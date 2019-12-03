ພາ​ຍຸ​ຫິ​ມະ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ຫາກແຕ່​ເຄື່ອນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆ ໄດ້​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມເຂດ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ ຂອງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ໂດຍ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ຫ້ອງ​ການ ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍໆຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ ກໍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ.

ພາ​ຍຸ​ຫົວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ຕົວໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຂອງວັນ​ Thanksgiving ທີ່​ເປັນ​ວັນພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໂດຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ເກືອບ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເລີຍ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກກ​າງ​ຂອງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ​ແອນດ​ຣູ ຄົວ​ໂມ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ ອາ​ລ​ບາ​ນີ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ນິວຢອກ ​ພ້ອມກັບຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນ​ໆຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ຊາດ 300 ຄົນ​ ໄປ​ຊ່ອຍ​ ໃນ​ການ​ມ້ຽນ​ຫິມະ​ນັ້ນ.

ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຕອນ​ບາຍ​ຂອງວັນ​ຈັນວານນີ້ ຫິ​ມະ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 68 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ເດີ​ແລນ​ສັນ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ນິວ​ຢອກ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ ​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ອາ​ລ​ບາ​ນີ ປະ​ມານ 40 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຍຸ​ຫົວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຫິ​ມະຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 50 ຊັງ​ຕິ​ແມັດ ຕົກ​ລົງມາ​ໃສ່ ຈາກ ​ລັດ​ເພັນ​ຊີ​ລ​ເວ​ເນຍ ຈົນ​ຮອດ ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ ລັດເມນ. ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຫິ​ມະ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກໃສ່ຂົງເຂດ​ພູ​ຜາ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Appalachian ລົງ​ມາ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ລັດ​ເທັນ​ເນັ​ສ​ຊີ ແລະ ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຈັນ​ນິ​ເຟີ ໂວກ​ຕ໌ ນັກ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ປະ​ຈຳ​ ອົງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີີ້ ວ່າ “ມັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆ ສະ​ນັ້ນແລ້ວ ຫິ​ມະ ​ກໍຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຕະຫຼອດມື້.”

ຕົກ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 766 ຖ້ຽວ ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ​ບິນເຂົ້າ​ມາ ຫຼື ບິນ​ອອກ​ໄປ ຈາກ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ FlightAware.com ນັ້ນ. ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຖ້ຽວ ໄດ້​ຫລ້າ​ຊ້າ.

A powerful but slow moving winter storm slammed into the Northeast Monday, closing schools, offices, and canceling flights.



The storm moved east across the country over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, making travel travel near impossible and contributing to at least 11 deaths in the center of the U.S.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the state capital Albany and several other counties, dispatching 300 National Guardsmen to help with snow removal.



By Monday afternoon, more than 68 centimeters of snow had fallen in Delanson, New York, about 40 kilometers northwest of Albany.



The National Weather Service said the storm could drop as much as 50 centimeters of snow from Pennsylvania north to Maine. It is also expected to bring heavy snow in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.



"It's moving very slowly, so the snow is just going to continue through the day,'' National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Vogt said Monday.



By Monday evening some 766 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. More than 5,000 were delayed.



New York State policehave responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes since the snow began falling late Sunday.



The storm is thought to be a possible cause of a small plane crash in South Dakota Saturday that killed nine of 12 member of a family on board. In Arizona police recovered the bodies of two children after a vehicle was swept away by rain-swollen creek. A third child is still missing.