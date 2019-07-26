ມີ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 58 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ 38 ຄົນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທານ​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ການ​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ 3 ຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ເປົ້າໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ນາ​ສ​ຣາດ ຣາ​ຮີ​ມີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບ ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ຈັກ ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ຕູ້​ນ້ອຍ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ມີ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ພວມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້. ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນ. ສ່ວນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກ​ທີ​ສອງ ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ.

ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ກັນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ​ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຊຸດ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ແລະນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂ່າວ. ສ່ວນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລົດ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ຖະ​ໜົນ Jalalabad ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຂ່າວ​ພວກ​ຍາດ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່ຂ້າງ ນອກໂຮງ​ໝໍໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊອກ​ເບິ່ງ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ 2 ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ລົດ​ຕູ້​ນ້ອຍ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 3 ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່ “ພວກ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ” ນັ້ນ.

ທວີດ​ເຕີ້​ຂອງທ້າວ​ມູ​ຈາ​ຮີດ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ຂຽນ​ວ່​າ "ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ວີ​ລະ​ຊົນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ (ທ້າວ​ມູ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດ ກາ​ບູ​ລີ) ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ລະ​ເບີດ ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ ພວກ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ​ສ​ເປ​ຊາ​ຣີ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາເກົ້າ​ໂມງ ມື້​ເຊົ້າ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ລົດ​ສອງ​ຄັນ ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ທະ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດເກົ້າ​ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ."

ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທານ​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ໂຈ​ເຊັ​ຟ ດັນ​ຟອດ ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣາ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ລືກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

Three bombs rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul Thursday, killing at least 15 people, officials said, as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff was meeting top U.S. and NATO officials in the city.

Eight employees of the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 27 wounded in an attack on their bus, ministry officials said in a statement. Five women and a child were among the dead.

Minutes after the blast, a suicide bomber blew himself up a few meters away, killing at least seven people and wounding 20.

“First a magnetic bomb pasted to a minibus exploded, then a suicide bomber blew himself near the bus attack site and the third blast happened when a car was blown up by unknown militants,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman of the interior ministry in Kabul. “The death toll could rise from all the three blasts,” he said.

The Taliban, fighting to restore strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster at the hands of U.S.-led troops, claimed responsibility for the car bomb alone.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said nine foreign forces were killed and two vehicles destroyed, but government officials did not confirm the Taliban claim.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Marine General Joseph Dunford also met U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is leading talks with Taliban militants to end the 18-year war.

The United States is trying to negotiate a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for security guarantees by Taliban militants, including a pledge that the country will not become a safe haven for terror groups.