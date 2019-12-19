ສານ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສີ່​ຄົນ​ ຂອງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ 57 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2009 ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ 32 ຄົນ.

ສານ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄ​ອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຫ້​ທ້າວ ອັນ​ດາ​ລ ອຳ​ປາ​ຕວານ ຈູ​ເນຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ຄະ​ດີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ 100 ກວ່າ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ມາ ອີກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຫ້​ພົ້ນ​ໂທດ​ຍ້ອນ​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ.

ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລາ​ສ ເບ​ເກີ​ລິນ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນທີ່​ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ລອນດອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ 80 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວຫາ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຈັບ​ໂຕ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເທື່ອ.

ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ຂອງພວກ​ຍາດ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ເອັ​ສ​ມາ​ແອ​ລ ມານ​ກູ​ດາ​ດາ​ຕູ ທີ່​ພາກັນ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງ ແຂວງ​ມິ​ນ​ດານາວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໂດຍ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ​ອຳ​ປາ​ຕວານ.

ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແລະ​ລົດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຝັງ​ໄວ້ ໃນ​ຂຸມ​ຝັງ​ສົບ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີນີ້ ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2010 ແລະ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີນັ້ນ ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນຄອບ​ຄົວ​ອຳ​ປາ​ຕວານ ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

A Philippine court on Thursday found members of a prominent political clan guilty of carrying out a 2009 massacre that left 57 people dead, including 32 media workers.

The Manila court sentenced Andal Ampatuan Jr. and several other family members to life in prison. The case involved more than 100 detained suspects, and dozens were given lesser sentences while others were acquitted for a lack of evidence.

Nicholas Bequelin of the London-based rights group Amnesty International said the government must take more steps to achieve justice for the victims with 80 other people accused of taking part in the massacre still at large.

The killings took place after gunmen blocked a convoy carrying relatives and supporters of Esmael Mangudadatu. They were traveling to submit forms for his candidacy for governor of Maguindanao province in what was a challenge to the Ampatuan control in the area.

The victims and their vehicles were dumped in a mass grave.

The trial in the case began in 2010, and throughout the process the Ampatuan family members denied the charges against them.