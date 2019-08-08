ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ເກືອບ 700 ຄົນ

ໃນການບຸກກວດຄົ້ນຢູ່ໂຮງງານແປຮູບອາຫານໃນລັດ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້,

ເປັນການຈັບກຸມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຮອບ 10 ປີ.

ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລົດ​ເມ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ ໃນ​ຫົກ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ມິ​ສ​ຊິ​ສ​ຊິບ​ປີ,

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະ ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງໄດ້ຢືນລໍຖ້າ. ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ປ່ອຍເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົດເມຫຼາຍຄັນໄດ້ຂັບອອກໄປ.

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຜ່ານ

ບ່ອນຈອດລົດ ແລະ ກໍຖືກຈັບ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ພາ​ສີ​ອາ​ກອນ ຫຼື ICE ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ຖືກນຳຕົວໄປຄ້າຍທະຫານ ສຳລັບການດຳເນີນການ. ບາງຄົນຖືກໃຫ້

ໃສ່ເຄື່ອງຕິດຕາມອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ຢູ່ຂໍ້ຕີນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້ຳລໍຖ້າວັນຂຶ້ນສານ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ICE ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຖືກວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

ຫຼາຍເດືອນ.

ຜົນ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເກືອບ 680 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸ​ດ​ວານນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມາ

ຈາກເຂດອາເມຣິກາກາງ. ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ສັນຊາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່

ໄດ້ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຫຍັງກັບການບຸກກວດຄົ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເອີ້ນການປະຕິບັດການນັ້ນວ່າ

“ເປັນກາງຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.”

ຜູ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ແທນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ ICE ທ່ານ ແມັດ​ທິວ ອ​າ​ລ​ເບັ​ນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​

ສືບສວນສອບສວນ ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ຫຼັກຖານທີ່ມີ.”

ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເຮີ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢາກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ

ມາ ສະຫະລັດ “ຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມາຢ່າງຖືກ

ຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຫຼື ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນມາເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານ ເຮີ​ສ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຈ້າງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​

ເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍໂດຍຕັ້ງໃຈ “ເພື່ອຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບຢ່າງສູງ ຫຼື ຫາເງິນທີ່ວ່ອງໄວນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພົບ​ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອາ​ຍາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ,

ພວກເຮົາຈະຕາມມາຫາເຈົ້າ.”

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ

ທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຜິດກົດໝາຍຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈະຖືກຈັບ

ກຸມ.

Federal agents arrested nearly 700 undocumented migrants in raids on food processing plants in Mississippi Wednesday -- the largest such operation in U.S. in 10 years.



The suspects were loaded onto buses outside plants in six Mississippi towns, while friends and relatives stood by. Some chanted, "Let them go" as the buses pulled away.



Witnesses said some of the migrants tried to flee across a parking lot and were captured.



Officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the migrants were taken to a military base for processing. Some were given electronic ankle monitors to wear as they wait for a court date.



ICE officials say the operation had been in the planning stage for months.



Nearly all of the 680 migrants picked up Wednesday are from Latin America. But immigration officials say their nationalities had nothing to do with the raids. They call all such operations "racially neutral."



"Investigations are based on evidence," acting ICE chief Matthew Albence said.



U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst told reporters that those who want to come to the United States "have to follow our laws ... they have to come here legally or they shouldn't come here at all."



Hurst also had a strong message for companies that he says knowingly hire illegal migrants "for competitive advantage or to make a quick buck."



"If we find that you have violated federal criminal law, we're coming after you," he said.



President Donald Trump last month announced a nationwide series of raids in which he said thousands of illegal migrants would be arrested.