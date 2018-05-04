ອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ດ້ານການຂ່າວ ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ຕາເວັນອອກ ພວມໄດ້ຮັບ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່

ວັນພະຫັດ ທີ 3 ພຶດສະພາ ແມ່ນວັນອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ດ້ານການຂ່າວ ຂອງໂລກ ແລະ ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດເສລີພາບທີ່ພວມຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນເອຣິເທຣຍ ແລະຊູ

ດານແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າຢູ່ລາກທ້າຍບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂລກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ

ນີ້ ແຕ່ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່າວວ່າ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມປີຜ່ານມານີ້ມີການພົບວ່າ ສິດ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງທົ່ວຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງອາຟຣິກາຮວມທັງໃນປະ ເທດເຄັນຢາແລະແທນຊາເນຍນຳດ້ວຍ. ແດນິລ ແຊຣ໌ຟ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍ

ງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະ​ນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ​

ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເອທິໂອເປຍ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມນັກຂ່າວ ອູສກິນເດີ ເນກາ 9 ເທື່ອ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ຮວມ

ທັງຂາຍຊາດ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານເນກາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຂັດຂວາງທ່ານ ບໍ່ໃຫ້

ຂຽນຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານໄດ້.

ທ່ານເນກາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າປາສະຈາກອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ໃນການສະແດງຄວາມຄິດ

ຄວາມເຫັນແລ້ວ ການມີອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້. ມັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ

ທ່ານຕ້ອງສາມາດ ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້.”

ທ່ານເນກາຖືກປ່ອຍເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດ ແມ່ນໃນວັນທີ 5 ເມສາຜ່ານມາ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຫຼັງຈາກ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າອາດ

ຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງບາງຢ່າງເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານເນກາ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນ

ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງ

ບໍ່ທັນເຫັນວ່າມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ມາຈົນຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”

ໃນທົ່ວເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍແລະໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່

ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ມັກຈະຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ ລາຍງານຂອງ

ສື່ມວນຊົນຢູ່ສະເໝີ ແລະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການກວດກາຕົນເອງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຈແອນ ແອນຢານຢູກີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນປະ

ຈຳເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈົ່ງເບິ່ງໄປທີ່ ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ແທນຊາ

ເນຍ ຣວັນດາ ແລະ ບູຣຸນດີ ຈົນຮອດເມື່ອ 3 ຫາ 4 ປີກ່ອນນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ ເພັດພອຍຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ. ທ່ານຄົງຮູ້ ທຸກໆປະເທດໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນ

ຕົກ ຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາຖືກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ໂອ້ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເອົາ

ແບບຢ່າງເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກໃນເວລານີ້ວ່າ ການ

ຕົບມືຊົມເຊີຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ ໂດຍພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ແລະ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນ

ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນຕົກ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຊົາຕົບມືຊົມເຊີຍ ແລະຖາມພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບຄຳຖາມທີ່ຍາກໆຕ່າງໆ.”

ທີ່ປະເທດແທນຊາເນຍ ສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ກ້າຫານໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານນັ້ນແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງ.

ຍານາງເຮເລັນ ກີໂບ ຈາກສູນກາງກົດໝາຍແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນປະເທດແທນຊາ

ເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີໜັງສືພິມບາງສະບັບໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ. ບາງສະບັບ ຖືກຫ້າມ 3 ຫາ 4

ປີ ແລະບາງສະບັບຖືກຫ້າມຫຼາຍໆເດືອນ ແລະຫຼາຍໆສະບັບຖືກປິດເລີຍ.”

ທີ່ປະເທດອູການດາ ຕາໜ່າງສິດທິມະນຸດສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວ ໄດ້ເກັບກຳວີດີໂອກ່ຽວກັບ

ການໂຈມຕີນັກຂ່າວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ. ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າຕຳຫຼວດ

ແມ່ນຜູ້ລ່ວງລະເມີດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ຕໍ່ອິດສະຫຼະພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ.

ທ່ານຣໍເບີດ ແຊມປາລາ ຈາກຕາໜ່າງສິດທິມະນຸດສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວໃນອູການດາເວົ້າ

ວ່າ “ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ໃນການກະທຳທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ຍ້ອນເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ 83

ກໍລະນີ ຂອງທັງໝົດ 113 ກໍລະນີ ຄືປະກອບເປັນ 73 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ໂຄສົກຂອງຕຳຫຼວດອູການດາ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການບໍ່ຖືກລົງໂທດ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ທີ່

ໂຈມຕີພວກນັກຂ່າວ.

ທ່ານເອມີລຽນ ກາຢີມາ ໂຄສົກຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາ ຕຳຫຼວດ

ພວກນີ້ຂຶ້ນສານ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສືບສວນເບິ່ງກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆ. ສານໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ພວກ

ຂົາມີຄວາມຜິດໄດ້ຕັດສິນໂທດພວກເຂົາ ແລະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາຖືກຄຸກ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.”

ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ກຳລັງຕ້ານຄືນຕໍ່ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບໃນ

ດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລະການກົດດັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ການຢຸດອອກອາກາດເປັນເວລາ

ນຶ່ງອາທິດຂອງວິທະຍຸແລະໂທລະພາບອິດສະຫຼະ 4 ສະຖານີ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເຄັນຢາ

ປີນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງໜັກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຈແອນ ແອນຢານຢູກີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນປະ

ຈຳເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະ

ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງອິດສະຫລະພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະປົກ

ປ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລະສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດຳເນີນການເພີ້ມຕື່ມເມື່ອເວົ້າ

ເຖິງເລື້ອງການພັດທະນາ ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ແລະການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິຂອງພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ອິດສະຫຼະພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວແມ່ນອິດສະຫລະພາບສຳລັບປະຊາ

ຊົນທຳມະດາສາມັນທຸກໆຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.”

ພວກຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຮູ້ສຶກຕົວແລ້ວ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງບັນ

ຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີງຕາມທ່ານນາງແອນຢານຢູກີ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ

ຮູ້ສຶກໄປໃນແງ່ດີ.



[[World Press Freedom Day is this Thursday [May 3rd], and rights groups are warning of a deterioration of press freedom in East Africa. While countries like Eritrea and Sudan are almost always near the bottom of the global rankings on the subject, activists say the past few years have seen a troubling downturn throughout this part of the continent, including in countries like Kenya and Tanzania. VOA's Daniel Schearf reports from Nairobi.



Ethiopian authorities have arrested journalist Eskinder Nega nine times on charges that include treason, terrorism, and genocide.



But Nega says the abuse won't stop him from writing critically about the government.



"Without freedom of expression, freedom is just impossible. It starts from there. You have to be able to express yourself."



Nega's latest release was on April 5, just days after a new prime minister was sworn in -- raising some hopes for change.



"He has given us promise. We need him to deliver in those promises. We haven't seen anything in action up to now."

Across East Africa, laws against terrorism and threats to national security are often used to restrict the media and encourage self-censorship.



"Looking at Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, up to about three, four years ago, [they] were really the jewels of the continent. You know, everybody, West African countries were told oh, why can't you emulate your East African counterparts.' But, I feel like now the applause has gone to our heads. And, the Western countries need to stop applauding and (start) asking us the hard questions."



In Tanzania, media who dare to question the government have been shut down.



"There are some newspapers which were banned. Some of them three, three years. And some of them for several months. And others for good."



In Uganda, the Human Rights Network for Journalists has collected video of police attacking reporters. The rights group says the police were the top violator of press freedom in 2017.



"The police was cast in very bad light because it was responsible for 83 cases of the 113, representing 73 percent."



Uganda's police spokesman denies there is impunity for police who attack the press.



"We've taken them to court, we've investigated those cases. Courts have found them guilty, have sentenced them, and off they go… That shows the will on the part of the police."



The region's media are pushing back against legal restrictions and government pressure. The week-long blackout of four independent broadcasters this year in Kenya drew intense criticism.



"Citizens really need to stand up and own that freedom of the press as one of the things that will protect them and will enable them to go further in terms of development and safeguarding and protecting their own rights. So, freedom of the press is really the freedom of every ordinary citizen in the region."



People are beginning to wake up to the seriousness of the issue, says Nyanyuki, so there is cause for optimism.