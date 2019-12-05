ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຫົວ​ເວີຍ (Huawei) ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂາຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ ໃຊ້​ງົ​ບ​ປະ​ມານ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 8.5 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ຊື້​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຫົວ​ເວີຍ.



ຄຳ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງນັ້ນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສື່​ສານ​ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ​ແບບບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ເມື່ອ​ຄະ​ນະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ຂໍ້​ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຕໍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຫົວ​ເວີຍ ແລະຕໍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ZTE, ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ຊາດ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຂ່າວ​ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮົວ​ເວີຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງເຊນເຊນ (Shenzhen) ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້, ທ່ານ ຊອງ ລິວ​ປິງ (Song Liuping), ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮົວ​ເວີຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ FCC ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ແບບປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກຫລັກ​ຖານ​ວ່າ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮົວ​ເວີຍ ໄດ້​ມີ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ.

ຄຳ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ທີ່​ຍື່ນ​ໂດຍ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮົວ​ເວີຍໄດ້​ສູ້​ຢັນ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະບານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮົວ​ເວີຍ ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃນເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ທີ່​ຫ້າ​ມອົງການ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຮັບ​ເໝົາ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ກັບ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court to throw out a Trump administration rule that bans phone carriers in rural areas from using money from an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase Huawei's equipment.

The lawsuit says the Federal Communications Commission acted improperly when it imposed the ban last month on Huawei and its domestic rival ZTE, citing national security concerns.

At a news conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen Thursday, Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal counsel, said the FCC made its decision without any evidence that Huawei posed a national security threat.

This is the second lawsuit filed by Huawei to combat U.S. government claims that it presents a threat to U.S. national security. The company first filed suit in March challenging the legality of a law passed by the U.S. Congress last year that bars government agencies and contractors from doing business with the tech giant.

Huawei is also involved in a separate legal fight involving Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng was arrested in Canada last December on a U.S. warrant seeking her extradition to face charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The United States and others worry that technology companies located in countries with governments like China's could be subject to state influence, making the networks insecure. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May that bars American companies from using telecommunications equipment that is made by companies that pose a national security risk.

But the administration has since granted a series of limited reprieves so Huawei can continue to provide equipment to carriers that provide wireless networks in rural areas.