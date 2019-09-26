ການປະມົງ ຫຼືຫາປາ ເພື່ອການຄ້າ ຢູ່ໃນ 7 ລັດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວແລະຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໃນໄລຍະສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກະຊວງການຄ້າ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຄ້າສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຣອສ ວິລເບີ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ໃສ່ໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດອາລາບາມາ ຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ແລະມິສຊິສສິບປີ ຈາກອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ.
ສ່ວນການຫາປາທີ່ລັດອາລາສກ້າ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຈໍເຈຍ ແລະຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດແລະສະພາບການອື່ນໆນຳ.
ທ່ານຣອສກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການຫາປາແມ່ນອຸດສາຫະກຳທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດແຄມຝັ່ງທີ່ນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນ ແລະເປັນວິຖີຊີວິດຂອງຊາວອາເມຮິກັນມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນຄົນແລ້ວ.”
ທ່ານຣອສກ່າວວ່າ ການຫາປາ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ມາແຕ່ປີ 2017 ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍເຖິງ 165 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງ.
Commercial fisheries in seven U.S. states have suffered from catastrophic failures and disasters over the past two years, making them eligible for federal aid, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross blamed the problems in part on extreme flooding in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi from the Gulf of Mexico.
Other fishing operations in Alaska, California, Georgia and South Carolina have also been affected by natural disasters and other conditions.
"Fishing is the cornerstone of countless coastal economies and has been a way of life for generations of Americans," Ross said.
Ross said fisheries that have suffered since 2017 were eligible receive up to $165 million in federal relief.