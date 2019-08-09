ອິນ​ເດຍກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຈຳ​ກັດຕ່າງໆຢູ່​ໃນແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັສ​ເມຍຜ່ອນ​ເບົ​າ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມການສວດ​ມົນ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ​ໄດ້.



ຂົງເຂດທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ກັດຢ່າງບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນມາ​ໄດ້ 5 ວັນແລ້ວ, ຊຶ່ງ​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ທຳການ​ສື່​ສານ​ໄດ້.



“ຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສວດມົນ ກາບໄຫວ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຂດຄຸ້ມຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃນການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບີລແບັກ ຊິງ (Bilbag Singh), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຄວນເດີນທາງອອກໄປຈາກເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງຕົນ."

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີນາ​ເຣນ​ດາ ໂມ​ດີ (Narendra Modi) ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັສ​ເມຍວ່າ​ ​ຈະ​ມີການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ "ຂອງ​ຍຸກ​ໃໝ່" ພາ​ຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່ານ ໃນ​ການຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ເຂດນັ້ນເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ນິວ​ເດລີແລ້ວ.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງການທີ່​ກ່າວຜ່ານ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ແລະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ທ່ານໂມ​ດີ (Modi) ​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນທີ່ ອະນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັສ​ເມຍ ສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ໂດ​ຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄ​ວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ແຄວ້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຖືກ​ກີດ​ກັນ, ໃນ​ສະພາບ ທີ່​ມີການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ມັນ​ຖືກປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ເປັນຄູ່​ສັດ​ຕູ ນັ້ນສວຍ​ໃຊ້ ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນ​ອາວຸດເພື່ອທຳ​ການ "ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ບາງ​ຄົນ." ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບັດ​ນີ້ອິນ​ເດຍຈະກຳ​ຈັດ​ຂົງ​ເຂດຂອງ "ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະຂອງ​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ" ໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ.

ນິວ​ເດລີ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ເພື່ອ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ສາມ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງເຂດ​ເທິງ​ພູ​ເຂົາ​ຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ​ທີ່ຖືກທັງສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດຢູ່.



India is easing restrictions Friday in Kashmir to allow the Muslim-majority population to attend Friday prayers.



The disputed region has been in an unprecedented five-day lockdown, depriving the region of any communications access.



"People are allowed to pray within their neighborhood, there is no restriction on that," Bilbag Singh, director general of police for Kashmir, told the French news agency AFP. "But they should not venture out of their local area."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Kashmiris the beginning of a "new era" as a result of his government's decision to scrap the region's special status and bring it under New Delhi's control.



In an address made on television and radio on Thursday, Modi defended revoking the constitutional provision under which Kashmir could make it own laws, saying it had impeded its progress, given rise to terrorism and was used as a weapon by rival Pakistan to "instigate some people." India would now rid the region of "terrorism and terrorists," he said.



New Delhi blames Islamabad for fomenting a violent three-decade separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region that is claimed by both counties.​