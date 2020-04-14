ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນເອເຊຍ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຊື້ຂາຍກັນ ມື້ນີ້

ຄົນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຍ່າງຜ່ານກະດານອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ຂອງທະນາຄານ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນຂອງຮົງກົງ ທີ່ຕະຫຼາດຊື້ຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ 14 ເມສາ 2020.

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຂ່າວດີກວ່າທີ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ ກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນ.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນນິກເກອິຂອງຍີປຸ່ນ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນກາຍ 2.5 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນການຊື້ຂາຍ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍໆຂອງມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ KOSPI ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ 2 ເປີເຊັນແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ S&P/ASX ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍມີລາຄາສູງ ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ 1 ເປີເຊັນ.

ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າສູ່ຕະຫຼາດໂລກຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ 11.4 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນໄລຍະ 3 ເດືອນທຳອິດ ຂອງປີ 2020 ປຽບ ທຽບໃສ່ປີກາຍນີ້ ເມື່ອຊັ່ງຊາໃສ່ ລະບົບເງິນຕາຂອງຈີນ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ອັດຕາການຫລຸດ ລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຍັງນ້ອຍກວ່າທີ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ 14 ເປີເຊັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳນາຍໄວ້ ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.

ສຳລັບການຊື້ຂາຍໃນອະນາຄົດນັ້ນ ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ FTSE ຢູ່ລອນດອນ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ເກືອບ 3 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນທີິ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງສະຫະລັດທັງສາມ ຕ່າງກໍມີການຊື້ຂາຍກັນ ສູງກວ່າ 1.5 ເປີເຊັນ.

Asian markets Tuesday were on the upswing thanks to better-than-expected economic news from China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was trading well over 2.5% in late afternoon trading, while the KOSPI was up nearly 2%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX was more than 1% higher. Hong Kong and Shanghai were both trading nearly 1% higher.

Beijing announced Tuesday that its global exports fell 11.4% in the first three months of 2020 compared to a year earlier, as measured in Chinese currency terms, although it was much smaller than the expected 14% drop predicted by Reuters.

In futures trading, London’s FTSE was nearly 3% higher, and all three major U.S. stock indexes were trading above 1.5%.

