ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກກັນຂອງລີເບຍ ມີກຳນົດຈະພົບກັນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງມົສກູ ເພື່ອທຳການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ.
ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທັງທ່ານ ຟາເຢສ ຊາຣາຊ (Fayez Sarraj) ຜູ້ນຳລັດຖະບານປອງດອງຊາດ ຫລື National Accord ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະທ່ານຄາລີຟາ ຮັຟຕາ (Khalifa Haftar) ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງລີເບຍ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເທີກີ ກໍຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນລີເບຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະສົບກັບສະພາບຂາດສະຖຽນລະພາບທີ່ມີມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນທີ່ທ່ານ ມົວມາ ກາດາຟີ, ຜູ້ນຳປະເທດທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນວາລາດົນນານນັ້ນ ເສຍຊີວິດເປັນຕົົ້ນມານັ້ນ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ສະພາບການໄດ້ກັບກາຍມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນຫລາຍເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ຮັຟຕາ (Haftar) ໄດ້ເລີ້ມທຳການໂຈມຕີແນໃສ່ຍຶດເອົານະຄອນຫລວງຕຣີໂປລີ (Tripoli).
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ສັນນິບາດຊາດອາຣັບ, ແລະສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຕ່າງກໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງສູ້ກັນເພື່ອກຳອຳນາດນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ກຳນົດໃນການຢຸດຍິງທີ່ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ອາລ-ຊາຣາຊ (Sarraj) ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງຈະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໄດ້ ຕາບໃດທີ່ທ່ານ ຮັຟຕາ (Haftar) ຫາກບໍ່ຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງ ຕົນອອກຈາກເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງຕຣີໂປລີໄປ.
ສະຖານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຕຣີໂປລີ (Tripoli) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນມີ “ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນພິດໄພຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ນຳຢູໂຣບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ລີເບຍກາຍເປັນ "ຊີເຣຍທີ 2”.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
The leaders of Libya's rival governments are due to meet Monday in Moscow for peace talks.
Russia's foreign ministry said both Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord, and Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army, would take part in the meeting.
Russian and Turkish officials are also participating in the push for peace in Libya, which has struggled with instability since the death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.
The situation has grown more contentious in recent months as Haftar launched an offensive aimed at capturing Tripoli.
The United Nations, Arab League, and European Union are urging both sides fighting for power to abide by the cease-fire that took effect Sunday.
Al-Sarraj's government says no truce can success unless Haftar withdraws his forces from the outskirts of Tripoli. ((:40))
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support different sides, spent the week calling for the truce.
Turkey began deploying soldiers last week to back the government's forces while Russia has reportedly sent mercenaries to support Haftar's fighters.
The U.S. embassy in Tripoli says it is "seriously concerned about toxic foreign interference in the conflict," while some European leaders are worried about Libya turning into a "second Syria."