ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີທິດ​ສະ​ດີ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ມາ​ກ່ອນໝູ່​ ຫຼື America First” ໃນ​ປີ 2018

ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍທີ່​ແນໃສ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນຂອງ​ລຳ​ດັບປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ນັ້ນ ສັ່ນ​ຄອນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ,​ ຊິນ​ດີ ເຊນ ທຳ​ການ

ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງແນວ​ໃດ​

ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້

​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຕອນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ

ເຮັດ​ວຽກໃນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

ແທນທ່ານ​ແຣັກ ທີລ​ເລີ​ສັນທີ່​ຖືກ​ປົດລົງ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ

​ຊ່ອຍ​ເອົາຄວາມ “​ທະ​ນົງ​ຕົວ” ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ແລະ ກຳ​ນົດ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ

ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດແບບ “ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ ຫຼື America First” ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​

ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນັ້ນຊັດ​ເຈນ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ໂດຍອີງ​ຕາມ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍນີ້ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຕໍ່ຊາວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງວ່າ

ລຳ​ດັບປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່ໃນສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ສົງ​ຄາມຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ນັ້ນ “ເຮັດໃຫ້​ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົ້ມ

ແຫຼວແລະ​ກໍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ເມື່ອ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕ່າງໆຖືກ​ລະ​ເມີດ, ພວກ​ທີ່​ລະ​ເມີດສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ຕ້ອງ​ຈະ​

ປະ​ເຊີນກັບການ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ, ແລະສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ເຫ​ລົ່າ​ນັ້ນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ດັດແປງ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍ​ຍົກ​

ເລີກ​ໄປ​ເລີຍ. ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ສຳ​ຄັນແບບໃດ ແບບ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ມາ​ຮອດ​ນີ້, ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳໄດ້ອອກ​

ຈາກການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງດ້ານ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງປາ​ຣີກ່ຽວກັບການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​. ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໄດ້ປ່ຽນບັນຊີ​ລາ​ຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງຫລາຍ​ຄົນ.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້​ທີມ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ໃຫ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນ​ດຽວກັນຢ່າງເປັນ​ປຶກ​ແຜ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຫຼັງ

ເວ​ທີ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊີ​ລເລຍ ເບີ​ລິນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ Brooking ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

2 ປີ ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໜີ້, ທ່ານແມ່ນ​ຖືກຫ້ອມ​ລ້ອມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີຕໍ່​ທ່ານ,

ດ້ວຍພວ​ກຜູ້​ຄົນມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍຶດ​ໝັ້ນທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຕາມ​ວິ​ໄວ​ທັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.”

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ​ ອຶນ ໃນ​ສິງ​ກະໂ​ປ ໃນ​ເດືອ​ນ​

ມິຖຸ​ນາ ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ປະ​ທຳ​ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ​ລຸ​ຄ ຄອ​ຟ​ຟີ ຈາກ​ມູນ​ນິ​ທິ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ ຫຼື Heritage Foundation ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກການພົບ​ປະເຈ​ລະ​ຈາກັນຕ່າງ​ນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່​ມີຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ

ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງເນື້ອ​ຫາ​ສາ​ລະ​ສຳ​ຄັນ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ໃນຄວາມເປັນ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ການທີ່​ມີ​ການ​

ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ກໍຖື​ວ່າ​ມັນເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດຢູ່ໃນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ມັນຢ່າງສົມ​ຄວນ.”

ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມກັບດ້ານ​ການທູດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ​, ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນຖືກ​ປະ​ນາມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກອງ​

ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ລະຫ​ວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດິ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ

ທ່ານວລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນສະ​ແດງອອກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄ້າຍ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​

ທ່ານປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຄອ​ຟ​ຟີ ກ່າວ​ຕືມ​ອີກວ່າ “ໂດຍບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມສົງ​ໄສ​ໃດໆໝົດ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ

​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ ​ເຖິງການພົບ​ປະ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດິ​ ປູ​ຕິນ

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຮ​ລ​ຊິນ​ກີວ່າ ​ແມ່ນເປັນຈຸດ​ຕ່ຳ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ,

ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຢູ່​ໃນຕະ​ຫລອດເວ​ລາຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ເທົ່າ​ເຖິງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້.”

ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ

Washington Post, ທ່ານ​ຈາ​ມາ​ລ ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ກົງສຸນຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ໂລກຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ໄປ​ໝົດ. ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າຈະ

ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນີ້ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກໍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ກັບ

ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ເຣ​ເບຍ, ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈບາງ​ທ່ານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຊັ່ນັ້ນມັນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງຂໍ້​ຄວາມທີ່​ຜິດ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເບີ​ລິນ ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງອີ່​ຫລີ​ວ່າ

ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດຈະ​ຢູ່ເໜືອ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ທາງສິນລະ​ທຳ.”

ສຳ​ລັບ​ຈີນ​ແລ້ວ ພວກນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍແມ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບຄວາມຄິດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ

​ໄປ​ໄດ້ວ່າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາດຈະ​ທຳ​ການປະຊັນ​ກັນໃນປີ​ໜ້ານີ້, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​

ປະ​ເທດ ປະ​ທະ​ກັນໃນດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ, ບັນ​ຫາກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ແລະຄວາມ​ປອດ

​ໄພທາງໄຊ​ເບີ​ຣ໌.

President Donald Trump fleshed out his "America First" political doctrine in 2018 with policies aimed at shaking up institutions of the post Second World War world order. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a look on how U.S. foreign policy is shifting under Trump.



When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the State Department last May, replacing Rex Tillerson who was fired, he pledged to help the agency get its "swagger" back and define the president's "America First' foreign policy.



In line with this, he has told deeply skeptical European audiences that the post-World War Two international order "failed us and failed you."



Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

"When treaties are broken, the violators must be confronted, and the treaties must be fixed or discarded. Words should mean something."



To this end, the U.S. under President Trump has left the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The president has also churned through a roster of top officials. For some analysts, Trump has been remaking his team into one that is more unified behind his platform.

Celia Belin, Brookings Institution

"Now after two years he is surrounded with loyalists, with people who are committed to implement his vision."



Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last June has not yet resulted in concrete achievements.



Luke Coffey, The Heritage Foundation

"While what came of those talks wasn't very much in terms of substance, the fact that these talks took place in themselves was quite an achievement."



In contrast to the Kim diplomacy, Trump was strongly rebuked for his July summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for what many saw as his apparent deference to Putin on the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.



Luke Coffey, The Heritage Foundation

"Without a doubt I would describe President Trump's meeting with President Putin in Helsinki as the foreign policy low point, not only of this year, but of the Trump administration so far."



In recent weeks, the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul shocked the international community. While condemning the killing, Trump said he is standing with important ally Saudi Arabia. Some analysts say that sends the wrong message to authoritarians around the world.



Celia Belin, Brookings Institution

"He put it plainly clear, that economic interests will be ranked higher than moral values."



As for China, observers are bracing for a possible U.S. confrontation in the year ahead, as the two countries clash on trade, the South China Sea and cyber-security.

