiers killed recently in Mali.

Macron’s purpose for inviting members of G5 Sahel was to clarify their position on France’s military presence in the Sahel region at a time when protests are growing in Mali and Burkina-Faso against French military operation Barkhane.

Protesters blame Paris for failing to restore stability.

Amid growing anti-French sentiment in the region, Macron was looking to boost the legitimacy of France’s presence. He received it from his West African counterparts – who at this meeting – appeared to be on his side.

The French leader, at a news conference, said the heads of state of the G5 Sahel wish to pursue their engagements with France and its allies in the region.

France and G5 Sahel states agreed to change of the method combining their military forces under one command structure, to concentrate their efforts in the three borders zone of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and called for more international support.

Mr. Macron announced France will deploy 220 more troops and will work to convince US forces to stay.

Macron assured his West African counterparts that if the Americans withdraw, that would be bad news. He said he hopes he can convince President Donald Trump that the fight against terrorism in which he is engaged is also playing in the region.

U.N. officials say the number of casualties has increased five times since 2016 with more than 4,000 victims in 2019. In Niger recently, terrorist attacks killed 89 people on January 9 in Chinegodar and 71 on December 10 in Inates.

France, a former colonial power in the Sahel, deployed 4,500 soldiers in the region. Thirteen French soldiers died on November 25th in a helicopter crash in Mali.

France has suffered 41 casualties since its current engagement in the Sahel began in 2013.