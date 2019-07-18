ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ກຽວ​ໂຕ ຂອງ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ຕອນນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 23 ຄົນ

ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍເດົາວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການສົງໄສວ່າ ເປັນການໂຈມ

ຕີຈູດໄຟໃສ່ຫ້ອງອັດກາຕູນ.

ນັກ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ 13 ຄົນ​ຖື​ກ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ, ກັບ​ອີກ​ 10 ສິບ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ພົບ​

ເຫັນໝົດສະຕິ ແລະ ບໍ່ສີສັນຍານທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຢູ່ຊັ້ນເທິງສຸດຂອງຕຶກສາມຊັ້ນ ທີ່ເປັນຫ້ອງ

ການຂອງບໍລິສັດຜະລິດກາຕູນ ກຽວໂຕ ແລະ ຂັ້ນໄດທີ່ນຳຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງຫລັງຄາ. ຕົວເລກ

ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບທັງໝົດລວມມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮຸນແຮງ,

ບາງຄົນສາຫັດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ໄໝ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຕຶກ ແລະ ໄດ້

ຮວດນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ, ພ້ອມກັບຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຕາຍ” ໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວຈູດໄຟ. ມີປະມານ 70

ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຕຶກຫຼັງນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້.

ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຈູດ​ໄຟ, ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ຂ່າວ ຄຽວ​ໂດະ ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​

ອາຍຸ 41 ປີ, ລາວໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ຖືກນຳໄປປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອາ​ເບະ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ

ບັນຊີ ທວິດເຕີ ຂອງທ່ານ.

ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

ຂອງໂລກ, ແຕ່ກໍເປັນທີ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍ ກັບການຄາດຕະກຳທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ. ນັກຮຽນຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ

ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຫດການຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ນັກໂຈມຕີໄດ້ໃຊ້ມີດແທງໃນ

ເມືອງ ຄາວາຊາກິ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມາ.

ໄພ​ໄໝ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​

ປີ 2016 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ເມື່ອຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ລັກເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງສຳລັບ

ຄົນພິການ ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ມີດແທງຄົນໄຂ້ 19 ຄົນຈົນຕາຍ.

Authorities in the Japanese city of Kyoto now say at least 23 people are either dead or presumed dead after a suspected arson attack on an animation studio.



Firefighters say 13 people are confirmed dead, plus 10 people discovered unconscious and with no vital signs on the top floor of the three-story building that houses the Kyoto Animation production company and the staircase that leads to the roof.The total number of casualties includes more than 30 others seriously injured, some critically.



Police say the fire began when a man broke into the building and doused it with a flammable liquid, shouting "Die!" as he set it on fire.Around 70 people were inside the building at the time of the fire.



The suspected arsonist, identified by Kyodo news service as a 41-year-old man, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his condolences to the victims on his Twitter account.



Japan has one of the world's lowest rates of violent crimes, but it is no stranger to high-profile killings.A schoolgirl and an adult were killed during a rampage by a knife-wielding attacker in the city of Kawasaki, located near Tokyo, in late May.

Thursday's fire is the worst mass murder in Japan since 2016, when a man broke into a facility for the disabled and stabbed 19 patients to death.