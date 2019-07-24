ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງອົງການສືບລັບ FBI ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານ Christopher Wray ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈີນ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ
ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ານການສືບລັບ ຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ
ຣັດເຊຍ ນຳ. ໃນການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊ້ອງໜ້າ
ຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ Wray ໄດ້ອະທິ
ບາຍເຖິງການຂົ່ມຂູ່ນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນ“ການທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເປັນວົງກວ້າງອອກ
ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ, ແລະສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃດໆ ດ້ານການ
ສືບລັບ” ທີ່ທ່ານຄິດອອກ. Zlatica Hoke ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະສະເໜີລາຍລະອຽດ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອຳນວຍການຂອງອົງການສືບລັບ FBI ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານ Christopher Wray ໄດ້ບອກສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ
ແລະພັກຄອມມຸຍນິດຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ເປັນທາງການແລະເອກກະຊົນ
ໄວ້ທົ່ວທຸກບ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອລັກຂະໂມຍຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແລະຮວບຮວມ
ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປຍັງ ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Christopher Wray ຜູ້ອຳນວຍ
ການຂອງອົງການ FBI ກ່າວວ່າ“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເວົ້າຢູ່ນີ້ ບາງທີອາດມີ
ການສືບສວນປະມານ ພັນກວ່າຢ່າງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ລັກຂະໂມຍຂໍ້ມູນຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາສະຫະລັດ - ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນ ການສືບລັບດ້ານ
ການເສດຖະກິດ ການສອດແນມຫຼື ຊຶ່ງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການແຜ່ຜາຍກໍຕາມ ເກືອບທັງໝົດ
ກໍແມ່ນຈະຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປຍັງຈີນ.”
ທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນກຳລັງ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເລັດລອດ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນທຸກໆພາກ
ສ່ວນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຈາກບັນດາບໍລິສັດທີ່ພວມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ແລະບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ
ທັງຫຼາຍ ໄປຈົນເຖິງ ວຽກງານອະວະກາດ ການບິນ ການກະສິກຳ ແລະການສຶກສາ
ນຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີກໍລະນີນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງ Kansas
ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລັກຂະໂມຍ, ທ່ານກໍຊາບດີ,
ເລື້ອງການລັກຂະໂມຍ ພັນເມັດເຂົ້າທີ່ພິເສດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການພັດທະນາ
ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຊາບແລ້ວວ່າ ການກະສິກຳສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທົ່ວທັງໂລກອິດສາ
ລິດສະຫຍາແລະນັ້ນລະແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກະທຳໃນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.”
ຫົວໜ້າຂອງອົງການ FBI ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນໃຊ້ທຸກໆວິທີທາງ ທຸກໆເທັກນິກ ຈາກການເລັດ
ລອດທາງໄຊເບີຣ໌ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມປັ່ນປ່ວນຕໍ່ພວກຄົນໄປຮອດການຄໍຣັບຊັນ ຈົນເຖິງ
ພວກສິ່ງຂອງ ທີ່ບໍ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍນຳ ແຕ່ ມັນກໍຍັງເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ
ຂອງປະເທດ, ເຊັ່ນການລົງທຶນຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ອຸບປະກອນຕ່າງໆ
ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອຮວບຮວມເອົາຂໍ້ມູນລັບພວກນີ້ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີຫລາຍວິທີເພື່ອ
ສະກັດກັ້ນພວກມັນ.
ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ວ່າ ໃຊ້ການສືບລັບນີ້ ເປັນຂໍ້ອ້າງເພື່ອກົດຂີ່ ການພັດທະນາ
ຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Geng Shuang ຈາກກະຊວງການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ
ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນວ່າ “ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນເຮັດຂໍ້ອ້າງຂອງການສືບລັບ ທີ່ເປັນໜ້າ
ຢາກຫົວ ວ່າເປັນໂຈລະກຳທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນນັ້ນ ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນແລະລົບກວນພວກນັກສຶກສາ
ຈີນ, ພວກນັກວິຊາການ, ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານມືອາຊີບ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ ພວກນັກວິທະຍາ
ສາດອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນໃນສະຫະລັດ ກໍຕາມ.”
ທ່ານ Wray ກ່າວປະຕິເສດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອົງການ FBI ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນ
ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນ ໂດຍຮວມ ຫຼືຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ.
ສ່ວນຣັດເຊຍ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມົສກູ ຍັງມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ ໃນການເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການລົງໂທດແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ຢ່າງອື່ນທີ່ຈະຫັນເຫການເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງ. ມົສກູ ປະຕິເສດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແຊກແຊງ
ດັ່ງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.
ສະຫາລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການກວດຂັນຂອງທຸກໆໃບສະມັກຂອງພວກພັດທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສະຖິຕິ ຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳກັບ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າ
ທີ່ ໄດ້ເຕືອນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການນຳໃຊ້ FaceApp ທີ່ນິຍົມກັນ ແລະຍັງໃຊ້
ຄວາມກົດດັນບໍລິສັດເກມຂອງຈີນ ຂາຍໃຫ້ ບໍລິສັດທີ່ອາເມຣິກັນ ເປັນຜູ້ພັດທະນາ
ແອປ Grindr ກ່ຽວກັບພວກປ່ຽນເພດ ຫຼື LGBTQ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາຢ່າງທີ່ຖ້ວນ
ແລ້ວວ່າ ແມ່ນການເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພ
ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
FBI Director Christopher Wray says China right now poses a more
serious counter-intelligence threat to the United States than any other
country, including Russia. In his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray described the threat as "more challenging,
more comprehensive and more concerning than any counter-intelligence threat" he can think of.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
The FBI director told senators the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party have official and private sector entities dispersed all over the United States tosteal U.S. intellectual property and gather other information to send back to China.
Christopher Wray, FBI Director:
"We have, as we speak, probably about a thousand plus investigations all across the country involving attempted theft of U.S. intellectual property - whether it's economic espionage or counter-proliferation - almost all leading back to China."
Wray said China is trying to infiltrate all U.S. sectors from startups and high-tech companies all the way to aerospace to aviation to agriculture and academia.
Christopher Wray, FBI Director:
"We had a case in Kansas not that long ago where they were attempting to steal, you know, highly proprietary rice seeds that were being developed. You know the U.S. agriculture is the envy of the world. And that's a place where they've done a number of things."
The FBI chief said China uses various types of techniques from Cyber intrusions to corruption of insiders, to things that are not illegal but are still a national security threat, such as foreign investment.He said the variety of tools used to gather intelligence requires a variety of approaches to intercept them.
China has accused the United States of citing espionage as pretext to suppress Chinese development.
Geng Shuang,Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs inChinese:
"They have made up ridiculous excuses of espionage to groundlessly criticize and harass Chinese students, scholars, technical professionals and even Chinese American scientists in the United States."
Wray insisted Tuesday that the FBI does not blame Chinese people as a whole, or Chinese Americans.
As for Russia, he said Moscow remains intent on influencing U.S. elections, despite sanctions and other efforts to deter its interference.Moscow denies any attempts to interfere.
The United States has been increasingly scrutinizing application developers over the safety of personal data they handle. Officials have warned Americans against using popular Russian-made FaceApp and also pressured a Chinese gaming company into selling U.S.- developed LGBTQ dating app Grindr after determining that its ownership poses a U.S. national security risk.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ