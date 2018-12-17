ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີທິດສະດີທາງການເມືອງ
ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາມາກ່ອນໝູ່ ຫຼື America First” ໃນປີ 2018
ໂດຍໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ແນໃສ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖາບັນຂອງລຳດັບປະເທດຢູ່ໃນໂລກທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ
ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2 ນັ້ນ ສັ່ນຄອນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ, ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ທຳການ
ສຶກສາເບິ່ງວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງແນວໃດ
ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການບໍລິຫານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຕອນທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວເຂົ້າມາ
ເຮັດວຽກໃນກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມານີ້ ເພື່ອກຳຕຳແໜ່ງ
ແທນທ່ານແຣັກ ທີລເລີສັນທີ່ຖືກປົດລົງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ
ຊ່ອຍເອົາຄວາມ “ທະນົງຕົວ” ຂອງກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວກັບຄືນມາແລະ ກຳນົດນະໂຍບາຍ
ການຕ່າງປະເທດແບບ “ອາເມຣິກາມາກ່ອນ ຫຼື America First” ຂອງປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີນັ້ນຊັດເຈນຂຶ້ນ.
ໂດຍອີງຕາມນະໂຍບາຍນີ້ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕໍ່ຊາວຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງວ່າ
ລຳດັບປະເທດຢູ່ໃນສາກົນທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງສົງຄາມຄັ້ງທີ 2 ນັ້ນ “ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົ້ມ
ແຫຼວແລະກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານລົ້ມແຫຼວ.”
ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ເມື່ອສົນທິສັນຍາຕ່າງໆຖືກລະເມີດ, ພວກທີ່ລະເມີດສົນທິສັນຍາທັງຫຼາຍ ຕ້ອງຈະ
ປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກລົງໂທດ, ແລະສົນທິສັນຍາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ດັດແປງ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຍົກ
ເລີກໄປເລີຍ. ຄຳເວົ້າຄວນຈະມີຄວາມໝາຍສຳຄັນແບບໃດ ແບບນຶ່ງ.”
ມາຮອດນີ້, ສະຫະລັດທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳໄດ້ອອກ
ຈາກການເປັນປະເທດທີ່ເຊັນໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ
ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປາຣີກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຫລາຍຄົນ.
ສຳລັບພວກນັກວິໄຈຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແລ້ວ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ
ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນທີມທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວກັນຢ່າງເປັນປຶກແຜ່ນຢູ່ໃນເບື້ອງຫຼັງ
ເວທີບໍລິຫານຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຊີລເລຍ ເບີລິນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Brooking ກ່າວວ່າ “ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຫຼັງຈາກ
2 ປີ ຜ່ານມາໜີ້, ທ່ານແມ່ນຖືກຫ້ອມລ້ອມໄປດ້ວຍພວກທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານ,
ດ້ວຍພວກຜູ້ຄົນມີຄວາມຍຶດໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດວຽກງານຕາມວິໄວທັດຂອງທ່ານ.”
ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນສິງກະໂປ ໃນເດືອນ
ມິຖຸນາ ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນສຳເລັດ ຢ່າງເປັນຮູບປະທຳເທື່ອ.
ທ່ານລຸຄ ຄອຟຟີ ຈາກມູນນິທິມໍລະດົກ ຫຼື Heritage Foundation ກ່າວວ່າ
“ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຜົນທີ່ໄດ້ມາຈາກການພົບປະເຈລະຈາກັນຕ່າງນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຫຼາຍ
ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງເນື້ອຫາສາລະສຳຄັນ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວ ການທີ່ມີການ
ພົບປະກັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ກໍຖືວ່າມັນເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດຢູ່ໃນຕົວຂອງມັນຢ່າງສົມຄວນ.”
ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບດ້ານການທູດຂອງທ່ານກິມ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນຖືກປະນາມກ່ຽວກັບກອງ
ປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດິຣັດເຊຍ
ທ່ານວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍໆຄົນເຫັນວ່າ ມັນສະແດງອອກໃຫ້ເຫັນຄ້າຍກັບວ່າ
ທ່ານປົກປ້ອງທ່ານປູຕິນ ໃນເລື້ອງການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານຄອຟຟີ ກ່າວຕືມອີກວ່າ “ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສໃດໆໝົດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດ
ອະທິບາຍ ເຖິງການພົບປະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດິ ປູຕິນ
ໃນນະຄອນແຮລຊິນກີວ່າ ແມ່ນເປັນຈຸດຕ່ຳຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ,
ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນປີນີ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫລອດເວລາຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ
ເທົ່າເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”
ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວຂອງໜັງສືພິມ
Washington Post, ທ່ານຈາມາລ ຄາຊອກກີ ໃນສະຖານກົງສຸນຂອງຊາອຸດີ
ໃນນະຄອນອິສຕັນບູລໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມໂລກຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໄປໝົດ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະ
ປະນາມການສັງຫານນີ້ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບ
ຊາອຸດີ ອາເຣເບຍ, ພັນທະມິດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ພວກນັກວິໄຈບາງທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ
ການເຮັດເຊັ່ນັ້ນມັນໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຜິດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຜະເດັດການຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.
ທ່ານນາງ ເບີລິນ ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳເວົ້າຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງອີ່ຫລີວ່າ
ຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງການເສດຖະກິດຈະຢູ່ເໜືອຄຸນຄ່າທາງສິນລະທຳ.”
ສຳລັບຈີນແລ້ວ ພວກນັກສັງເກດການທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຄວາມຄິດທີ່ເປັນ
ໄປໄດ້ວ່າສະຫະລັດອາດຈະທຳການປະຊັນກັນໃນປີໜ້ານີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທັງສອງ
ປະເທດ ປະທະກັນໃນດ້ານການຄ້າ, ບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແລະຄວາມປອດ
ໄພທາງໄຊເບີຣ໌.
President Donald Trump fleshed out his "America First" political doctrine in 2018 with policies aimed at shaking up institutions of the post Second World War world order. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a look on how U.S. foreign policy is shifting under Trump.
When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the State Department last May, replacing Rex Tillerson who was fired, he pledged to help the agency get its "swagger" back and define the president's "America First' foreign policy.
In line with this, he has told deeply skeptical European audiences that the post-World War Two international order "failed us and failed you."
Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
"When treaties are broken, the violators must be confronted, and the treaties must be fixed or discarded. Words should mean something."
To this end, the U.S. under President Trump has left the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The president has also churned through a roster of top officials. For some analysts, Trump has been remaking his team into one that is more unified behind his platform.
Celia Belin, Brookings Institution
"Now after two years he is surrounded with loyalists, with people who are committed to implement his vision."
Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last June has not yet resulted in concrete achievements.
Luke Coffey, The Heritage Foundation
"While what came of those talks wasn't very much in terms of substance, the fact that these talks took place in themselves was quite an achievement."
In contrast to the Kim diplomacy, Trump was strongly rebuked for his July summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for what many saw as his apparent deference to Putin on the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.
Luke Coffey, The Heritage Foundation
"Without a doubt I would describe President Trump's meeting with President Putin in Helsinki as the foreign policy low point, not only of this year, but of the Trump administration so far."
In recent weeks, the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul shocked the international community. While condemning the killing, Trump said he is standing with important ally Saudi Arabia. Some analysts say that sends the wrong message to authoritarians around the world.
Celia Belin, Brookings Institution
"He put it plainly clear, that economic interests will be ranked higher than moral values."
As for China, observers are bracing for a possible U.S. confrontation in the year ahead, as the two countries clash on trade, the South China Sea and cyber-security.
