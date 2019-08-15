ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ຢຸ​ດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ມິດ​ງຽບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກັກ​ຂັງ ນາງ ນູ​ຊິນ ຈາ​ຟາ​ຣີ (Nooshin Jafari), ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ຈາກ​ພວກ​ສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ແລະ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ນາງ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຫຍໍ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍເວັບ​ໄຊທ໌​ຂ່າວ ຄາ​ບາ​ອອນ​ລາຍ (KhabarOnline) ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ກໍ​ແລມ​ຮອ​ສ​ເຊນ ແອ​ສ​ເມ​ລີ (Gholamhossein Esmaili), ໂຄ​ສົກຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສ ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດຜູ້​ນຳ​ອັນ​ດັບສາມ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ ນີ​ກາຍ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ທ໌ ​ອີ​ໝຳຮຸ​ເຊນ ອິບ ອາ​ລີ (Husayn ibn Ali) ແລະ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ເພື່ອຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ແອ​ສ​ເມ​ລີ (Esmaili) ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນາງ ຈາ​ຟາ​ຣີ (Jafari).



ນອກນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ອ້າງຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ ແອ​ສ​ເມ​ລີ (Esmaili) ​ທີ່​ກ່າວໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກວດຄົ້ນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່ ແລະ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ທາງວິ​ຊາ​ການ ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຜູ້ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ໄດ້ພົບ​ວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ການ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ຄາ​ບາ​ອອນ​ລາຍ (KhabarOnline) ນັ້ນ.



​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ມິດ​ງຽບຢູ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີຂອງນາງ ຈາ​ຟາ​ຣີ (Jafari) ນັບ​ແຕ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ເມື່ອພວກ​ໃຊ້ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ອອນ​ລາຍ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 3 ສິງ​ຫາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເອົາ​ພາບ ຂອງ​ເອກ​ະ​ສານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ໃນ​ມື້​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື​, ເຄື່ອງ​ເກັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບຂອງ​ນາງ ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກັນ.



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ ທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຫລື CPJ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກຂ່າວຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ຈິງ ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ນາງ​ຈາ​ຟາ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນາງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ.

ນັກ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບລົງ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ອາ​ທິດ​ນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ໄວ້, ອີງ​ຕາມນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ, ນາງ ຊາ​ຊາດ ຈາ​ຟາ​ຣີ (Shahrzad Jafari) ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການສຳ​ພາດທີ່ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການຂ່າວ Ensaf News http://bit.ly/2KACGYp ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ແກ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຮັ​ສ​ຊານ ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ (Hassan Rouhani) ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.



​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ນາງ​ຊາ​ຟາ​ຣີ, ພວກ​ໃຊ້ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ອອນ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ເອົາຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ພິ​ສູດ​ຫຍັງ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫລັງຂອງ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຟາ​ຊີ ທີ່​ມີ​ເນື້ອ​ໃນ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ບຸກຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຂອງສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມມາ​ລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນນັ້ນ​ ​ລົງເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເບິ່ງ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາອ​ັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Iran has broken its silence on its detention of prominent photojournalist Nooshin Jafari, whose arrest earlier this month sparked a backlash from Iranian filmmakers and actors who have worked with her.

In a Tuesday briefing reported by Iran’s state-approved KhabarOnline news site, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said authorities had detained a person on suspicion of insulting Shia Islam’s Third Imam Husayn ibn Ali and spreading anti-government propaganda. The site said Esmaili was responding to a reporter’s question about Jafari.

Esmaili also is quoted as saying that during a search of the premises and technical equipment related to the detainee, authorities found material that was deemed improper for someone in that person’s profession. No further detail was provided in the KhabarOnline report.

Iranian officials had been silent on Jafari’s case since last week, when social media users reported that she had been arrested Aug. 3 and circulated an image of a judiciary document saying authorities had searched her home on the same date, confiscating her mobile phone, memory drives and cameras.

In a report published Monday, U.S.-based media rights group Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) confirmed the authenticity of the document and said Jafari had been detained outside her home as she left for work.

The photojournalist had not had any contact with her family one week after her detention, according to her sister Shahrzad Jafari in an interview published Saturday by Iran’s Ensaf News, a site supportive of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Before the judiciary’s announcement of the allegations against Jafari, pro-government social media users had shared unsubstantiated accusations that she was behind a Farsi-language Twitter account whose content they deemed insulting to Islam for mocking historical Islamic religious figures.

The account, @YaarDabestaani, meaning “School Friend,” was created in 2017 and features a profile image of a woman who resembles Jafari but whose identity is unknown. It also displays London as the location of the account holder.

In her interview with Ensaf News, Shahrzad Jafari said her sister had “nothing to do” with the @YaarDabestaani account.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) reported that Nooshin Jafari began working for Iran’s reformist Etemad newspaper in 2006 as a photojournalist focusing on theater and cinema photography. CHRI also has said authorities arrested her once before in February 2010 while she was employed by the newspaper, but it was not clear how long she had been detained on that occasion.

Jafari later won acclaim for her photographic contributions to independent Iranian films, including a national award for 2016’s Lantouri, a drama about a female social activist who becomes a victim of an acid attack.

Several Iranian film industry figures who have worked with Jafari posted social media messages in support of her last week, as news emerged of her arrest.