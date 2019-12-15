ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຕ້ອງຮັບຟັງຄຳຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຂອງພວກສົ່ງ​ເສີມສິດທິມະນຸດຮວມທັງພວກໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍນຳດ້ວຍ. ການໃຫ້ຄວາມຄິດຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງ

ກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດສະຫຼອງວັນສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງໂລກ

ຄົບຮອບ 71 ປີ. Arash Arabasadi ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດຄົບຮອບ 71 ປີ ຂອງວັນສິດທິມະນຸດໂລກ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງ

ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກິວເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ:

“ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດໃນການບໍ່ມັກແລະໂດດດ່ຽວແມ່ຍິງ ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ແລະເປັນລະບົບ. ຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບ ພວມເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ການກ່າວໂຈມຕີກັນ

ດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ພວມມີຂຶ້ນໃນການອະພິປາຍຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ວິກິດການກ່ຽວກັບ

ດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ແລະບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີມື້ຈົບສິ້ນ ໄດ້

ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດພື້ນຖານແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວເກີດຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງທີ່​ມີການປະທ້ວງມາເປັນເວລາ​ດົນ​ນານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ

ໂລກ. ຢູ່​ທີ່ປະເທດຊີເລ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ທໍ່ສີດນ້ຳຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ສິີດເຂົ້າໃສ່ ແລະກໍຍິງລະເບີດນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຊບາສ

ຕຽນ ປີເຍຣາ ແຫ່ງຊີເລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຫົວຂໍ້ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການລ່ວງລະ

ເມີດ ແລະຄ້ຳປະກັນກຽດສັກສີ ແລະການປະຕິບັດແບບເປັນທຳ ຕໍ່ຊາວຊີເລທັງມວນ ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍວັດທະນະທຳ ໃນການເຄົາລົບສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງທຸກຄົນ ໃນທຸກ

ເວລາ ແລະທຸກສະຖານທີ່ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະໜອງໃຫ້ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການລ່ວງລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະ

ຄ້ຳປະກັນສະເໝີຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຄວາມຈິງ ແລະ ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະຫລີກລ່ຽງຈາກ

ການບໍ່ຖືກລົງໂທດຢູ່ສະເໝີ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນຈູດຫຸ່ນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ໂຣດຣີໂກ ດຸຍເຕີເຕ. ມີຊາວຟີິລິບປິນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດນັບແຕ່ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີດຸຍເຕີເຕເລີ້ມທຳການປາບປາມຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ພວກຊົມໃຊ້ແລະຄ້າຂາຍຢາເສບ

ຕິດຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ທ້າວຣາອູລ ມານູແອລ ຈາກສະຫະພັນນັກສຶກສາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ

ຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ການບໍລິການຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ທາງສັງຄົມຖືກ

ຖອດຖອນໄປ ຈາກປະຊາຊົນ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະ

ນຸດແລະການສັງຫານແບບບໍ່ມີການກວດກາດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນເປັນສັງຄົມ

ແບບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ອະນຸຊົນຮຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຢູ່ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນ ໄປ

ຍັງສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ເພື່ອອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ໃນການ

ປາກເວົ້າແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາ. ທ້າວຊາຕຣີໂອ ດີິມາສ​ ຜູ້ປະ

ທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງວັນສິດທິມະນຸດສາກົນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມາທີ່ນີ້ເພື່ອແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ສິດທິປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງຊາວອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການ

ປະຕິບັດ ແລະຖືກລັດຖະບານຍາດຊິງເອົາໄປ.”

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ກິວເຕເຣສ ໃນຄຳປາໄສ ເມື່ອ

ວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນປະເທດຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການລົງໂທດພວກປົກ

ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌

ພອມພຽວ ລະບຸຊື່ປະເທດ ທີ່ລ່ວງລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊຶ່ງປະກອບ ດ້ວຍຈີນ ອີຣ່ານ

ຊີເຣຍ ແລະເວເນຊູເອລາ. ຂາດຫາຍໄປຈາກລາຍຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍແມ່ນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງ

ຖືວ່າເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກິວຕີເຣສກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມໂລກ ແມ່ນອະນາຄົດຂອງສິດທິມະນຸດ. ທ່ານ

ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຕື່ມວ່າ:

“ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມແມ່ນມີສິດທວງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ຮັບຟັງພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າແລະກໍໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຫາງສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງມີການ

ຮັບຟັງ.”

ຈຸດໃຫຍ່ໃຈຄວາມຂອງປີນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນ ໃຫ້ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ ຈົ່ງລຸກຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ. ແລະທ່ານກິວເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ຕົບມືຊົມເຊີຍພວກນັກລົບໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍແຖວໜ້າ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້

ຕ້ານການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່

ທັງສິດທິມະນຸດແລະໂຕມະນຸດເອງ.

Governments around the world must allow the voices of human rights advocates, including young people, to be heard said the UN secretary general on Tuesday.The remarks came as the world body marked the 71st anniversary of the United Nations' World Human Rights Day.VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports.



On the 71st anniversary of World Human Rights Day, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sounded an alarm.



Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General:



"Human rights violations misogyny and exclusion are widespread and systematic.Inequality is growing and hate speech is poisoning public debate.The climate crisis, urbanization and endless conflict are denying millions of people their fundamental rights and freedoms.



This against a backdrop of long-lasting protests the world over.In Chile Tuesday, authorities fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters.



SebastianPinera, Chilean President:



"I want to share with you an agenda to fight abuses and ensure dignified and fair treatment to all Chileans… To strengthen a culture of respect for the human rights of everyone, every time and place…Enhance the support and aid that we give to the victims of human rights and always guarantee the access to truth and justice and always avoid impunity."



While in the Philippines, protesters burned an effigy of President RodrigoDuterte.Thousands of Filipinos have died sinceDuterte began a violent crackdown on the use and commerce of illegal drugs.



Raoul Manuel, National Union of Students of the Philippines:



"We cannot allow that basic social services are deprived from the people, that the human rights violations and rampant killings will go on, because that is the kind of society that we will pass on to the future generations."



Meanwhile in Indonesia, protesters marched to the US embassy in Jakarta for freedom of speech and religion.



Satrio Dimas, Protester:



"In commemorating International Human Rights Day, we have come here to convey that the democratic rights and human rights of the Indonesian people have not been fulfilled and have been usurped by the government."



SecretaryGuterres, in his address Tuesday, criticized countries that punish defenders of human rights while Secretary of State, MikePompeo labeled as human rights abusers China, Iran, Syria and Venezuela.Absent from the list, North Korea, regarded as one of the worst abusers of human rights.



Guterres says the world's youth are the future of human rights.



"Young people are rightly demanding that governments listen to them and respect them.Their voice must be heard."



This year's theme is "youth standing up for human rights," and Guterres applauded young front line warriors in the fight against climate change, which he says poses a serious threat to both human rights and human life.Arash Arabasadi, VOA News.