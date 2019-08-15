ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຢຸດເຊົາການມິດງຽບກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວກັກຂັງ ນາງ ນູຊິນ ຈາຟາຣີ (Nooshin Jafari), ນັກຂ່າວຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາ ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກພວກສ້າງຮູບເງົາ ແລະນັກສະແດງຂອງອີຣ່ານທີ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບນາງ.
ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຫຍໍ້ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂ່າວ ຄາບາອອນລາຍ (KhabarOnline) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ກໍແລມຮອສເຊນ ແອສເມລີ (Gholamhossein Esmaili), ໂຄສົກຂອງຄະນະຕຸລາການເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດກັກຂັງບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນມີການສົງໄສ ວ່າຜູ້ກ່ຽວໝິ່ນປະໝາດຜູ້ນຳອັນດັບສາມຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ນີກາຍຊີໄອທ໌ ອີໝຳຮຸເຊນ ອິບ ອາລີ (Husayn ibn Ali) ແລະໂຄສະນາເຜີຍແຜ່ເພື່ອຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ. ເວັບໄຊທ໌ ດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ແອສເມລີ (Esmaili) ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມຂອງນັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນາງ ຈາຟາຣີ (Jafari).
ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີການອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ ແອສເມລີ (Esmaili) ທີ່ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງການກວດຄົ້ນບ່ອນຢູ່ ແລະອຸປະກອນທາງວິຊາການ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ພົບວັດຖຸທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ສຳລັບອາຊີບການງານຂອງບຸກຄົນນັ້ນ. ບໍ່ມີລາຍລະອຽດອັນໃດເພີ້ມເຕີມທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານໃນເວັບໄຊທ໌ຄາບາອອນລາຍ (KhabarOnline) ນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ມິດງຽບຢູ່ກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີຂອງນາງ ຈາຟາຣີ (Jafari) ນັບແຕ່ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເມື່ອພວກໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ລາຍງານວ່າທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນວັນທີ 3 ສິງຫາ ແລະໄດ້ພາກັນເອົາພາບ ຂອງເອກະສານຄະນະຕຸລາການທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ໄປກວດຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວໃນມື້ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ, ຍຶດເອົາໂທລະສັບມືຖື, ເຄື່ອງເກັບຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງນາງ ສົ່ງໃຫ້ກັນ.
ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຢູ່ເວັບໄຊທ໌ ທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາຄະນະກຳມະການປົກປ້ອງນັກຂ່າວຫລື CPJ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດຂອງພວກຂ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າເອກະສານດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈິງ ແລະເວົ້າວ່ານາງຈາຟາຣີ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ນອກເຮືອນຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງກຳລັງຈະໄປເຮັດວຽກ.
ນັກຖ່າຍຮູບລົງຂ່າວຄົນນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງໄດ້ອາທິດນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຂັງໄວ້, ອີງຕາມນ້ອງຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ, ນາງ ຊາຊາດ ຈາຟາຣີ (Shahrzad Jafari) ທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການສຳພາດທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກມາໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Ensaf News http://bit.ly/2KACGYp ຂອງອີຣ່ານ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຮັສຊານ ຣູຮານີ (Hassan Rouhani) ຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ກ່ອນໜ້າການປະກາດຂອງຄະນະຕຸລາການກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ນາງຊາຟາຣີ, ພວກໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເອົາຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານພິສູດຫຍັງວ່າ ນາງເປັນຄົນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງບັນຊີໃນທວີດເຕີທີ່ຂຽນເປັນພາສາຟາຊີ ທີ່ມີເນື້ອໃນປາກົດວ່າໝິ່ນປະໝາດສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ໂດຍໄດ້ເອົາຮູບພາບຂອງບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນໃນປະຫວັດຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມມາລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນນັ້ນ ລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ໃຫ້ຄົນເບິ່ງ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
Iran has broken its silence on its detention of prominent photojournalist Nooshin Jafari, whose arrest earlier this month sparked a backlash from Iranian filmmakers and actors who have worked with her.
In a Tuesday briefing reported by Iran’s state-approved KhabarOnline news site, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said authorities had detained a person on suspicion of insulting Shia Islam’s Third Imam Husayn ibn Ali and spreading anti-government propaganda. The site said Esmaili was responding to a reporter’s question about Jafari.
Esmaili also is quoted as saying that during a search of the premises and technical equipment related to the detainee, authorities found material that was deemed improper for someone in that person’s profession. No further detail was provided in the KhabarOnline report.
Iranian officials had been silent on Jafari’s case since last week, when social media users reported that she had been arrested Aug. 3 and circulated an image of a judiciary document saying authorities had searched her home on the same date, confiscating her mobile phone, memory drives and cameras.
In a report published Monday, U.S.-based media rights group Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) confirmed the authenticity of the document and said Jafari had been detained outside her home as she left for work.
The photojournalist had not had any contact with her family one week after her detention, according to her sister Shahrzad Jafari in an interview published Saturday by Iran’s Ensaf News, a site supportive of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Before the judiciary’s announcement of the allegations against Jafari, pro-government social media users had shared unsubstantiated accusations that she was behind a Farsi-language Twitter account whose content they deemed insulting to Islam for mocking historical Islamic religious figures.
The account, @YaarDabestaani, meaning “School Friend,” was created in 2017 and features a profile image of a woman who resembles Jafari but whose identity is unknown. It also displays London as the location of the account holder.
In her interview with Ensaf News, Shahrzad Jafari said her sister had “nothing to do” with the @YaarDabestaani account.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) reported that Nooshin Jafari began working for Iran’s reformist Etemad newspaper in 2006 as a photojournalist focusing on theater and cinema photography. CHRI also has said authorities arrested her once before in February 2010 while she was employed by the newspaper, but it was not clear how long she had been detained on that occasion.
Jafari later won acclaim for her photographic contributions to independent Iranian films, including a national award for 2016’s Lantouri, a drama about a female social activist who becomes a victim of an acid attack.
Several Iranian film industry figures who have worked with Jafari posted social media messages in support of her last week, as news emerged of her arrest.