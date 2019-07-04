ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການປະກາດເອກກະລາດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຄົບຮອບ 243 ປີ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດງານລ້ຽງສະຫຼອງຂື້ນ ທີ່ໂຮງແຮມ ໃນ ວັນທີ 2 ເດືອນກໍລະ

ກົດ 2019. ງານລ້ຽງສະຫຼອງໃນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນພາຍໃຕ້ ຫົວຂໍ້ສິດທິໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເນັ້ນໜັກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ ຄົບຮອບ 100 ປີ ທີ່ແມ່ຍິງມີສິດທິເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງແຜນການແລະການລົງທຶນ ປອ. ສຸພັນ ແກ້ວມີໄຊ ແລະທ່ານ ແສງເພັດ ຮຸ່ງບຸນຍວງ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບກຽດເປັນ

ແຂກກິຕິມະສັກ ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ພ້ອມກັນນີ້ ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດກໍຖືເປັນກຽດທີ່ໄດ້ຕ້ອນຮັບ ທ່ານ ປອ ບຸນກອງ ສີ

ຫາວົງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສະທາລະນະສຸກ, ທ່ານນາງ ແສງເດືອນ ຫຼ້າຈັນທະບູນ ລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະກິລາ, ທ່ານ ປອ ຄໍາແພງ ໄຊສົມແພງ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ກະຊວງແຮງງານ ແລະສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມ, ທ່ານນາງ ເຂັມມະ​ນີ ພົນເສນາ ຮອງລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳແລະການຄ້າ, ທ່ານທອງພັດ ອິນທະວົງ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນ ຕີກະຊວງພະລັງງານ ແລະບໍ່ແຮ່, ​ທ່ານນາງວັດທະນາ ດາລາລອຍ, ຮອງຜູ້ວ່າການທະ

ນາຄານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ, ທ່ານວຽງທະວີສອນ ເທພະຈັນ, ຮອງປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິ

ການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດປະຈຳ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ຮວມທັງບັນດາພະນັກງານຂັ້ນສູງຈາກ

ລັດຖະບານລາວ. ບັນດານັກການທູດ, ບັນດາທ່ານຈາກພາກສ່ວນທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ແຂກທີ່

ມີ​ກຽດຈາກພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານລ້ຽງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິ​ກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ

ໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງສາຍພົວພັນອັນເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ

ຜົນສຳ ເລັດທີ່ຍາດມາໄດ້ໃນໄລຍະຊຸມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ສອງປະເທດໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຮ່ວມກັນ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນດ້ານວຽກ ງານໂພຊະນາການ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ການສຶກສາ ແລະການພັດທະ ນາທາງດ້ານເສດ

ຖະກິດ ລວມທັງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນໃນໄລຍະຍາວ ໃນຂະແໜງ ການເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດທີ່ບໍ່

ທັນແຕກແລະ ວຽກງານຄົນພິການ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມ ພາກພູມໃຈຫຼາຍຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະມີຄວາມ ພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ບົດບາດຂອງ ພວກເຮົາໃນການກຽມຄວາມພ້ອມ ໃຫ້ກັບຄົນຮຸ່ນ ຕໍ່ໄປ ທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳໃນອະນາ ຄົດກໍ່ຄືໃນເວທີສາກົນ.”

ຈຸດພິເສດຂອງງານໃນປີນີ້ ແມ່ນການໄດ້ນຳເອົາບັນດາຂະໜົມຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມ

ນິຍົມໃນ 100 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປີດຽວກັນທີ່ແມ່ຍິງໃນອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ຮັບສິດໃນ

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວປະເທດ. ນອກຈາກການໄດ້ກິນອາຫານແບບຄົນອາ ເມຣິກາ ແລະ

ທົດລອງ ເຄື່ອງດື່ມຕ່າງໆພາຍໃນງານ ບັນດາແຂກທີ່ມາຮ່ວມງານ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກເຊີນ​ໃຫ້

​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ການຈຳລອງການເລືອກເອົາຂະໜົມອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າມັກນຳ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຊາດ ແມ່ນເພື່ອລະລຶກເຖິງ ການປະກາດເອກະລາດຢ່າງເປັນ ທາງການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ 1776 ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກາໄດ້

ແຍກຕົວ ອອກຈາກການປົກຄອງ ຂອງຈັກກະພັດ ອັງກິດ. ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ ເຫັນເຖິງການກຳເນີດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາທີ່ກາຍມາເປັນປະ

ເທດ. ນີ້ຖືເປັນວັນພັກທີ່ສຳຄັນປະຈຳປີຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິ​ກັນ

ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ເສລີພາບ ໂດຍການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກ ສູ່ທ້ອງ

ຟ້າຢ່າງ ສວຍງາມ ພ້ອມທັງ ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ ແລະ ຈັດງານລ້ຽງສະຫຼອງຕ່າງໆ ໃນຊຸມຊົນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. Celebrates Independence Day With Lao Leaders

To celebrate the 243rd anniversary of American independence, the U.S. Embassy hosted Lao government leaders and other guests at a hotel in Vientiane on July 2, 2019. The theme of this year’s event celebrated voting rights, specifically highlighting the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in the United States.

Minister of Planning and Investment Dr. Souphanh Keomixay and Mr. Sengphet Houngbounguang, Vice Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were the guests of honor and officially represented the Lao PDR at the event. The Embassy was honored to also have Minister of Health Dr. Bounkong Syhavong, Minister of Education and Sports Ms. Sengdeuane Lachanthaboun, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Dr. Khampheng Saysompheng, Minister of Industry and Commerce Ms. Khemmani Pholsena, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines Mr. Thongphat Inthavong, Vice Governor of the Bank of Lao PDR Mrs. Vatthana Dalaloy, Vice President of Foreign Relations Committee at the National Assembly Mr. Viengthavisone Thephachanh, along with other senior members of the Lao government, Ambassadors, members of the Diplomatic Corps, members of the business community, and many other distinguished guests in attendance.

U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Rena Bitter emphasized the strength of U.S.-Lao relations, and the progress made over the past year as the two countries work together to achieve common goals. “We have invested in nutrition, health, education, and economic development, as well as our long term commitments in the UXO sector and disabilities. We are proud of this partnership and especially proud of our role in helping to prepare the next generation of Lao leaders to take their place in the world,” she said during her remarks.

Highlights of this year’s event included samples of American candies that were popular 100 years ago, when women first achieved the right to vote across the United States. Guests were invited to vote for their favorite traditional American candy, in addition to enjoying other American-style foods and beverages.

The Independence Day celebration commemorates America’s Declaration of Independence, which was adopted on July 4, 1776, when Americans separated themselves from British colonial rule. The day represents the historic birth of the United States as a country. It is one of the biggest holidays of the year in the United States, and Americans typically celebrate, and the freedoms embodied in the country’s founding documents, with parades, fireworks, and community or family picnics.