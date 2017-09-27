ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍິ່ງລັກ ​ຊິນນະ​ວັດຂອງ​ໄທ ທີ່​ຖືກປົດອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕໍາ​ແໜ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ

​ຕັດສິນ​ລັບ​ຫລັງ​ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາລະ​ເລີຍ​ຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ​ໃນໂຄງການ​ຈຳນຳ​ເຂົ້າທີ່​

ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ແລະຖືກ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຫ້​ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 5 ປີ.

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໄທ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ພິພາກສາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ

​ນາງ​ຍິ່ງ​ລັກ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ປາກົດ​ຕົວ​ຢູ່ສານ​ ໃນ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ສານ​ກະກຽມອ່ານ​ຄຳ​ພິພາກສາ

​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບໜີ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ດູ​ບາຍ ​ນໍາ​ອ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທັກສິນ ​ຊິນນະ​ວັດ.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຍິ່ງລັກຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ແບບ​ລະ​ເລີຍ ໃນໂຄງການ​ຮັບ​ຈໍາ​ນໍາ

​ເຂົ້າ ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຫລາຍ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ດໍາລົງ​ຕໍາ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຢູ່. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ລັດຖະບານ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ເຂົ້າຈາກ​ຊາວນາ​

ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ໃນ​ລາຄາ​ທີ່ສູງ​ກວ່າ​ລາຄາທ້ອງ​ຕະຫລາດ​ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ລາຄາສູງ

​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນໃນ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໂຄງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ກັບກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ແບບ

ຍາວ​ນານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 1 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ແລະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ​ມີ​

ເຂົ້າ​ຄ້າງຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາງຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ​ຍ້ອນ​ຂາຍ​ບໍ່ອອກ.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຍິ່ງລັກ ​ໄດ້ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ເຫລົ່ານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີີ​ຈຸດ

ປະສົງທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

Ex-Thai Prime Minister Convicted, Sentenced in Absentia on Negligence Charges



Ousted Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has been convicted in absentia on charges of negligence in connection with a botched rice-buying scheme and sentenced to five years in prison.



Thailand's Supreme Court issued its verdict Wednesday, a month after Yingluck failed to appear for the initial reading. She is believed to have fled to Dubai to join her brother, ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.



Yingluck is accused of mishandling a multi-billion dollar rice-buying scheme initiated during her tenure. Under the program, the government bought rice at above-market prices from poor farmers and resold it later at a higher price. But the scheme backfired, sustaining over $1 billion in losses and leaving Thailand with huge stockpiles of unsold rice.



She has denied the charges, claiming they were politically motivated.



A former commerce minister ((Boonsong Teriyapirom)) was sentenced last month to 42 years in jail by a Bangkok court in connection with the rice subsidy scandal.



Yingluck was overthrown in 2014 in a military coup, capping a decade-long period of political turmoil that began when her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, was himself forced out of office in 2006 by the military, which backed Thailand's Bangkok-based royalist-leaning, wealthy elite.



The anti-Thaksin forces, who protested in the streets of Bangkok wearing yellow shirts, gave rise to the pro-Thaksin Red Shirts, whose ranks included the rural poor who strongly supported Thaksin's policies. The two sides engaged in violent, sometimes deadly clashes in the streets of Bangkok during that era.



Thaksin himself has lived in exile since 2008 to avoid corruption charges brought against him.



