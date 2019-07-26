ມີການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 58 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຮວມທັງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບອັຟການິສຖານ 38 ຄົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ.
ການວາງລະເບີດ 3 ຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງພາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານນາສຣາດ ຣາຮີມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ ທີ່ໃຊ້ລົດຈັກ ແມ່ນແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ລົດຕູ້ນ້ອຍຄັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກະຊວງບໍ່ແຮ່ແລະນ້ຳມັນ ພວມເດີນທາງໄປເຮັດວຽກໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ເຫດລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນ. ສ່ວນລະເບີດລູກທີສອງ ໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນທີ່ມີການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອທຳອິດ.
ເຫດລະເບີດເທື່ອທີສອງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເຫັນກັນເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກຮັບມືກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນຊຸດທຳອິດແລະນັກຂ່າວທີ່ໄປເກັບກຳຂ່າວ. ສ່ວນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດລົດ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຖະໜົນ Jalalabad ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ.ໂທລະພາບທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ອອກຂ່າວພວກຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ລໍຖ້າຢູ່ຂ້າງ ນອກໂຮງໝໍໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກເບິ່ງພີ່ນ້ອງແລະສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີ 2 ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ລົດຕູ້ນ້ອຍ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງທີ 3 ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາກ່າວອ້າງວ່າແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ “ພວກຮຸກຮານຕ່າງປະເທດ” ນັ້ນ.
ທວີດເຕີ້ຂອງທ້າວມູຈາຮີດ ໂຄສົກຂອງພວກຕາລີບານຂຽນວ່າ "ຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການເປັນວີລະຊົນສາສະໜາ (ທ້າວມູຮຳເໝັດ ກາບູລີ) ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ລົດລະເບີດ ໂຈມຕີຂະບວນລົດ ພວກຮຸກຮານຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຄຸ້ມສເປຊາຣີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນເວລາເກົ້າໂມງ ມື້ເຊົ້ານີ້ ຊຶ່ງຍັງຜົນໃຫ້ລົດສອງຄັນ ຖືກທຳລາຍ ທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດເກົ້າຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ."
ເຫດລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ນາຍພົນໂຈເຊັຟ ດັນຟອດ ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
Three bombs rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul Thursday, killing at least 15 people, officials said, as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff was meeting top U.S. and NATO officials in the city.
Eight employees of the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 27 wounded in an attack on their bus, ministry officials said in a statement. Five women and a child were among the dead.
Minutes after the blast, a suicide bomber blew himself up a few meters away, killing at least seven people and wounding 20.
“First a magnetic bomb pasted to a minibus exploded, then a suicide bomber blew himself near the bus attack site and the third blast happened when a car was blown up by unknown militants,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman of the interior ministry in Kabul. “The death toll could rise from all the three blasts,” he said.
The Taliban, fighting to restore strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster at the hands of U.S.-led troops, claimed responsibility for the car bomb alone.
Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said nine foreign forces were killed and two vehicles destroyed, but government officials did not confirm the Taliban claim.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Marine General Joseph Dunford also met U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is leading talks with Taliban militants to end the 18-year war.
The United States is trying to negotiate a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for security guarantees by Taliban militants, including a pledge that the country will not become a safe haven for terror groups.