ທ່ານນາງ ແຢລເລນ ພົລປະກັບ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຈີນ ກ່ອນໜ້າ ການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຈີນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈນເນັດ ແຢລເລນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຈີນ ປະຈຳ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ສີ ຟັງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເດີນທາງ ໄປຍັງຈີນໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອຈະແກ້​ໄຂຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດນັ້ນ. “ໃນການປຶກສາຫາລືຢ່າງກົງໄປກົງມາ ແລະມີໝາກຜົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເພື່ອຮັກສາເສັ້ນທາງຂອງການສື່ສານໃຫ້ເປີດໄວ້ ແລະການຄຸ້ມຄອງຢ່າງຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະ ລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຖະແຫລງການຂອງກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມສຳພັນ ການທຳງານໃນເລື້ອງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ໃຫຍ່ຂອງການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງການເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປັກກິ່ງ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ນຳດ້ວຍ. ກະຊວງການເງິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານນາງແຢລເລນ ກັບ ທ່ານສີ ນັ້ນ “ໄດ້ນຳເອົາເລື້ອງກັງວົນຕ່າງໆຂຶ້ນມາ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຍັງໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ຂອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນເລື້ອງຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກ ລວມທັງ ເລື້ອງເສດຖະກິດມະຫາພາກ ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆດ້ານການເງິນ.” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with China’s Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Monday, ahead of her travel this week to China as part of the Biden administration's efforts to address strained relations between the two countries.

“The frank and productive discussion supported ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-China bilateral relationship,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. Chinese state media said Xie expressed hope that the two countries will eliminate interference and strengthen dialogue.

Managing relations, working on issues of mutual interest, and ensuring tensions do not turn into conflict have been the major themes of talks between senior officials in recent weeks, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing last month.