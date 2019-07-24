ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ FBI ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທ່ານ Christopher Wray ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ ຈີນ ເປັນໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​

ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ນຳ. ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊ້ອງ​ໜ້າ

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ Wray ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ

​ບາຍ​ເຖິງການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນ“ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ​ເປັນ​ວົງ​ກວ້າງ​ອອກ

ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ, ແລະ​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃດໆ ດ້ານການ

ສືບລັບ” ທີ່​ທ່ານຄິດອອກ​. Zlatica Hoke ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະສະເໜີລາຍລະ​ອຽດ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ FBI ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທ່ານ Christopher Wray ໄດ້ບອກສະມາຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ວ່າ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ແລະພັກ​ຄອມ​ມຸຍ​ນິດ​ຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງ​ໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ແລະເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ

ໄວ້ທົ່ວທຸກບ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເພື່ອລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ທາງ​ປັນ​ຍາ​ ແລະ​ຮວບ​ຮວມ​

ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປຍັງ ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Christopher Wray ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ

​ການ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ FBI ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເວົ້າຢູ່ນີ້ ບາງທີອາດມີ

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນປະ​ມານ ພັນກວ່າ​ຢ່າງໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​

ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຊັບ​ສິນ​ທາງປັນ​ຍາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ - ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ດ້ານ​

ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ການສອດແນມຫຼື ຊຶ່ງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການແຜ່ຜາຍກໍຕາມ ​ເກືອບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​

ກໍແມ່ນ​ຈະຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ຈີນ.”

​ທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ກຳ​ລັງ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລັດ​ລອດ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ພາກ

​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ພວມເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​

ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ໄປ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ ວຽກງານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ການ​ບິນ ການ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ ແລະ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ

​ນຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກໍລະນີນຶ່ງໃນ​ເມືອງ Kansas

ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ, ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ,

ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ ພັນ​ເມັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​

ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ຊາບ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທີ່ທົ່ວທັງ​ໂລກອິດ​ສາ​

ລິດ​ສະ​ຫຍາ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ລະ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳໃນຈຳນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ.”

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ FBI ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໃຊ້​ທຸກ​ໆວິ​ທີ​ທາງ ທຸກໆ​ເທັກ​ນິກ ຈາກ​ການ​ເລັດ

​ລອດ​ທາງ​ໄຊ​ເບີ​ຣ໌ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ປັ່ນ​ປ່ວນ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ຄົນໄປຮອດການຄໍຣັບຊັນ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ

​ພວກ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ ທີ່ບໍ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນຳ ແຕ່​ ມັນ​ກໍຍັງເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ

​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ເຊັ່ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳໃຊ້​ເພື່ອຮວບຮວມເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນີ້ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີຫລາຍວິທີເພື່ອ

ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ພວກ​ມັນ.

ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ວ່າ ໃຊ້​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ນີ້ ເປັນຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ຂີ່ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ

​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Geng Shuang ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ຈີນ

ກ່າວເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຈີນ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ທີ່​ເປັນໜ້າ

ຢາກຫົວ ວ່າເປັນໂຈລະກຳທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ນັ້ນ ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ແລະ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​

ຈີນ, ພວກນັກ​ວິ​ຊາ​ການ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​

ສາດອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຈີນໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ຕາມ.”

ທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ FBI ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ໂດຍ​ຮວມ ຫຼືຊາວອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຈີນ.

ສ່ວນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມົສ​ກູ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​

ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດແລະ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ

​ຢ່າງ​ອື່ນທີ່​ຈະ​ຫັນ​ເຫ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ. ມົ​ສ​ກູ ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ແຊກ​ແຊງ

​ດັ່ງທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ສະ​ຫາ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ການກວດ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ທຸກ​ໆໃບ​ສະ​ມັກ​ຂອງພວກ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ ຂໍ້​ມູນສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ກັບ. ບັນ​ດາເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​

ທີ່ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ FaceApp ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ກັນ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເກມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຂາຍ​ໃຫ້ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ

ແອ​ປ Grindr ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ປ່ຽນ​ເພດ ຫຼື LGBTQ ຫຼັງຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຖ້ວນ

​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ແລະເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ

​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says China right now poses a more

serious counter-intelligence threat to the United States than any other

country, including Russia. In his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray described the threat as "more challenging,

more comprehensive and more concerning than any counter-intelligence threat" he can think of.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

The FBI director told senators the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party have official and private sector entities dispersed all over the United States tosteal U.S. intellectual property and gather other information to send back to China.

Christopher Wray, FBI Director:

"We have, as we speak, probably about a thousand plus investigations all across the country involving attempted theft of U.S. intellectual property - whether it's economic espionage or counter-proliferation - almost all leading back to China."

Wray said China is trying to infiltrate all U.S. sectors from startups and high-tech companies all the way to aerospace to aviation to agriculture and academia.

Christopher Wray, FBI Director:

"We had a case in Kansas not that long ago where they were attempting to steal, you know, highly proprietary rice seeds that were being developed. You know the U.S. agriculture is the envy of the world. And that's a place where they've done a number of things."

The FBI chief said China uses various types of techniques from Cyber intrusions to corruption of insiders, to things that are not illegal but are still a national security threat, such as foreign investment.He said the variety of tools used to gather intelligence requires a variety of approaches to intercept them.

China has accused the United States of citing espionage as pretext to suppress Chinese development.

Geng Shuang,Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs inChinese:

"They have made up ridiculous excuses of espionage to groundlessly criticize and harass Chinese students, scholars, technical professionals and even Chinese American scientists in the United States."

Wray insisted Tuesday that the FBI does not blame Chinese people as a whole, or Chinese Americans.

As for Russia, he said Moscow remains intent on influencing U.S. elections, despite sanctions and other efforts to deter its interference.Moscow denies any attempts to interfere.

The United States has been increasingly scrutinizing application developers over the safety of personal data they handle. Officials have warned Americans against using popular Russian-made FaceApp and also pressured a Chinese gaming company into selling U.S.- developed LGBTQ dating app Grindr after determining that its ownership poses a U.S. national security risk.