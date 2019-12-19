ສານຟີລິບປິນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສີ່ຄົນ ຂອງຄອບຄົວການເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນການສັງຫານໝູ່ 57 ຄົນໃນປີ 2009 ຮວມທັງພະນັກງານສື່ມວນຊົນ 32 ຄົນ.
ສານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມະນີລາ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ທ້າວ ອັນດາລ ອຳປາຕວານ ຈູເນຍ ແລະສະມາຊິກອີກຫຼາຍຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວ ຈຳຄຸກຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ. ຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຄຸມຂັງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ 100 ກວ່າຄົນ ແລະອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຮັບໂທດທີ່ຫລຸດລົງມາ ອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຖືກຕັດສິນໃຫ້ພົ້ນໂທດຍ້ອນມີຫຼັກຖານບໍ່ພຽງພໍ.
ທ່ານນິໂກລາສ ເບເກີລິນ ຈາກອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວຕື່ມອີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ສຳລັບພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຊຶ່ງມີບຸກຄົນອື່ນໆອີກ 80 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າມີສ່ວນໃນການສັງຫານໝູ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ຍັງຈັບໂຕບໍ່ໄດ້ເທື່ອ.
ການສັງຫານໝູ່ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກພວກມືປືນໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນລົດຂອງພວກຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງແລະຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານເອັສມາແອລ ມານກູດາດາຕູ ທີ່ພາກັນເດີນທາງໄປຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານສະໝັກເປັນເຈົ້າແຂວງ ແຂວງມິນດານາວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການທ້າທາຍ ຕໍ່ການຄວບຄຸມເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຄອບຄົວ ອຳປາຕວານ.
ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍແລະລົດເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຝັງໄວ້ ໃນຂຸມຝັງສົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີນີ້ ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2010 ແລະຕະຫລອດເວລາຜ່ານມາຂອງການດຳເນີນຄະດີນັ້ນ ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວອຳປາຕວານ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະຕິເສດ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
A Philippine court on Thursday found members of a prominent political clan guilty of carrying out a 2009 massacre that left 57 people dead, including 32 media workers.
The Manila court sentenced Andal Ampatuan Jr. and several other family members to life in prison. The case involved more than 100 detained suspects, and dozens were given lesser sentences while others were acquitted for a lack of evidence.
Nicholas Bequelin of the London-based rights group Amnesty International said the government must take more steps to achieve justice for the victims with 80 other people accused of taking part in the massacre still at large.
The killings took place after gunmen blocked a convoy carrying relatives and supporters of Esmael Mangudadatu. They were traveling to submit forms for his candidacy for governor of Maguindanao province in what was a challenge to the Ampatuan control in the area.
The victims and their vehicles were dumped in a mass grave.
The trial in the case began in 2010, and throughout the process the Ampatuan family members denied the charges against them.