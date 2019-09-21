ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆພັນ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຮອ​ບ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໄຟ​ແດງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ປ້າຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກຳ​ແພງເລັນ​ນອນ ຫຼື “Lennon Wall.”

ກຳ​ແພງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຊື່ ຕາມ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ John Lennon ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປ​ຣາກ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ທີ່​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ຍັງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວ​ຍ​ບົດ​ເພງຂອງວົງ​ດົນ​ຕີ​ຄະ​ນະ​ບິ​ສ​ເຕີ​ລ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງນັ້ນ.

ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄປ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະບານ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເດືອນ.

ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖອນ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have taken to the streets of the Chinese territory for the latest round of pro-democracy demonstrations.



The protesters began their rally Saturday after pro-China supporters tore down some of the city's dozens of "Lennon Walls" created with colorful Post-it notes on which anti-government messages have been written.



The walls are named after the 1980 John Lennon Wall in communist-controlled Prague that was splattered with Beatles' lyrics and messages of political outrage.



A proposed bill that would have allowed some Hong Kong criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial sparked the months-long, anti-government demonstrations.



The extradition legislation has been withdrawn, but the demonstrations continue.



Dissenters have since broadened their demands for the direct election of their leaders and police accountability.



More than 1,300 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began in early June.

