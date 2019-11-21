ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 2 ຄົນ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວວວ່າ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ເວ​ລາ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຍິງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ ເພື່ອ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖອຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຂົວ ສີ​ນາກ ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂົວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ຂົວ​ອື່ນໆອີກ 2 ແຫ່ງ ຄື​ຂົວ​ອາ​ຣາ ແລະ​ຂົວ​ຈູ​ມູ​ຣິ​ຢາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຂົວ​ຂ້າມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ໄທ​ກ​ຣິ​ສ ທີ່ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຍາມ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ແໜ້ນ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນກວ່າ ກ​ຣີນ​ໂຊນຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ແລະການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່ກວ້າງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້. ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະບານ​ໃໝ່​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້ ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ສຽງ​ດັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 320 ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣັກ​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນະ​ເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣັກ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼື​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ.

Two people were killed and 38 wounded early Thursday when Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.

The cause of death in both cases was tear gas canisters aimed directly at the head, the sources said.

One protester was killed near Sinak bridge and the other near the adjacent Ahrar bridge, police said.

Hospital sources said some of the wounded protesters had injuries from live ammunition and others were wounded by rubber bullets and tears gas canisters.

More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, health care or education.

The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.