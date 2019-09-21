ມື້​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໄດ້ ​ດຳ​ເນີນ

ໄປ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຈັດແຈງ​ທຳ​ນາຍວ່າ​ ຈະ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫຼາຍ ກວ່ານຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ເພື່ອປ​ະ​ນາມໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມະ

​ນຸດ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອັນ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ.



ກ​ານ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຫຼາຍ

​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ

​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດສະ​ຫະ​ຫະ​ປະ​

ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໄປ​ສູ່ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​

ກາແລະ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຝູງ​ຊົນທີ່ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ພຽງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ມີພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່ ຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 300,000 ​ຄົນເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສ​ະ​ໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ໂຮງ

​ຮຽນ​ ແລະ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ. ​ກຸ່ມຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ຂອງໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ເພື່ອອາກາດຢູ່​ໃນ​ອອ​ສ​

ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

ເປັ​ນການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ສຸດ ​ໃນ​ປະຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ

​ກາດທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ ເສຍ​ຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣຍ​ເລຍ ​ໂດຍ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​

ສະ​ພາບແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ​ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ພວກ​ຫິນ​ປະ​

ກາ​ລັງຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ແຕ່​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄປ​ຫາ​ຮົງ​ກົງ

ແລະ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ເດີນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ມີຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຈັດ​ແຈງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800 ແຫ່ງ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນເອົາ​ໄວ້ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ຈຳ​

ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​

ຫຼວງ 1,800 ແຫ່ງ ໃນ​ລັດ​ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຂາດ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ນີ້.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງໄນ​ໂຣ​ບີ ​ປະ​ເທດເ​ຄັນ​ຢາ ແລະ​

ທີ່​ເມືອງໂຈ​ແ​ຮນ​ແນັ​ສ​ເບີກ ແລະ​ປຣີໂຕ​ເຣຍ ໃນອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາໃຕ້. ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເປັນ​ທະ​ວີບ​ທີ່ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ

ແລະມີ​ການກະ​ກຽມ​ໜ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ນາງ​ເກ​ຣດ​ຕາ ທັນ​ເບີກ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊັກ​ຊວນໃນການ​

ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ໂດຍຈັດການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໃນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ

ຂອງໂລກຊຸ​ກຍູ້ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວໂລກໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ

​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສາມ​ ຂອງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຫຼາຍໆເທື່ອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນແລະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ນາງ​ທັນ​ເບີກ ອາ​ຍຸ 16 ປີ.



A day of worldwide protests against climate change is underway that organizers predict will draw more than one million participants, the largest-ever expected demonstration decrying the man-made causes of a warming planet.



Friday's protests began across Asia, where hundreds of thousands of students and others took to the streets calling for action against climate change ahead of a United Nations summit on the issue. The protests later spread to Africa and Europe, with huge crowds filling the streets.



In Australia alone, more than 300,000 children and adults rallied with the backing of some local authorities, schools and businesses. School Strike 4 Climate in Australia said the throngs of protestors represented the largest climate protest in the country's history. Warmer weather patterns have taken a toll on Australia, sparking drought, flooding, more intense brushfires and the whitening of the Great Barrier Reef.



Smaller protests occurred across Asia, from the Philippines to Hong Kong and India.



Rallies are also underway in the United States, where organizers say more than 800 events have been planned, including several high-profile demonstrations in New York. More than 1 million students in some 1,800 New York City public schools have been allowed to skip school in order to participate.



In Africa, protests were held in Nairobi, Kenya and in the South African cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Experts say Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change and the least equipped to deal with the phenomenon.



Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg helped inspire the protests, staging weekly demonstrations for the past year calling on world leaders to bolster efforts to combat climate change. Friday's Global Climate Strike is the third of several worldwide climate rallies organized by students and led by the 16-year-old Thunberg.

