ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ອີກ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​

ໃນ​ວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຊຸມນຸມປະທ້ວງທ້າຍອາທິດທີ 10 ລຽນຕິດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດອັງ​ກິດ

ທ່ານ ໂດມິນິກ ຣາບ ໄດ້ໂທລະສັບລົມກັບຜູ້ນຳ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໃນວັນສຸກ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະທ້ວງນັ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈີນ ຂໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ​

ໃຫ້ ຝ່າຍອັງກິດ ຢຸດການກະທຳທຸກຢ່າງໃນທັນທີ ທີ່ເປັນການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນບັນຫາ

ຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ແລະ ແຊກແຊງໃນບັນຫາພາຍໃຈຂອງ ຈີນ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ມັນ​ບໍ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​

ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ. ປະຊາຊົນ

ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ, ທີ່ໂມໂກກັບຄວາມບໍ່ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ການອອກນະໂຍ

ບາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ, ໄດ້ອອກມາຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນທົ່ວເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມປັ່ນ

ປ່ວນ, ໃຊ້ກົນລະຍຸດກອງໂຈນທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານໃນເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອກີດກັ້ນຫົນທາງ,

ຄວບຄຸມຕຶກສະໜາມບິນ, ເດີນຂະບວນເປັນກຸ່ມ ແລະ ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ສົນໃຈກັບການ

ຖືກຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃສ່.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເດືອນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລະ​

ບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ແລະ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຫລັງຈາກຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ຜິດ

ປົກກະຕິເປັນຢ່າງສູງ ດ້ວຍການປະຕິເສດບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດຈັດ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ

ນຳເອົາຄວາມຮຸນແຮງມາສູ່ເມືອງ. ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ

ກຸ່ມ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນຊຸມຊົນ ເຄົາລູນ ຂອງເມືອງ ໄຕໂປ ແລະ ໄຕໄວ ກ່ອນເຂົ້າໄປ

ໃນສູນກາງທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຊິມ ຊາ ຊຸຍ (Tsim Sha Tsui).

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ນັ່ງ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ​ນັບ​

ຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເພື່ອດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຈາກສາກົນສຳລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍກໍໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນອຸມົງຂ້າມອ່າວທະເລຢ່າງ

ວ່ອງໄວ ກ່ອນໜີອອກໄປ.

Hong Kong is braced for another round of pro-democracy protests Sunday, the tenth straight weekend for the rallies.



Chinese officials are upset that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had a telephone conversation with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Friday about the demonstrations.



"China solemnly demands that the British side immediately stop all actions that meddle in Hong Kong affairs and interfere in China's internal affairs," said a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman.



On Saturday, it didn't seem to matter that police barred several protest marches, citing the fear of violence. Thousands of residents, furious with government indifference and harsh policing, fought battles throughout the city as they tried frenzied, urban guerrilla tactics to block roads, occupy the airport terminal, march en masse, participants shrugging off rounds of tear gas.



Protesters staged the flash protests in lieu of organized, legal marches after police took the highly unusual step of denying permits, saying they would invite violence. Instead, groups of several hundred protesters gathered in the Kowloon neighborhoods of Tai Po and Tai Wai before hitting the tourist center of Tsim Sha Tsui.



For many hours people staged a sit-in at the airport, the second since Friday, to attract international attention to their cause. In addition, strikers blocked the Cross Harbor Tunnel quickly before darting away.