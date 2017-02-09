ທະນາຄານ AIIB ຊ່ອຍໂຄງການເສັ້ນທາງ ສາຍໄໝ ແຕ່ອາດບໍ່ປົກປ້ອງຈີນ ຈາກທ່ານ Trump

ບັນດາທະນາຄານ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳນັກງານ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດຢ່າງ​ເປັນການ​ເປີດເຜີຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຊື່ອຟັງ​ພວກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ປີ​ທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາໂດຍ​ມີ​ແຜນການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງຂັນ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ໂຄງການ ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສິບ​ກວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທະນາຄານ​ໃໝ່ ຄື​ທະນາຄານ​ການ​ລົງທຶນ​ໃນ​ດ້ານໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ເອ​ເຊຍທີ່​ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້​ວ່າ AIIB ​ແລະ​ທະນາຄານ​ພັດທະນາ​ໃໝ່ ຫຼື NDB ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນມີ​ຄວາມ​ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຊອບທຳ​ທາງ ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຕື່ມ​ ແລະ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊຸກຍູ້​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດທາງ​ດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດ​ການເມືອງ​ ຂອງ​ ປັກກິ່ງ ​ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມ 3 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ແກ່​ໂຄງການ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ແຜນການນຶ່ງ​ສາຍພານ​ ນຶ່ງ​ຖະໜົນຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ນັ້ນຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ.

​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ຕັ້ງຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຂຶ້ນມາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ທະນາຄານ​ເຫລົ່ານີ້ສາມາດ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຫລື​ບໍ່​ໃນການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຮ້າຍ ທີ່​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ໂດຍ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ​ດໍໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ.

ຫົວໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ທະນາຄານ AIIB ທ່ານ Jin Liqun​ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ວ່າປະ ຕູ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ​ຢູ່​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສະຫະລັດ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ທະນາຄານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ລັດຖະບານ

​ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ​ໄດ້​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ​ທະນາຄານ AIIB ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ມີ

56 ປະ​ເທດ ຮວມທັງ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ເຊັ່ນ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ແລະ​ອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ ​

ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານ Jacob Kirkeraard ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ

Peterson ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ “ທະນາຄານ AIIB ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ ຊ່ອຍ​ຈີນ

​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາ​ມສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນໜ້າ​

ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ. ການ​ຕັ້ງທະນາຄານ AIIB ​ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ

​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດໂດຍ​ການ​ຕັ້ງກົດ​ລະບຽບ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຈີນ ​

ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຊຶ່ງ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄືວ່າ ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ ທີ່​ຜິດແປກ​ໄປ​|ຈາກ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ ​

ໃນ​ບົດບາດ​ທີ່​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ຮວມທັງ​ລະບຽບ​ການ​ນາໆ

ຊາດ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່​ຕົນ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຕ່​ການ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ແລະ​

ໃນດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ທະນາຄານ AIIB ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສະໜອງ​ຈີນ ​ໃນ​ການ​

ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນໜ້າ​ສອງ​

ຝ່າຍ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ.