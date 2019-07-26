ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຄືນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 16 ປີ ດ້ວຍ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ 5 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ຖານ​ຂ້າ​ຄົນ​ຕາຍອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຄຸກ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ແຜ້ວ​ທາງໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ 5 ຄົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ. ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ 3 ຄົນ ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາແລະ​ອີກ 2 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ປີ 2020.

ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2003 ເວ​ລາ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເກົ່າ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ອ່າວ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ທ້າວ Louis Jones ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ​ ຍ້ອນ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ຍຸ 19 ປີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ເວ​ລານີ້​ ມີນັກ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ 65 ຄົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 50 ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະລັດ ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ທ່ານ​ບາ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ຕໍ່​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ອອກ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທັງ​ສອງສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ສອງພັກ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຕໍ່ພວກ​ທີ່​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພວກ​ຄ​າດ​ຕະ​ກອນ 5 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ​ແລະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.”

ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ 5 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ກໍ​ມີ​ທ້າວ Daniel Lewis Lee ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຄົນຜິວ​ຂາວ ທີ່​ຖື​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ປະ​ເສີດ​ລື່ນ​ໝູ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດໃນ​ປີ 1999 ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ 3 ຄົນຮວມ​ທັງ​ເດັກ​ຍິງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 8 ຂວບ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ທັງ 5 ແມ່ນ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ໃນການ​ຂໍ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ແລະ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ອື່ນໆ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈະ​ໃນ​ປີ 1972 ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນ “ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໂດຍ​ພະ​ລະ​ການ.” ແຕ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຍົກ​ເລີກ​ເປັນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1988 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ນັກ​ໂທດ 3 ຄົນ ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ​າ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ພຽງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

The U.S. government intends to resume capital punishment after a 16-year hiatus with plans in the coming months to execute five death-row inmates convicted of murder, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Attorney General William Barr has directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt an execution protocol, clearing the way for the execution of the five prisoners, according to a department statement. Three of the executions are scheduled for December and two for January 2020.

The last federal execution in the United States took place in 2003 when Gulf War veteran Louis Jones was put to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old soldier.

There are currently 65 inmates on federal death row, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. More than half of the 50 U.S. states have capital punishment laws.

"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the president," Barr said in a statement. "Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding."

Among the five convicts currently on death row is Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, who was convicted in 1999 of murdering a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl. All five convicts have exhausted all their appeals and other remedies, the department said.

Capital punishment was halted in the United States in 1972 after the Supreme Court ruled it an "arbitrary punishment." But it was later partially reinstated in 1988, leading to the execution of three death row inmates.

The United States is the only Western country where executions still take place. Twenty-nine states currently have death penalty laws. Last year, 25 death-row inmates were executed in the United States. The death penalty has been virtually abolished in Europe, where Belarus is the only country that still allows it.