ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ສາ​ຂາ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລະ

ເບີດງານແຕ່ງດອງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 63 ຄົນ ແລະ

ບາດເຈັບຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 183 ຄົນ.

ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ພັດ​ຕະ​ຄານຈັດ​ງານ​ແຕ່ງ

ດອງທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຂອງຊຸມຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ຊີໄອ້

ຮາຊາຣາ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ ນາ​ສ​ຣັດ ຣາ​ຮີ​ມີ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​

ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ຂອງວັນອາ

ທິດວານນີ້, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນລວມຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍນັ້ນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຫໍ​ຈັດ​ພິ​ທີ​ງານ​ແຕ່ງດອງ​ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວວ່າເປັນການກະທຳທີ່ “ໂຫດຮ້າຍປ່າເຖື່ອນ” ຕໍ່ຊາວ ຊີໄອ້ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ແລະ

ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບັນທຶກການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຊຸມຊົນດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ. ທ່ານ ທາດາມິຈິ ຢາມາໂມໂຕະ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ ສະຫະປະຊາ

ຊາດໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຕັ້ງໃຈແນເປົ້າໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ

ແມ່ນ ການກະທຳທີ່ໂຫດຫ້ຽມ ແລະ ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງມັນສາມາດອະທິບາຍ

ໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ເປັນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ຂີ້ຂາດຕາຂາວ.”

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ບາ​ສ ໄດ້

ກ່າວປະນາມການຄາດຕະກຳຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍນັ້ນ ໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າເປັນການກະທຳທີ່

ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ ອາ​ສ​ຣັ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​

ດັ່ງກ່າວໃນຄືນກ່ອນວ່າ ເປັນການກະທຳທີ່ “ບໍ່ມີມະນຸດສະທຳ”, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ຮຽກກອງປະຊຸມ “ວິສາມັນ” ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ເພື່ອທົບ ທວນຄືນ ແລະ ປ້ອງ

ກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ ຜິດພາດດ້ານການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດ ໄພເຊັ່ນນີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່​ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ຮອບບໍ່​

ເທົ່າໃດປີ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມກະບົດນີ້

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີປ່າເຖື່ອນທີ່ເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ລວມ ທັງພວກແມ່ຍິງ

ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນສິ່ງຕ້ອງຫ້າມ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນອັນຄວນ.”



The Islamic State group's Afghan branch has claimed responsibility for the wedding bombing in Kabul that killed at least 63 and wounded at least 183.



The victims of the overnight suicide bombing at a packed wedding hall were mostly members of the minority Shi'ite Hazara community.



Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the casualty toll in a statement issued early Sunday, saying women and children were among the victims.



The United Nations denounced the wedding hall bombing as an "atrocious" act against Afghan Shi'ites,saying it has documented several previous attacks aimed at the community."An attack deliberately targeting civilians is an outrage, and deeply troubling, as it can only be described as a cowardly act of terror," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the U.N. Assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).



U.S. ambassador to Kabul John Bass in a tweet condemned the carnage as an act of "extreme depravity."



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the overnight attack as an "inhumane" act, saying he has summoned an "extraordinary" security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses.



The attack was one of the worst against Afghan civilians in recent years.



The Taliban condemned the bombing. A spokesman for the insurgent group said "such barbaric deliberate attacks against civilians including women and children are forbidden and unjustifiable."