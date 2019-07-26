ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍິງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຕໍ່​ “ພວກ​ທະຫານ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ” ໃນ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຮ່ວມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶ​ນ ທີ່​ໄປ​ກຳ​ກັບ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ອາ​ວຸດ​ນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່.” ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ເວົ້າວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເປັນ “ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້.”

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ທົດ​ລອງນີ້​ແມ່ນໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຂຶມ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ທີ່​ມັກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ທີ່​ພວມ​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້​ສູງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ສະເໜີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່​ສຸດ​ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ຕໍ່ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ.”

ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະຈານິວ​ເຄ​ລຍໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ລະ​ຫວ່າງທ່ານ​ກິມ ແລະ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະ​ຫານ ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ສອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼິີນັ້ນ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຫົວ​ຊາ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່. ​ແຕ່​ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກັບ ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ວ່າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບອາຍ​ພົ່ນ F-35 ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຮ່ວມລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ວ່າ “ເວົ້າ​ແບບນຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ອີກ​ແບບ​ນຶ່ງ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊື້ “ອາ​ວຸດ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ ​ທີ່​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສຸດ​ແລະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບຮ່ວມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​.”

​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ “ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງ​ທາງ​ສະ​ພາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ລົງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ “ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່.” ນີ້​ແມ່ນການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນກວ່າ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນພຶດ​ສະ ​ພາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ພຽງປະ​ເພດ “ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ລະ​ບຸ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ແຕ່ພຽງ​ປະ​ເພດ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ເທື່ອນີ້ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ວ່າບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວາງ​ໂຕ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ຊອງ ຢັງ ກິ​ລ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ປະຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

North Korea has formally announced its latest ballistic missile test, saying the launch was a warning to “military warmongers” in South Korea who are set to soon hold joint military exercises with the United States.

North Korean state media showed pictures of Kim Jong Un personally supervising the Thursday test of what it called a “new-type tactical guided weapon.” U.S. and South Korean officials say the projectile was a short-range ballistic missile.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the test was meant “to send a solemn warning to the south Korean military warmongers who are running high fever in their moves to introduce the ultramodern offensive weapons into south Korea and hold military exercise in defiance of the repeated warnings.”

North Korea has repeatedly complained about South Korea’s recent acquisition of U.S. F-35 fighter jets, as well as upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises. Pyongyang has warned it may not resume working-level talks with the United States if the drills take place.

“South Korean authorities show such strange double-dealing behavior as acting a ‘handshake of peace’ and fingering joint declaration and agreement and the like before the world people and, behind the scene, shipping ultra-modern offensive weapons and holding joint military exercises,” Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

South Korea’s National Security Council expressed “strong concern” about the launch, which it determined was a “new type of short-range ballistic missile.” That is firmer than Seoul’s response after a similar North Korean launch in May. At the time, South Korea referred to the North Korean weapons as “projectiles.”

The U.S. military command in South Korea also assessed that North Korea tested a “new type of missile for the DPRK,” using an acronym for North Korea’s official name. “These two short range ballistic missiles were not a threat directed at the ROK or the U.S., and have no impact on our defense posture,” the statement said.

The test raises further doubts about working-level talks, which were supposed to resume shortly after last month’s meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

In an interview with the U.S. cable network Fox News, Trump was optimistic, saying he still gets along “very well” with Kim.

“They haven’t done nuclear testing. They really haven’t tested missiles other than, you know, smaller ones. Which is something that lots test,” Trump said.

In an earlier interview with Fox News, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he still believes negotiations will start soon.

“We’re working our way towards that. I think we’ll be able to pull that off in just a handful of weeks,” Pompeo said.

“North Korea has engaged in activity before we were having diplomatic conversations far worse than this. ... I think this allows negotiations to go forward. Lots of countries posture before they come to the table,” he said.

Asked about Kim’s unveiling Tuesday of a newly built submarine that is apparently capable of handling nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, Pompeo said: “We all go look at our militaries. And we all take pictures of them.”

Under United Nations Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from conducting any ballistic missile activity. But Trump administration officials have said they do not see North Korea’s short-range tests as a breach of trust.