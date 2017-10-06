ສອງປີລຽນກັນມາແລ້ວທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ເອົາກຳລັງຂອງແນວໂຮມທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ ທີ່ສູ້ລົບກັບພວກກະບົດ Houthi ເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີດໍາຂອງອົງການຍ້ອນ ວ່າແນວໂຮມໄດ້ສັງຫານເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ.
ບັນຊີດໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປຍັງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່ຽວກັບເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມ.
ບັນຊີດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ແນວໂຮມທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຫລືເຮັດໃຫ້ ເດັກນ້ອຍ 683 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນປີ 2016 ພ້ອມທັງໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃສ່ບັນດາໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນແລ້ວ 38 ຄັ້ງ.
ພັກຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ທໍາການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີພວກກະບົດ Houthi ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫລັງຈາກອີຣ່ານ ແລະເຄືອຂ່າຍອາລຄາຍດາ ຢູ່ໃນແຫລມອາຣັບ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີດໍາອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງສົງຄາມ.
ແຕ່ວ່າລາຍງານສະບັບນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການກະທໍາຂອງແນວໂຮມຊາອຸດີໄດ້ “ພາໃຫ້” ເດັກນ້ອຍຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະພິການ “ຢ່າງຈົ່ງແຈ້ງ” ເຖິງແມ່ນຊາອຸດີຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ວິທີການເພື່ອຫລີກລ້ຽງເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະເສຍຊິວິດ ກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານ Antonio Guterres ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເວົ້າວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງບັນ ຊີດໍາແມ່ນເພື່ອ "ສົ່ງເສີມມາດຕະການທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບທີ່ໜ້າເສົ້າໂສກເສຍໃຈຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງ."
ທ່ານ Abdallah al-Mouallimi ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຊາອຸດີ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.
ແນວໂຮມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຊື່ເຂົ້າໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີດໍາເປັນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ Ban Ki-moon ອະດີດເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ເອົາຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວອອກຈາກບັນຊີນັ້ນ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄດ້ຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະຕັດທຶນທີ່ສໍາຄັນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ທ່ານ Ban ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການກົດດັນຈາກຊາອຸດີ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ Guterres ໄດ້ໂທລະສັບໄປລົມກັບກະສັດ Salam ຂອງຊາອຸດີກ່ອນແລ້ວຈຶ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດບັນຊີດໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ຄືກັນກັບປີກາຍນີ້ອີກ.
ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ດໍາເນີນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນການສູ້ລົບໃນເຢເມນ ແລະກໍໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຢຸດຂາຍອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາອຸດີ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເອົາມາດຕະການເພີ້ມຕື່ມ.
ທ່ານ Jo Becker ຈາກອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ເວົ້າໃນ ວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ "ແນວໂຮມດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງຍຸດຕິ ການໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາແບບລົມໆແລ້ງ ໃນການດໍາເນີນການແບບມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ, ໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນການແບບໜັກແໜ້ນເພື່ອຍຸດຕິການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະເຄື່ອງ ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອທີ່ມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງມືຂອງພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນໄດ້.
For the second year in a row, the United Nations has blacklisted the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels for killing children in Yemen.
The blacklist was sent on Thursday to the Security Council as part of the U.N's annual report on children in war.
It says the Saudi-led coalition killed or wounded 683 children in 2016 along with 38 confirmed airstrkes on schools and hospitals.
The other parties fighting in Yemen -- including Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Yemeni forces and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula -- were placed on a separate blacklist for failing to protect children from the horrors of war.
But the report said actions by the Saudi coalition "objectively led" to children being killed and maimed, even if the Saudis say they are taking steps to avoid child casualties.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the purpose of the blacklist is to "promote measures that can diminish the tragic plight of children in conflict."
Saudi Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi plans to hold a news conference Friday.
The Saudi coalition was briefly on the blacklist last year. But former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon dropped it from the list after Saudi Arabia threatened to cut off vital funding to the U.N.
Ban denied being pressured by the Saudis. But Guterres telephoned Saudi King Salam ahead of the announced blacklist to prevent a repeat of last year's hostile reaction.
Human rights groups are demanding the Saudis do more to prevent child combat deaths in Yemen and urge U.N. members to cut off arms sales to the Saudis until more is done.
"The coalition needs to stop making empty promises to exercise caution, take concrete action to stop these deadly unlawful attacks in Yemen and allow desperately needed fuel and aid to reach those in need," Human Rights Watch's Jo Becker said Thursday.
The U.N. has called Yemen the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Along with the fighting on the ground and airstrikes, Yemen is strugglig with a deadly cholera epidemic and famine.
Eighty percent of Yemeni civilians are in need of immediate food aid and medicine. U.N. efforts to mediate a peace plan in Yemen have, so far, failed.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ