ອິນເດຍກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍຜ່ອນເບົາລົງໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວມຸສລິມຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການສວດມົນໃນວັນສຸກໄດ້.
ຂົງເຂດທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນດັ່ງກ່າວຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຖືກຈຳກັດຢ່າງບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນມາໄດ້ 5 ວັນແລ້ວ, ຊຶ່ງຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວທຳການສື່ສານໄດ້.
“ຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສວດມົນ ກາບໄຫວ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຂດຄຸ້ມຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃນການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບີລແບັກ ຊິງ (Bilbag Singh), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຄວນເດີນທາງອອກໄປຈາກເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງຕົນ."
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີນາເຣນດາ ໂມດີ (Narendra Modi) ໃຫ້ສັນຍາຕໍ່ພວກອາໄສຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍວ່າ ຈະມີການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ "ຂອງຍຸກໃໝ່" ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໃນການຍົກເລີກຖານະພິເສດຂອງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເອົາເຂດນັ້ນເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງຂອງນິວເດລີແລ້ວ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ກ່າວຜ່ານໂທລະພາບ ແລະວິທະຍຸໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທ່ານໂມດີ (Modi) ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນ ໃນການຖອນຂໍ້ກຳນົດຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນທີ່ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ສາມາດສ້າງກົດໝາຍຂອງຕົນເອງໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງແຄວ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກກີດກັນ, ໃນສະພາບ ທີ່ມີການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະມັນຖືກປາກິສຖານທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ສັດຕູ ນັ້ນສວຍໃຊ້ ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນອາວຸດເພື່ອທຳການ "ຍຸແຍ່ບາງຄົນ." ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ບັດນີ້ອິນເດຍຈະກຳຈັດຂົງເຂດຂອງ "ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ" ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ.
ນິວເດລີຕຳໜິອິສລາມາບັດວ່າ ໄດ້ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກໍ່ການກະບົດ ເພື່ອແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງມາໄດ້ສາມທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເທິງພູເຂົາຫິມະໄລແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ທີ່ຖືກທັງສອງປະເທດອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດຢູ່.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
India is easing restrictions Friday in Kashmir to allow the Muslim-majority population to attend Friday prayers.
The disputed region has been in an unprecedented five-day lockdown, depriving the region of any communications access.
"People are allowed to pray within their neighborhood, there is no restriction on that," Bilbag Singh, director general of police for Kashmir, told the French news agency AFP. "But they should not venture out of their local area."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Kashmiris the beginning of a "new era" as a result of his government's decision to scrap the region's special status and bring it under New Delhi's control.
In an address made on television and radio on Thursday, Modi defended revoking the constitutional provision under which Kashmir could make it own laws, saying it had impeded its progress, given rise to terrorism and was used as a weapon by rival Pakistan to "instigate some people." India would now rid the region of "terrorism and terrorists," he said.
New Delhi blames Islamabad for fomenting a violent three-decade separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region that is claimed by both counties.