ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 2 ຄົນ ໃນການປະທະກັນຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງອີຣັກ ແລະພວກປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງແບັກແດດ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ເວລາຕຳຫຼວດຍິງລະເບີດນ້ຳຕາເຂົ້າໃສ່ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖອຍອອກໄປຈາກຂົວ ສີນາກ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບັກແດດ. ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມຂົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຂົວອື່ນໆອີກ 2 ແຫ່ງ ຄືຂົວອາຣາ ແລະຂົວຈູມູຣິຢາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂົວຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ຳໄທກຣິສ ທີ່ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ເຂດທີ່ມີການຍາມຮັກສາການຢ່າງໜ້າແໜ້ນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນກວ່າ ກຣີນໂຊນຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຖະບານອີຣັກນັ້ນ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນເລື້ອງຄົນຫວ່າງງານແລະການໃຫ້ການບໍລິການຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຶ່ງໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຮວມທັງການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບໃນເລື້ອງລາຍໄດ້. ໃນເວລານີ້ ພວກປະທ້ວງຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການປັບປຸງລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.
ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ ລະເບີດນ້ຳຕາ ແລະລະເບີດທີ່ສົ່ງສຽງດັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ຕໍ່ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາວຸດ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 320 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ.
ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເຕືອນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣັກວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນຈະທຳການພິຈາລະນະເພື່ອລົງໂທດຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣັກ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼືການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.
Two people were killed and 38 wounded early Thursday when Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.
The cause of death in both cases was tear gas canisters aimed directly at the head, the sources said.
One protester was killed near Sinak bridge and the other near the adjacent Ahrar bridge, police said.
Hospital sources said some of the wounded protesters had injuries from live ammunition and others were wounded by rubber bullets and tears gas canisters.
More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, health care or education.
The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.