ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ຕິດຕາມປະລະມະນູ ກ່າວວ່າ: ໂລກ ຕ້ອງບໍ່ຮັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ດັ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ໂລກຄວນລະມັດລະວັງ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບອີຣ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ກາຍມາເປັນຄືກັບ ເກົາຫລີເຫນືອ ທີ່ທໍາການຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ກວດກາຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະທົດສອບອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ, ຫົວຫນ້າຜູ້ຕິດຕາມປະລະມະນູຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານຣາຟາເອລ ກຣອສຊີ (Rafael Grossi) ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ສະກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ບັນຫາ​ນີ້, ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ໃນ​ປະຈຸ​ບັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສາມາດ​ປະຕິບັດໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຈະກາຍມາ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ໃນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ໂລກ ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ປ້ອງກັນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມອາດ​ສາມາດ​ ເຊິ່ງອາດຈະນໍາພາໃນການພັດທະນາກ່ຽວກັບອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຈາກການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ," ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານກຣອສຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ຂອງລັກສະນະນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາທາລະນະ​ລັດ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເກົາຫຼີ,​ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”

ອົງການ IAEA ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ້ງຢືນ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ ເຊິ່ງໝົດອາຍຸ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015, ພາຍໃຕ້​ສິ່ງທີ່ ເຕ​ຫະຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້ວາງຂອບເຂດ​ໂຄງການ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ໃນການຕ່າວປີ້ນເພື່ອຫຼຸດການລົງໂທດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດລົງ​.

ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໃນການຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ທີ່ຖືກຍົກເລີກ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ​ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2018, ໄດ້ພັງລົງເມື່ອປະມານນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ, ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຊອກຫາວິທີທາງໃໝ່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ລະງັບໂຄງການຂອງຕົນ.

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The world should be careful to ensure the standoff with Iran over its nuclear program does not become like North Korea, which expelled U.N. inspectors before testing nuclear weapons, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"We have to deploy every effort to prevent this problem, this current debate on what is happening and what can be done in Iran [from] becoming a failure on the part of the international community to prevent a country that has capabilities which could potentially lead to the development of nuclear weapons from doing it," he told a U.S. State Department conference.

"We saw the failure of this type in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea,” Grossi said.

The IAEA was responsible for verifying Iran's compliance with the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for the easing of U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions.

Attempts to revive that deal, abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, collapsed about a year ago, and Washington has been searching for a new way to get Tehran to restrain its program.