ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກກັນຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະພົບ​ກັນໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ເພື່ອທຳ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຣັດ​ເຊຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທັງທ່ານ ຟາ​ເຢ​ສ ຊາ​ຣາ​ຊ (Fayez Sarraj) ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານປອງດອງ​ຊາດ ຫລື National Accord ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະທ່ານຄາ​ລີ​ຟາ ຮັ​ຟ​ຕາ (Khalifa Haftar) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊ​ຍ ແລະ​ເທີ​ກີ ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບຢູ່​ໃນ​ລີ​ເບຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂາດ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບທີ່​ມີມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ຕອນທີ່​ທ່ານ ມົວ​ມາ ກາ​ດາ​ຟີ, ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງເປັນ​ວາ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານນັ້ນ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເປັນ​ຕົົ້ນ​ມານັ້ນ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.



ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ກາຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ຮັ​ຟ​ຕາ (Haftar) ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ທຳ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີແນ​ໃສ່​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ຫລວງຕ​ຣີ​ໂ​ປ​ລີ (Tripoli).



​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ, ສັນ​ນິ​ບາດ​ຊາດ​ອາ​ຣັບ, ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສູ້​ກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດນັ້ນ ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອ​າ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານັ້ນ​.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່ານ ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ຣາ​ຊ (Sarraj) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໄດ້​ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ຮັ​ຟ​ຕາ (Haftar) ຫາກບໍ່​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ ຕົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງຕ​ຣີ​ໂ​ປ​ລີໄປ.

ສະ​ຖານ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ຫລວງຕ​ຣີ​ໂ​ປ​ລີ (Tripoli) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ “​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພິດ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງນີ້” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ລີ​ເບຍ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ "ຊີ​ເຣຍທີ 2”.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່​ມນີ້

The leaders of Libya's rival governments are due to meet Monday in Moscow for peace talks.



Russia's foreign ministry said both Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord, and Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army, would take part in the meeting.



Russian and Turkish officials are also participating in the push for peace in Libya, which has struggled with instability since the death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.



The situation has grown more contentious in recent months as Haftar launched an offensive aimed at capturing Tripoli.



The United Nations, Arab League, and European Union are urging both sides fighting for power to abide by the cease-fire that took effect Sunday.



Al-Sarraj's government says no truce can success unless Haftar withdraws his forces from the outskirts of Tripoli. ((:40))



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support different sides, spent the week calling for the truce.



Turkey began deploying soldiers last week to back the government's forces while Russia has reportedly sent mercenaries to support Haftar's fighters.



The U.S. embassy in Tripoli says it is "seriously concerned about toxic foreign interference in the conflict," while some European leaders are worried about Libya turning into a "second Syria."