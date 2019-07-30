ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 17 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ເມື່ອເຮືອບິນຂອງກອງທັບປາກິສຖານ ເກີດ ອຸບັດເຫດຕົກ ໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງນະ​ຄອນ ຣາວາລປິນດີ ໃນຕອນກາງ ຄືນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຕັ້ງ ຂອງກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການໃຫຍ່ ກອງທັບບົກ.

ເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາລະກິດການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ໃນເວລາ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃສ່ເຮືອນຫຼາຍຫຼັງ ໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດຊານເມືອງແລະ ໄດ້ລະເບີດເປັນແປວໄຟ ອີງຕາມ ຖະແຫລງການໂດຍກອງທັບປາກິສຖານ.

ພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ລວມທັງໝົດມີ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຈຸບິນ ທັງໝົດ 5 ຄົນ ແລະ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີ ພົນລະເຮືອນ 12 ຄົນ ແລະ ມີ ພົນລະເຮືອນອີກ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ກອງທັບປາກິສຖານບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆຕື່ມກ່ຽວກັບສາເຫດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຕົກ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ນັ້ນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈ ນຳການສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼືການໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຂອງຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນໂສກນາດ ຕະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

At least 17 people were killed when a Pakistani military plane crashed into a neighborhood Tuesday night in the city of Rawalpindi, the home of the army's headquarters.



The plane was a on a training mission when it crashed into several homes in a village on the outskirts of the city and burst into flames, according to a statement by the military.



The dead included all five crew members of plane and at least 12 civilians, while at least 12 other civilians were injured.The military had no information on the possible cause of the crash.



Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences for those killed or injured in the tragedy.

