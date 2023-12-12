ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ຈະມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະນຳສະເໜີຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໂດຍກົງ ສຳລັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊຸດໃໝ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານພົບປະກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໃຊ້ກອງປະຊຸມທັງຫຼາຍເພື່ອ “ໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຜົນຕ່າງໆອັນໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດບັນລຸໄດ້ໃນປີໜ້າ ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງຜົນສຳເລັດໃນປີນີ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນການກ່າວຖະແຫລງຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນຊາດໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນຕ້ອງ “ຊະນະທາງອາກາດ” ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານສະເໜີແນະຂໍລູກສອນໄຟ, ໂດຣນ ແລະເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດຂອງກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ.

“ມັນສຳຄັນຍິ່ງທີ່ບັນດານັກການເມືອງທັງຫຼາຍຈະບໍ່ພະຍາຍາມຫັກຫລັງພວກທະຫານ ເພາະວ່າ ພຽງຄືວ່າ ຕ້ອງການອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍສຳລັບປ້ອງກັນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເສລີພາບຕ້ອງການຄວາມສາມັກຄີສະເໝີໄປ” ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງສະຖາ ນະການກ່ຽວກັບສະໜາມລົບໃນຢູເຄຣນຈາກທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ແລະ “ໄດ້ຊີ້ແຈງໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ ຊາບຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກຫຼາຍນີ້.”

ທ່ານເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄາດວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະຊີ້ແຈງໃນກໍລະນີຂອງທ່ານ “ສຳລັບເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທຶນຕື່ມແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອິສຣາແອລນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງລັດຖະສະພາ ຊຸດທຶນໃນຍາມສົງຄາມ ມູນຄ່າ 110 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບູລິມະສິດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດອື່ນໆອີກ. ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 61 ຕື້ໂດລາ.

ແຕ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ລັງເລໃຈຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປ່ງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have the chance to directly make the case for new U.S. aid to help his country fight a Russian invasion as he meets Tuesday with members of Congress and President Joe Biden in Washington.

Zelenskyy said he would use the meetings to “talk about what results we can achieve next year based on our achievements this year.”

Speaking at the National Defense University in Washington Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs to “win the sky,” as he advocated for missiles, drones and jets to expand the Ukrainian military’s air defenses.

“It’s crucial that politicians don’t even try to betray the soldiers because, just like weapons are needed for their defense, freedom always requires unity,” Zelenskyy said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden would get an update from Zelenskyy on the battlefield situation in Ukraine and “make it very clear to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people that we’re going to continue to support them, particularly at this very difficult time.”

Kirby said he expects Biden to make clear his case “for why additional funding for Ukraine and Israel are vital to our own national security interests at this time.”

Biden has asked Congress for a $110 billion package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel, along with other national security priorities. Ukraine would get more than $61 billion of the money.

But Republicans in the U.S. Senate have balked at the legislation, saying major U.S. border security changes are needed.