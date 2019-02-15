ຜູ້ຕາງຫນ້າຈາກອົງການ ການກຸສົນ Spirit of America ແລະ ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ມອບອຸບປະກອນ ເປັນເງິນ ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ໂດລາເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມໂຄງ​ການ

Laos Buffalo Dairy.

ການ​ມອບ​ຮັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ມີ​ຂຶ້​ນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ກຸມ​ພາ​ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ ນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງ.

ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ແມ່ນເປັນທຸລະກິດຮ່ວມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ ຫຼວງພະບາງ ໂດຍການເຊົ່າສັດລ້ຽງເຊັ່ນ ຄວາຍຈາກຊາວກະສິກອນເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບ

ນໍ້ານົມຄວາຍ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນນໍ້ານົມຄວາຍຈະຖືກນຳໄປແປຮູບເປັນຫຼາກຫຼາຍຜະລິດຕະ

ພັນ ເຊັ່ນເນີຍແຂງ ນົມສົ້ມ ແລະກະແລມ ເພື່ອໄປຈຳໜ່າຍ ໃນຕະຫຼາດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ໂຄງ

​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ໄດ້ສ້າງລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ການຜະລິດ ເພື່ອສະໜອງຜະລິດ

ຕະພັນໃຫ້ແກ່ຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່ຫຼວງພະບາງແລະນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນແລະຫວ່າງບໍ່ດົນ

ມານີ້ ໄດ້ມີບັນດາປະເທດໃນເອ​ເຊຍ ລວມທັງປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນທີ່ໄດ້ສັ່ງຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນນີ້.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເປີດທຳການຜະລິດໃນປີ 2016 ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ໄດ້ເພີ່ມ

ການຜະລິດໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລູກຄ້າ

ທັງພາຍໃນແລະຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ມີຈຳນວນເພີ່ມຂື້ນ ແລະນີ້ຍັງເປັນການປະກອບສ່ວນ

ອັນສໍາຄັນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງ ເສດຖະກິດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ຊາວກະ

ສິກອນທີ່ໃຫ້ເຊົ່າຄວາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນໄລຍະ ເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າຫົກເດືອນ ໄດ້ມີລາຍ

ໄດ້ທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງເຊິ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາສາມາດ

ຈ່າຍຄ່າຕ່າງໆ ພາຍໃນຄົວເຮືອນ ລວມທັງ ຄ່າໂຮຽຮຽນ ແລະ ຄ່າອາຫານ. ຄວາຍທີ່

ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບ ການສັກຢາວັກແ​ຊັງ ເຊິ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້

ອັດຕາການຕາຍ ຂອງລູກສັດລ້ຽງ ຫຼຸດລົງ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ສິ່ງທີສຳຄັນຍັງເປັນ

ການ ພັດທະນາສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງສັດລ້ຽງໃນໄລຍະຍາວນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານໃນພິທີມອບຮັບ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ພິທີບາສີສູ່ຂວັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo

Dairy ແມ່ນເປັນຕົວແບບທຸລະກິດທີ່ດີ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໃນການເຮັດຫນ້າທີ່ ຢູ່ຕ່າງ

ປະເທດ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມການເປັນແບບຢ່າງທາງ ດ້ານທຸລະກິດທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຊອບຕໍ່

ສັງຄົມ. ແລະທຸລະກິດນີ້ ທຸກໆຄົນລ້ວນ ແຕ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຊາວກະສິກອນ ມີລາຍ

ຮັບ ສັດລ້ຽງໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກແຊັງແລະຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຄືຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ກໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບປະໂຫຍດ

ຈາກເນີຍແຂງແລະກະແລມ.

ນອກຈາກຜະລິດຕະພັນນົມນີ້ແລ້ວ ທາງ ຍັງໄດ້ຈັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ ນັກສຶກ

ສາຈາກ ວິທະຍາໄລກະເສດ ທາງພາກເໜືອ ໃນການເພີ່ມທັກສະ ສັດຕະວະແພດ ແລະຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກຜະລິດຕະພັນ

ນົມ ທີ່ອຸດົມດ້ວຍທາດໂປຼຕີນ ໃນຄາບອາຫານ. ຄວາຍຈຳນວນ 100 ໂຕບວກກັບ

ລູກຂອງພວກມັນຢູ່ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ແຫ່ງນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜະລິດ

ຕະພັນນົມເພີ່ມຂື້ນ ແລະສາມາດສ້າງວຽກໃຫມ່ ໄດ້ເກືອບຮອດ 500 ໜ້າ​ວຽກໃຫ້

ຕະຫຼາດແຮງງານຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Susie Martin ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy

ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຍີນດີ ຕໍ່ກັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນການຊ່ວຍເປີດໂອ

ກາດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດ ກ້າວສູ່ຕະຫຼາດໃຫມ່ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຕະຫຼາດອື່ນໆນໍາອີກ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບ

ຈາກອົງການ Spirit of America ແລະສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ. ອຸປປະກອນເຫຼົ່າ

ນີ້ ຍັງຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ສາມາດຜະລິດ ປະລິມານນໍ້ານົມ ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບໃຫ້

ຫຼາຍຂື້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງ ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຕະຫຼາດໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຍັງເປັນການເປີດໂອກາດໃນການສົ່ງອອກອີກດ້ວຍ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ພວກເຮົາ

ຍັງສາມາດເຊົ່າຄວາຍຈຳ ນວນຫຼາຍຂື້ນຈາກປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ Terrell Chandler ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງອົງການ Spirit of America ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ການໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ໃນເທື່ອ

ນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄຸນຄ່າອັນສໍາຄັນດ້ານຜູ້ປະກອບ ການຈາກສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າ ແລະໂອກາດ ທີ່ດີຂື້ນໃນຊີວິດ. ອົງການ

Spirit of America ມີຄວາມຍີນດີຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືກັບສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດແລະ

ໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ເພື່ອສົ່ງ ເສີມໂຄງ​ການ Laos Buffalo Dairy ໃນການສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງອັນສໍາຄັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເສດຖະກິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະໃນ

ຊຸມຊົນ. ພວກເຮົາຖືວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນຫົນທາງອັນສຳຄັນ ໃນການຮັດແໜ້ນສາຍພົວພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດນຳອີກ.

​ອົງ​ການ Spirt of America ເປັນອົງການ ການກຸສົນ ຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດ

ພາລະບົດບາດໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແລະເສດຖະກິດ ລວມ

ໄປເຖິງການຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜູນອຸປະກອນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພາ ລະບົດບາດຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດ ແລະຍັງສົ່ງບັນດາບຸກຄະລາກອນໃຫ້ໄປເຮັດ ຫນ້າທີ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ໃນປະຈຸ

ບັນ ອົງການ Spirit of America ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800 ໂຄງການ

ຢູ່ໃນ 63 ປະເທດ ທົ່ວໂລກ.

On February 14th, 2019 representatives from the U.S. charitable organization Spirit of America and the U.S. Embassy officially handed over more than $10,000 in equipment and support to the Laos Buffalo Dairy in Luang Prabang.

The Laos Buffalo Dairy is an American co-owned business in Luang Prabang that rents buffalos from local farmers in exchange for buffalo milk. The buffalo milk is then made into dairy products like cheese, yoghurt and ice cream and distributed on the local market. The company is setting up a supply chain to distribute its products to restaurants in Luang Prabang and Vientiane, and has recently received orders from Asian countries like Japan.

Opened in 2016, the dairy is increasing its dairy production to satisfy a growing local and international demand, while also contributing to the health and well-being of the local economy. Farmers who rent their buffalo for up to six months get a stable income, which helps pay for household expenses like schooling and food. While in the dairy’s care the buffalo get vaccinated, which greatly decreases calf mortality rates and significantly improves the long-term health of the livestock.

U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter witnessed the handover and participated in a baci ceremony to commemorate the event. “The Laos Buffalo Dairy is a great example of how American companies work overseas and promote a socially responsible business model. And with this business, everybody wins – the farmers get an income, the buffalo get vaccines, and consumers like me get delicious cheese and ice cream.”

In addition to producing dairy products, the company is also training students from the Northern Agricultural College veterinary skills, and introducing Lao communities to the benefits of protein-rich dairy to the local diet. With 100 buffalo plus calves in the dairy, daily production is increasing, which has created almost 50 new jobs for the local labor market.

Susie Martin, CEO at Laos Buffalo Dairy welcomes the support as a way to help her open her business to new markets in Laos and beyond. “We’re extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from Spirit of America and the U.S. Embassy. The additional equipment will allow us to process larger quantities of milk to meet demand in new markets in Laos, plus open up export opportunities. It also allows us to rent more buffalo from local communities.”

Terrell Chandler, Project Manager at Spirit of America, says supporting the Laos Buffalo Dairy is the charity’s way to highlight core American values of entrepreneurialism, progress and opportunity for a better life. "Spirit of America is excited to collaborate with the US Embassy and Laos Buffalo Dairy to support the positive impact the Dairy makes on the local economy and communities. We view it as a great way to help reinforce the strength of the friendship between our two countries."

Spirt of America is a U.S. charitable organization whose mission is to provide humanitarian and economic assistance, as well as equipment in support of US missions and deployed United States personnel around the world. Spirit of America is currently supporting more than 800 projects across 63 countries worldwide.