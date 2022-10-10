ອົງການໆ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ຫຼື WTO ​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ການ​ເຕີ​ບໂຕ​ ຂອງການ​ຄ້າ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ຈະ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ 1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2023 ​ຫລຸດລົງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນທີ່​ສູງ 3.5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ສຳ​ລັບປີ​ນີ້. ລີ​ຊາ ສະ​ລາຍ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ການທຳ​ນາຍຂອງ​ກາ​ນ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈຳ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັ​ບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WTO ກ່າວວ່າ ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ​ໝູນ​ວຽນຕະ​ຫລອດໄລ​ຍະ​ໃນ​ການເກີດ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດໂຄວິດ-19. ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍສິນ​ຄ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຫຼຸດລົງທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ລັອກ​ດາວໃນ​ປີ 2020 ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດວ່າ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ກໍໄດ້ຟື້ນ​ໂຕຄືນ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ໂລ​ກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງອາ​ຫານ ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແລະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ ຮວ​ມທັງ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ສົ​ງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຍັງ​ສື​ບ​ຕໍ່​ສ້າງ

ຄວາມລົບກວນ​ ຕໍ່​ຕ່ອງ​ໂສ້​ອຸບ​ປະ​ທານ. ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມ​ານ​ ແລະ​ການ​ເງິນ ແລະຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ແລະສິນ​ຄ້າຂຶ້ນລາ​ຄາ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຈາກ​ການ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ກົດ​ດັນໃນ​ດ້ານໜີ້​ສິນ.

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WTO ທ່ານ​ນາງໂງ​ຊິ ໂອ​ກົ​ນ​ໂຈ-​ອີ​ວິ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂົງ​ເຂດສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປໃນ​ທາງບວກ ​ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2023 ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ແຕ່ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ. ທັງ​ສອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກທີ່​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ. ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຍອດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນຮວມ​ຫຼື GDP ຂອງໂລກໃນປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 2.3 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເຕັມຈາກ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WTO ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ນາງໂອ​ກົ​ນ​ໂຈ-​ອີ​ວິ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ອອກ​ນະ​ໂຍບ​າຍປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສະ​ໜ່ຳ​ສະ​ເໝີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເລືອກທີ່​ກ້ຳ​ເກິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ເພືອ​ມຳ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້ ຮັກ​ສາວ​ຽກ​ງານແລະ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນເຊັ່ນ​ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານທີ່​ສະ​ອາດ. ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ໃຫ້

ມີ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຝືດ​ເ​ຄືອງທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແຕ່​ສິ່ງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ຄວາມກົດ​ດັນ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ເລິກລົງ​ໄປ​ອີກ ແລະ​ຫລຸດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ມ​າດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ກົນ​ໂຈ-ອີ​ວີ​ລາ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ ແລະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​າ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂຶ້ນລາ​ຄາ. ​ດັ່ງ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ເປີດ​ຕະ​ຫລາດໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຂາຍ​ອາ​ຫານ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ອາ​ຫານອັນສຳ​ຄັນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ລາຄາ. ທ່ານ​ນາງໂອ​ກົ​ນ​ໂຈ-​ອີ​ວິ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“​ວຽກງານສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອາ​ຫານໄດ້​ຊີ້ບອກໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງຕໍ່​ຂອບ​ເຂດການຈຳ​ກັດ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ເປັນ​ຫູ​ເປັນ​ຕາ. ເບິ່ງ​ໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ ​ຮັບ​ມື​ທີ່​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼ​ມ​ ຂອງ​ຕ່ອງ​ໂສ້​ອຸບ​ປະ​ທານ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຮ​ອບ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ເສີມ​ສ້າ​ງໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ ສຳ​ລັບການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍຈະ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານລາ​ຄາ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ. ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ​ໃນອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຕໍ່​ໜ້າ.

((INTRO)) The World Trade Organization predicts global trade growth will slow sharply to 1 percent in 2023, down from the expected high of 3.5 percent this year. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva on the WTO’s revised trade forecast.

((TEXT)) WTO economists say trade has played a key role in keeping the global economy running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While merchandise trade plunged amid lockdowns in 2020, they note it subsequently rebounded, keeping the world supplied with food, medicine and other essential goods.

However, they say multipronged crises, including the pandemic, climate shocks and the war in Ukraine continue to cause supply chain disruptions. Fiscal and monetary policies and inflationary pressures, they note, are causing energy and commodity prices to rise. They say low-income developing countries in particular face serious risks from insecurity and debt distress.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says most regions will likely register slightly positive export growth in 2023, with the exceptions of Africa and the Middle East. Both regions, she says, will experience negative export growth. She says world GDP next year is expected to slow to 2.3 percent, down nearly a full percentage point from the WTO’s previous estimate.

“Policymakers face unenviable choices as they attempt to find an optimal balance among fighting inflation, maintaining employment and advancing important policy goals such as the transition to cleaner energy. Trade restrictions may be a tempting response to economic distress, but these would only deepen inflationary pressures and reduce living standards.”

Okonjo-Iweala says free trade generates growth and can help keep prices from rising. For example, keeping markets open for food trade, she says, will increase the availability of essential foodstuffs and maintain downward pressure on prices.

“Our monitoring work on food trade has pointed to some recent backsliding on restrictions, so we need to remain vigilant. Looking ahead, a better response to the supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by the past two years is to build a more diversified, less concentrated base for producing goods and services.”

She says diversification will boost economic growth and contribute to supply resilience and long-term price stability. She says it also can help meet current and future economic challenges.

Warning on restrictions

Okonjo-Iweala warned countries against reacting to Wednesday’s report by imposing export bans and taking other restrictive trade measures.

“While trade restrictions may be a tempting response to the supply vulnerabilities that have been exposed by the shocks of the past two years, a retrenchment of global supply chains would only deepen inflationary pressures, leading to slower economic growth and reduced living standards over time,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

“What we need is a deeper, more diversified and less concentrated base for producing goods and services,” she added. “In addition to boosting economic growth, this would contribute to supply resilience and long-term price stability by mitigating exposure to extreme weather events and other localized disruptions.”