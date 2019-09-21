ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນໃນຮົງກົງໄດ້ພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງພວກນິຍົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງລະເບີດນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ພວກທີ່ທຳລາຍໄຟແດງຢູ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈີນໄດ້ທຳລາຍປ້າຍໂຄສະນາຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກຳແພງເລັນນອນ ຫຼື “Lennon Wall.”
ກຳແພງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຊື່ ຕາມຊື່ຂອງກຳແພງ John Lennon ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງປຣາກໃນຊຸມປີ 1980 ທີ່ຄອມມູນິສຍັງຄວບຄຸມ ຊຶ່ງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍບົດເພງຂອງວົງດົນຕີຄະນະບິສເຕີລ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈທາງດ້ານການເມືອງນັ້ນ.
ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ມີການສະເໜີເພື່ອໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສກະທຳຄວາມຜິດຂອງຮົງກົງໄປດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆເດືອນ.
ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຖອນໄປແລ້ວ ແຕ່ການເດີນຂະບວນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have taken to the streets of the Chinese territory for the latest round of pro-democracy demonstrations.
The protesters began their rally Saturday after pro-China supporters tore down some of the city's dozens of "Lennon Walls" created with colorful Post-it notes on which anti-government messages have been written.
The walls are named after the 1980 John Lennon Wall in communist-controlled Prague that was splattered with Beatles' lyrics and messages of political outrage.
A proposed bill that would have allowed some Hong Kong criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial sparked the months-long, anti-government demonstrations.
The extradition legislation has been withdrawn, but the demonstrations continue.
Dissenters have since broadened their demands for the direct election of their leaders and police accountability.
More than 1,300 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began in early June.