ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນເອເຊຍ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຊື້ຂາຍກັນ ມື້ນີ້

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຂ່າວດີກວ່າທີ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ ກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນ.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນນິກເກອິຂອງຍີປຸ່ນ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນກາຍ 2.5 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນການຊື້ຂາຍ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍໆຂອງມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ KOSPI ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ 2 ເປີເຊັນແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ S&P/ASX ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍມີລາຄາສູງ ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ 1 ເປີເຊັນ.

ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າສູ່ຕະຫຼາດໂລກຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ 11.4 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນໄລຍະ 3 ເດືອນທຳອິດ ຂອງປີ 2020 ປຽບ ທຽບໃສ່ປີກາຍນີ້ ເມື່ອຊັ່ງຊາໃສ່ ລະບົບເງິນຕາຂອງຈີນ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ອັດຕາການຫລຸດ ລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຍັງນ້ອຍກວ່າທີ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ 14 ເປີເຊັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳນາຍໄວ້ ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.

ສຳລັບການຊື້ຂາຍໃນອະນາຄົດນັ້ນ ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ FTSE ຢູ່ລອນດອນ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ ເກືອບ 3 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນທີິ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງສະຫະລັດທັງສາມ ຕ່າງກໍມີການຊື້ຂາຍກັນ ສູງກວ່າ 1.5 ເປີເຊັນ.

Asian markets Tuesday were on the upswing thanks to better-than-expected economic news from China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was trading well over 2.5% in late afternoon trading, while the KOSPI was up nearly 2%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX was more than 1% higher. Hong Kong and Shanghai were both trading nearly 1% higher.

Beijing announced Tuesday that its global exports fell 11.4% in the first three months of 2020 compared to a year earlier, as measured in Chinese currency terms, although it was much smaller than the expected 14% drop predicted by Reuters.

In futures trading, London’s FTSE was nearly 3% higher, and all three major U.S. stock indexes were trading above 1.5%.