ມື້ແຫ່ງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດໄດ້ ດຳເນີນ
ໄປໂດຍທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດແຈງທຳນາຍວ່າ ຈະດຶງດູດເອົາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຫຼາຍ ກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ
ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມາກ່ອນເພື່ອປະນາມໃນສິ່ງທີ່ມະ
ນຸດໄດ້ເຮັດຂຶ້ນອັນເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້ໂລກຮ້ອນເອົ້າ.
ການປະທ້ວງໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວເອເຊຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກນັກຮຽນຫຼາຍ
ຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເອົາມາດຕະການ
ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສະຫະຫະປະ
ຊາຊາດກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ. ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍໄປສູ່ທະວີບອາຟຣິ
ກາແລະຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍມີຝູງຊົນທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ.
ຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ພຽງປະເທດດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍມີພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ຫຼາຍ
ກວ່າ 300,000 ຄົນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກໂຮງ
ຮຽນ ແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ. ກຸ່ມຈັດການປະທ້ວງ ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນເພື່ອອາກາດຢູ່ໃນອອສ
ເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ
ເປັນການປະທ້ວງດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ. ດິນຟ້າອາ
ກາດທີ່ຮ້ອນເອົ້າຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມ ເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ອອສເຕຣຍເລຍ ໂດຍພາໃຫ້ເກີດ
ສະພາບແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ແລະທຳລາຍພວກຫິນປະ
ກາລັງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ.
ການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດນ້ອຍກໍໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວເອເຊຍ ແຕ່ຟິລິບປິນ ໄປຫາຮົງກົງ
ແລະອິນເດຍ.
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ການເດີນປະທ້ວງຍັງມີຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຈັດແຈງກ່າວວ່າ ມີ
ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800 ແຫ່ງໄດ້ວາງແຜນເອົາໄວ້ຮວມທັງການເດີນຂະບວນຂອງຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງຈຳ
ນວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ. ພວກນັກຮຽນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນໃນຈຳນວນໂຮງຮຽນ
ຫຼວງ 1,800 ແຫ່ງ ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂາດໂຮງຮຽນເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ
ການປະທ້ວງນີ້.
ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ແລະ
ທີ່ເມືອງໂຈແຮນແນັສເບີກ ແລະປຣີໂຕເຣຍ ໃນອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້. ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວ
ວ່າ ອາຟຣິກາເປັນທະວີບທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ
ແລະມີການກະກຽມໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວໜຸ່ມສະວີເດັນ ນາງເກຣດຕາ ທັນເບີກ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຊັກຊວນໃນການ
ປະທ້ວງ ໂດຍຈັດການປະທ້ວງປະຈຳອາທິດໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ
ຂອງໂລກຊຸກຍູ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.
ການປະທ້ວງເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກໃນວັນສຸກວານ
ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນເທື່ອທີສາມ ຂອງການເດີນຂະບວນຫຼາຍໆເທື່ອຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ
ໂດຍພວກນັກຮຽນແລະນຳພາໂດຍ ນາງທັນເບີກ ອາຍຸ 16 ປີ.
A day of worldwide protests against climate change is underway that organizers predict will draw more than one million participants, the largest-ever expected demonstration decrying the man-made causes of a warming planet.
Friday's protests began across Asia, where hundreds of thousands of students and others took to the streets calling for action against climate change ahead of a United Nations summit on the issue. The protests later spread to Africa and Europe, with huge crowds filling the streets.
In Australia alone, more than 300,000 children and adults rallied with the backing of some local authorities, schools and businesses. School Strike 4 Climate in Australia said the throngs of protestors represented the largest climate protest in the country's history. Warmer weather patterns have taken a toll on Australia, sparking drought, flooding, more intense brushfires and the whitening of the Great Barrier Reef.
Smaller protests occurred across Asia, from the Philippines to Hong Kong and India.
Rallies are also underway in the United States, where organizers say more than 800 events have been planned, including several high-profile demonstrations in New York. More than 1 million students in some 1,800 New York City public schools have been allowed to skip school in order to participate.
In Africa, protests were held in Nairobi, Kenya and in the South African cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Experts say Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change and the least equipped to deal with the phenomenon.
Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg helped inspire the protests, staging weekly demonstrations for the past year calling on world leaders to bolster efforts to combat climate change. Friday's Global Climate Strike is the third of several worldwide climate rallies organized by students and led by the 16-year-old Thunberg.