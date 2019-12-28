ໜ່ວຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ລົດ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ Aamin Ambulance ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 76 ຄົນແລະ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຫຼັງຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ແຍກທີ່ມີ​ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ​າ​ແໜ້ນ ທາງ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ.

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າອາດ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 90 ຄົ​ນ.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ດ່ານກວດຢູ່​ທາງ​ແຍກແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ ແລະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ ຈາກ​ເມືອງອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ເຢ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ຫ້າງ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່​າ ລົດ​ຄັນທີ່​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ດິນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຄັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ແຍກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລົດ​ພາກັນ​ຢຸດ​ເພື່ອ​ຈ່າຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ຫົນ​ທາງ.

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ລີ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເລືອດ​ແລະ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຊາກ​ສົບ ຢັ່ງ​ຢາຍ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ເຫດ.

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ບອກ​ໄດ້​ເຖິງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ ແຕ່​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.”

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກຸ່ມ​ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບັບ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ອາ​ລ​ກາ​ອີ​ດາ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

Mogadishu's Aamin Ambulance Service says at least 76 people are dead and scroes injured after a huge car bomb exploded at a busy junction on the southwestern side of Mogadishu.



The death toll is likely to rise, with some officials saying as many as 90 peopple are dead.



Witnesses say the blast occurred at a security checkpoint at an intersection used by vehicles leaving and entering Mogadishu from Afgoye town. An officer said it was a truck bomb.



Early reports indicated the vehicle filled with explosives was targeting a busy taxation office at the junction where vehicles stop to pay their road taxes.



A witness who went to the scene told VOA Somali that he saw blood and pieces of bodies scattered throughout the scene.



"It's hard to quantify, but many people died," he said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked terror group al-Shabab has carried out similar attacks in the past.