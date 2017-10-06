ສອງປີ​ລຽນກັນມາ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ກຳລັງຂອງແນວ​ໂຮມທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳພາຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ທີ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ກະບົດ ​Houthi ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ບັນຊີ​ດໍາ​ຂອງ​ອົງການຍ້ອນ ​ວ່າ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ.



ບັນຊີ​ດໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ສະພາ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ​ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈໍາປີ​ຂອງ​ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດກ່ຽວກັບ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງຄາມ.

ບັນຊີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ແນວ​ໂຮມທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳພາຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫາ​ນ ຫລື​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ 683 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ໄດ້​ທໍາ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງອາກາດ​ໃສ່​ບັນດາ​ໂຮງຮຽນ ​ແລະ​ໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນຢັນ​ແລ້ວ 38 ຄັ້ງ.



ພັກຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ທໍາ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມມີພວກ​ກະບົດ ​Houthi ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການໜຸນຫລັງຈາກ​ອີຣ່ານ ​ແລະ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ອາລຄາຍ​ດາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຫລມ​ອາຣັບ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ບັນຊີ​ດໍາອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ວ່າ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ແກ່​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ສົງຄາມ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ລາຍ​ງານສະບັບນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການ​ກະທໍາ​ຂອງແນວ​ໂຮມຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ໄດ້ “​ພາ​ໃຫ້​” ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ​ແລະ​ພິການ “ຢ່າງ​ຈົ່ງ​ແຈ້ງ” ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນຊາ​ອຸ​ດີຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ວິທີ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ ແລະ​ເສຍ​ຊິ​ວິດ ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານ Antonio Guterres ​ເລຂາທິການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ ຊີ​ດໍາ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ "ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ທີ່ສາມາ​ດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສະພາບ​ທີ່​ໜ້າເສົ້າໂສກເສຍໃຈ​ຂອງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງກັນນັ້ນ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ​ລົງ."



ທ່ານ Abdallah al-Mouallimi ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ​ຂອງຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງຂ່າວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້ນີ້.

​ແນວ​ໂຮມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດຊື່​ເຂົ້າ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນຊີ​ດໍາ​ເປັນ​ໄລຍະ​ສັ້ນໆ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Ban Ki-moon ອະດີດເລຂາທິການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊື່​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບັນຊີ​ນັ້ນ ພາຍຫລັງ​ທີ່ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ​ ໄດ້​ຂູ່​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ທຶນ​ທີ່​ສໍາຄັນ​ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ.



ທ່ານ Ban ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ​ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ Guterres ​ໄດ້​ໂທລະສັບ​ໄປ​ລົມ​ກັບກະສັດ Salam ຂອງຊາ​ອຸ​ດີກ່ອນ​ແລ້ວຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ບັນຊີ​ດໍາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີການ​ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ອີກ.

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະ​ນຸດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ເທດຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ​ດໍາ​ເນີນການ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປົກ​ປ້ອງ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສ​ຍຊີວິດ​ ຂອງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ ​ແລ​ະກໍ​ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຂອງ​ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຢຸດ​ຂາຍ​ອາວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ເອົາມາດຕະການເພີ້ມຕື່ມ​.



ທ່ານ Jo Becker ຈາກ​ອົງການປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ "​ແນວ​ໂຮ​ມດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຕ້ອງ​ຍຸດຕິ ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ແບບ​ລົມໆ​ແລ້ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ການ​ແບບ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະມັດລະວັງ, ​ໃຫ້​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ການ​ແບບໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຍຸດຕິ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ ​ແລະ​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ​ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈໍາ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປເຖິງມືຂອງພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດນັ້ນໄດ້.

For the second year in a row, the United Nations has blacklisted the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels for killing children in Yemen.



The blacklist was sent on Thursday to the Security Council as part of the U.N's annual report on children in war.



It says the Saudi-led coalition killed or wounded 683 children in 2016 along with 38 confirmed airstrkes on schools and hospitals.



The other parties fighting in Yemen -- including Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Yemeni forces and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula -- were placed on a separate blacklist for failing to protect children from the horrors of war.



But the report said actions by the Saudi coalition "objectively led" to children being killed and maimed, even if the Saudis say they are taking steps to avoid child casualties.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the purpose of the blacklist is to "promote measures that can diminish the tragic plight of children in conflict."



Saudi Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi plans to hold a news conference Friday.



The Saudi coalition was briefly on the blacklist last year. But former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon dropped it from the list after Saudi Arabia threatened to cut off vital funding to the U.N.



Ban denied being pressured by the Saudis. But Guterres telephoned Saudi King Salam ahead of the announced blacklist to prevent a repeat of last year's hostile reaction.



Human rights groups are demanding the Saudis do more to prevent child combat deaths in Yemen and urge U.N. members to cut off arms sales to the Saudis until more is done.



"The coalition needs to stop making empty promises to exercise caution, take concrete action to stop these deadly unlawful attacks in Yemen and allow desperately needed fuel and aid to reach those in need," Human Rights Watch's Jo Becker said Thursday.



The U.N. has called Yemen the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Along with the fighting on the ground and airstrikes, Yemen is strugglig with a deadly cholera epidemic and famine.



Eighty percent of Yemeni civilians are in need of immediate food aid and medicine. U.N. efforts to mediate a peace plan in Yemen have, so far, failed.