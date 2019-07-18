ຖ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ, ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຄົງ​ຈະ​ປາ​ກົດ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ ສຸຂະ

ພາບ. ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນທີ່ກຳລັງຖີບຕົວຂຶ້ນ, ລະດັບການຫວ່າງງານຢູ່ລະດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳສຸດໃນ

ປະຫວັດສາດ, ແລະ ການເຕີບໂຕທີ່ແຂງແຮງປະສານກັນ ຈະສ້າງຄວາມປະທັບໃຈ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດໂລກນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ “ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໂລກ​ອິດ

ສາ, ບາງເທື່ອເປັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຮົາເຄີຍມີໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ

ເຮົາ.”

ຍ້ອນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ແປກ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ

ທ່ານ ເຈີໂຣມ ພາວແວລ ຢືນຢັນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທະນາຄານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ

ຈະຫຼຸດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍລົງໃນປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໄວສຸດແມ່ນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້. ການ

ຕັດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍ, ແນ່ນອນ, ປົກກະຕິຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອທະນາຄານກາງ ຢາກກະຕຸ້ນ

ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ກຳລັງອ່ອນແອ.

ການ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສອງວັນ ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາຂອງ​ທ່ານ ພາວ​ແວ​ລ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນໃນ

ຕະຫຼາດໂລກ, ແຕ່ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນດີໃຈຊົ່ວຄາວ ຂອງບັນດານັກລົງທຶນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຕົງກັບ

ບັນຫາອັນຮີບດ່ວນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໂລກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ປະທານຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ ແລະ ເພື່ອນຜູ້ກຳນົດນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານມີຄວາມ

ເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍ. ນີ້ລວມມີ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຈຳກັດກັບ, ການສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ, ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຝືດເຄືອງໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ວິກິດການເພດານໜີ້ສິນ

ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ​ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ແມ່ນ, “ເປັນ

ຫຍັງທະນາຄານກາງ ຈຶ່ງຢາກຫຼຸດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍ ເມື່ອເສດຖະກິດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຍັງແຂງ

ແຮງຢູ່?”

ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ “ຂໍ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ຄູ່” ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​

ຄານກາງ. ທະນາຄານກາງມີໜ້າທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຄວບຄຸມອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະ

ຮັກສາເສດຖະກິດໃຫ້ໃກ້ຊິດກັບການເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.

ເປົ້າໝາຍຕໍ່ມາກໍແມ່ນ, ໃນເວລານີ້, ຄົງຈະໃກ້ກັບການບັນລຸຄວາມສຳເລັດ ຄືກັບທີ່ມັນ

ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເປັນ. ແຕ່ອະດີດໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນບັນຫາ. ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ

ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 2 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ປີ ທີ່ທະນາຄານກາງເຊື່ອວ່າແມ່ນ ແຂງແຮງ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ປະ​ທານ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ​ນະ

ຄອນ ຊິຄາໂກ ທ່ານ ຊາລສ໌ ເອແວນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳການແນະນຳຂອງທ່ານ ພາວແວລ

ວ່າ ອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະຖືກຫຼຸດລົງ.

Looking at it from the outside, the U.S. economy probably appears to be the picture of health. A soaring stock market, unemployment levels at historic lows, and strong growth combine to create the impression of a global powerhouse.



"Our economy is the envy of the world," President Donald Trump asserts. "Perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country."



That's why it may have felt odd to see Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell confirmlast week that the U.S. central bank will be lowering interest rates this year, beginning as soon as the end of this month. Rate cuts, of course, are typically deployed when the Fed wants to pump up a flagging economy.



Global markets



Powell's two days of congressional testimony sent a thrill through global markets, but the temporary elation of investors belies a number of pressing concerns about the U.S. and global economies that have the Fed chair and his fellow policymakers very concerned. These include, but are not limited to, the continued trade war between the U.S. and China, the pronounced economic slowdown in China and a looming debt ceiling crisis in the U.S.



The question casual observers were asking themselves last week was, 'Why would the central bank want to lower rates when the economy looks so strong?'



Part of the reason stems from what's known as the Fed's "dual mandate." The central bank is charged with controlling inflation and keeping the economy as close to full employment as possible. The latter goal is, right now, probably as close to being achieved as it is ever likely to be. But the former has become a problem. U.S. inflation rates have been lagging well behind the 2% per year rate that the Fed believes is healthy.



In response to reporters' questions on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans echoed Powell's suggestion that rates are coming down.