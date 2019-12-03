ພາຍຸຫິມະລະດູໜາວທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫາກແຕ່ເຄື່ອນຕົວຢ່າງຊ້າໆ ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດໂຮງຮຽນ ຫ້ອງການ ທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍໆຖ້ຽວບິນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ.
ພາຍຸຫົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນຕົວໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ຜ່ານມາ ຂອງວັນ Thanksgiving ທີ່ເປັນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ການເດີນທາງໃນທ້ອງຖະໜົນ ເກືອບວ່າ ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ ແລະເປັນຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການເສຍຊີວິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ຄົວໂມ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ສຳລັບນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາລບານີ ຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ ພ້ອມກັບຫົວເມືອງອື່ນໆຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງພິທັກຊາດ 300 ຄົນ ໄປຊ່ອຍ ໃນການມ້ຽນຫິມະນັ້ນ.
ມາເຖິງຕອນບາຍຂອງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫິມະໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 68 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເດີແລນສັນ ຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກ້ຳຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາລບານີ ປະມານ 40 ກິໂລແມັດ.
ອົງການບໍລິການດ້ານອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພາຍຸຫົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດນຳເອົາຫິມະຫຼາຍເຖິງ 50 ຊັງຕິແມັດ ຕົກລົງມາໃສ່ ຈາກ ລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຈົນຮອດ ພາກເໜືອຂອງ ລັດເມນ. ຄາດກັນວ່າ ມັນຍັງຈະນຳເອົາຫິມະທີ່ຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງໜັກໃສ່ຂົງເຂດພູຜາ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Appalachian ລົງມາຈົນຮອດລັດເທັນເນັສຊີ ແລະ ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ.
ທ່ານນາງເຈັນນິເຟີ ໂວກຕ໌ ນັກອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາ ປະຈຳ ອົງການບໍລິການດ້ານອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີີ້ ວ່າ “ມັນກຳລັງເຄື່ອນຕົວຢ່າງຊ້າໆ ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ຫິມະ ກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕົກລົງມາຕະຫຼອດມື້.”
ຕົກມາເຖິງຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຖ້ຽວບິນຈຳນວນ 766 ຖ້ຽວ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ບິນເຂົ້າມາ ຫຼື ບິນອອກໄປ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກທັງໝົດ ອີງຕາມເວັບໄຊ FlightAware.com ນັ້ນ. ຖ້ຽວບິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຖ້ຽວ ໄດ້ຫລ້າຊ້າ.
A powerful but slow moving winter storm slammed into the Northeast Monday, closing schools, offices, and canceling flights.
The storm moved east across the country over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, making travel travel near impossible and contributing to at least 11 deaths in the center of the U.S.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the state capital Albany and several other counties, dispatching 300 National Guardsmen to help with snow removal.
By Monday afternoon, more than 68 centimeters of snow had fallen in Delanson, New York, about 40 kilometers northwest of Albany.
The National Weather Service said the storm could drop as much as 50 centimeters of snow from Pennsylvania north to Maine. It is also expected to bring heavy snow in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.
"It's moving very slowly, so the snow is just going to continue through the day,'' National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Vogt said Monday.
By Monday evening some 766 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. More than 5,000 were delayed.
New York State policehave responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes since the snow began falling late Sunday.
The storm is thought to be a possible cause of a small plane crash in South Dakota Saturday that killed nine of 12 member of a family on board. In Arizona police recovered the bodies of two children after a vehicle was swept away by rain-swollen creek. A third child is still missing.