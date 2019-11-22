ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໄລ​ຍະ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຕ່ຳ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ ຖ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ບໍ່​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແລະ​ການ​ພັ​ດ​ທະ​ນາ​ ຫຼື OECD ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

ໃນ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ໄຕ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກນັ້ນ ອົ​ງ​ການ OECD ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ວາ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້ານີ້ ແລະ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປານ​ກາງ ໃນ​ປີ 2021.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ OECD ທ່ານ​ຣໍ​ເຣັນ ບູນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປາ​ຣີ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຈະມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕ່ຳ ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຄື​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ.”

ທ່ານ​ບູນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕັ້ງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອ​ງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງຈາກ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການເມືອງ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ເບ​ຣັກ​ຊິ​ດເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ.”

The world economy risks entering an extended period of low-growth if nations do not take urgent action to address myriad factors, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.

In its quarterly assessment of the global economy, the OECD predicts growth will not accelerate next year and only moderately in 2021.

“We project growth to stabilize at low levels, but our main fear is that it’s here to stay,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said at a Paris news conference.

Boone said the growing uncertainty stems from recently erected trade barriers, the lack of adequate investment to mitigate climate change, and high-impact political developments such as Brexit.

“What really concerns us is risks that have permanent effects — and that’s China’s slowdown, that’s the trade conflict, that’s the chronic lack of investment, all point toward slower growth for longer,” Boone said.

The OECD said the global economy already is growing at its slowest pace since the end of the financial crisis in 2008. It predicts a decade-low 2.9 percent growth rate this year and next, a reduction from the 3% rate it expected in September for 2020.

Boone applauded central banks for making timely monetary decisions that partially offset the damage inflicted by trade disputes, but she said governments have failed to invest enough to address climate change and improve infrastructure.

In a separate report released Thursday, the World Trade Organization said the Group of 20, which represents 19 of the world’s largest economies and the European Union, continued to place restrictions on imports during a six-month period ending in October. The restrictions affect goods valued at a total of more than $460 billion.

The U.S. and China are trying to negotiate an end to a protracted trade war. Observers envision a deal that boosts U.S. agricultural exports while curtailing tariffs America has placed on Chinese goods.

The OECD is a Paris-based organization that represents primarily developed nations across the globe.