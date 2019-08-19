ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ G7 ທ່ານ ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ,

ໄດ້ເອົາບັນຫາການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມ ເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມປະຈຳປີ

ຂອງເຈັດປະເທດອຸດສາຫະກຳ, ເຊິ່ງຈະໄຂຂຶ້ນໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໃນຣີສອດ

ແຄມທະເລີ ບີອາຣິດສ໌ ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ອັງກິດ,

ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ອິຕາລີ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ການາດາ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ໄດ້​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈາກຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ, ລວ​ມ​ທັງ​ຫົກ​ປະ​ເທດ

ຈາກ ອາຟຣິກາ, ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປຶກສາຫາລືປະຈຳປີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ສຳ

ຄັນໃນໂລກ. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍອັນໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດ

ຍອດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄົງຈະຖືກກີດຂວາງໂດຍບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ກຳລັງກົດດັນຢູ່.

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຕົວ​ບົ່ງ​ຊີ້​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ ຈາກ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​

ຖະກິດທີ່ຊັກຊ້າລົງ ຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ແລະ ຄວາມ

ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳຂອງໂລກ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນນີ້, ຜົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ເຢຍ​ຣະ

ມັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສູງເພີ່ມໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງສຳລັບສອງປີ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຂໍ້ຜູມັດສິບປີ, ເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ບັນ

ດານັກລົງທຶນເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງໃນຂ້າງໜ້າ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ

ນັກເສດຖະສາດ ທ່ານ ແຈສເປີ ລໍເລີ ຈາກກຸ່ມ London Capital.

ທ່ານ ແຈ​ສ​ເປີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໂດ​ຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​

ທີ່ຊີ້ໃສ່ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ ທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຫຼາຍ.”

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ, ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​

ໄຂບັນຫາເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອາດຈະບໍ່ມີໃຫ້ໃຊ້.

