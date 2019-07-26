ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດຄືນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ໂຈະມາເປັນເວລາ 16 ປີ ດ້ວຍແຜນການທີ່ຈະປະຫານຊີວິດ ພວກນັກໂທດ 5 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຖານຂ້າຄົນຕາຍອີງຕາມຄຳປະກາດຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄຸກຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຮັບເອົາລະບຽບການກ່ຽວກັບການປະຫານຊີວິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ການປະຫານຊີວິດພວກນັກໂທດ 5 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ. ການປະຫານພວກນັກໂທດ 3 ຄົນ ກຳນົດຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນທັນວາແລະອີກ 2 ຄົນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີ 2020.
ການປະຫານຊີວິດ ພວກນັກໂທດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2003 ເວລານັກລົບເກົ່າສະໄໝສົງຄາມອ່າວເປີເຊຍ ທ້າວ Louis Jones ໄດ້ຖືກປະຫານ ຍ້ອນລັກພາໂຕ ແລະຂ້າທະຫານອາຍຸ 19 ປີຄົນນຶ່ງ. ເວລານີ້ ມີນັກໂທດປະຫານ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸກລັດຖະບານກາງ 65 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມສູນກາງຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບໂທດປະຫານ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 50 ລັດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ມີການລົງໂທດກ່ຽວກັບການປະຫານຊີວິດ.
ທ່ານບາ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຢ່າງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ໂດຍຜ່ານການອອກຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ມີການຮັບຮອງເອົາໂດຍພວກຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນທັງສອງສະພາ ແລະລົງນາມໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງທັງສອງພັກ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ກະທຳຄວາມຜິດຮ້າຍແຮງ ຮວມທັງພວກຄາດຕະກອນ 5 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງແຕ່ລະຄົນກໍໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ ໂດຍຄະນະຕຸລາການ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການດຳເນີນຄະດີຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນແລະຍຸຕິທຳ.”
ຮວມຢູ່ໃນພາກນັກໂທດປະຫານ 5 ຄົນ ໃນເວລານີ້ ກໍມີທ້າວ Daniel Lewis Lee ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມຄົນຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ຖືວ່າຕົນປະເສີດລື່ນໝູ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນປີ 1999 ໃນການສັງຫານສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ 3 ຄົນຮວມທັງເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 8 ຂວບ. ພວກນັກໂທດທັງ 5 ແມ່ນໝົດທຸກຊ່ອງທາງໃນການຂໍອຸທອນແລະການແກ້ໄຂອື່ນໆ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.
ການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະໃນປີ 1972 ຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດຕັດສິນວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ການລົງໂທດໂດຍພະລະການ.” ແຕ່ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ມີການຍົກເລີກເປັນບາງສ່ວນໃນປີ 1988 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການປະຫານຊີວິດ ນັກໂທດ 3 ຄົນ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາງ.
ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກພຽງປະເທດດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ບ່ອນທີ່ການປະຫານຊີວິດຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ.
The U.S. government intends to resume capital punishment after a 16-year hiatus with plans in the coming months to execute five death-row inmates convicted of murder, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.
Attorney General William Barr has directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt an execution protocol, clearing the way for the execution of the five prisoners, according to a department statement. Three of the executions are scheduled for December and two for January 2020.
The last federal execution in the United States took place in 2003 when Gulf War veteran Louis Jones was put to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old soldier.
There are currently 65 inmates on federal death row, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. More than half of the 50 U.S. states have capital punishment laws.
"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the president," Barr said in a statement. "Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding."
Among the five convicts currently on death row is Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, who was convicted in 1999 of murdering a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl. All five convicts have exhausted all their appeals and other remedies, the department said.
Capital punishment was halted in the United States in 1972 after the Supreme Court ruled it an "arbitrary punishment." But it was later partially reinstated in 1988, leading to the execution of three death row inmates.
The United States is the only Western country where executions still take place. Twenty-nine states currently have death penalty laws. Last year, 25 death-row inmates were executed in the United States. The death penalty has been virtually abolished in Europe, where Belarus is the only country that still allows it.