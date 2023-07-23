ພະນັກງານທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ປະທ້ວງຂໍ້ຫ້າມຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ

ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ອັຟການິສຖານ ພາກັນນັດປະທ້ວງ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ມີຄໍາສັ່ງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ວ່າ ຈະປິດຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງທັງໝົດ ໃນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດເດືອນ. ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈະສູນເສຍວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຖ້າຄໍາສັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫາກໄດ້ຮັບການ ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ. ວາຮີດ ຟາຍຊີ (Waheed Faizi) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກອງກໍາລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໃຊ້​ທໍ່​ສີດນໍ້າ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່

ສີດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ ແລະໄດ້ຍິງປືນຂຶ້ນ​ຟ້າ ເພື່ອສະຫຼາຍພວກແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນທີ່ກໍາລັງປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບການສັ່ງປິດຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້.

ພວກປະທ້ວງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງອອກມາເປັນສຽງດຽວກັນວ່າ “ຢ່າເອົາວຽກຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປ,” ແລະຢ່າເອົາ “ເຂົ້າຈີ່, ວຽກງານ, ອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປ.”

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ນາງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອສິດທິທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງນາງ, ເຊິ່ງນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປະທ້ວງມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງສິດທິຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຮຽກຮ້ອງສໍາລັບວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງເພື່ອການສຶກສາຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກ່າວວ່າ ການບໍລິການໂດຍການເສີມສວຍ ແມ່ນ “ສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມໃນສາດສະໜາອິສລາມ,” ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ປາສະຈາກຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດຕ່າງໆໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີຊາວມຸສລິມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ກໍຕາມ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ບອກຊື່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ເພື່ອສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ປິດຮ້ານເສີມສວຍທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມທຸກຍາກໄດ້.

ແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາຣີ ວ່າ:

“ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ຄໍາສັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ມັນມາຈາກໃສ? ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາຈຶ່ງຕ້ອງຢຶດເອົາການດໍາລົງຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນ? ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຕົກເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ? ຖ້າຜູ້ປົກຄອງບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ, ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າຊິລ້ຽງລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນວໃດ?”

ການສັ່ງປິດຮ້ານເສີມສວຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດຫຼ້າສຸດຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຍັງໄດ້ຫ້າມພວກແມ່ຍິງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງລະບົບການສຶກສາໃນຊັ້ນມັດທະຍົມ, ແລະການຈ້າງງານ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທະລະນະຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານນາງແອນນີ ໂຟສຮາຍເມີ (Annie Pforzheimer), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມງານອະວຸໂສ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເກີນໄປ. ມັນເປັນການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ. ມັນເປັນອາຊະຍາກໍາຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານຈົ່ ງຖອນການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບດ້ານລົບຕໍ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ແລະຂັດແຍ້ງຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຜູ້ປະກອບການທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງ.”

ນາງອາເທນາ ຮາເຊມີ (Athena Hashemi), ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ ເຮັນນາ (Henna) ກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາຣີ ວ່າ:

“ທົ່ວນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາ. ຖ້າຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຖືກປິດ, ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຊອກວຽກບ່ອນອື່ນໆເພື່ອຫາລາຍໄດ້ອັນໃດໄດ້ເລີຍ.”

ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນຈາກກະຊວງການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນຂອງອັຟການິສຖານພົບວ່າ ມີຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຂອງແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຮ້ານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ, ແລະປະມານ 12,000 ຮ້ານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

Employees of beauty salons in Kabul, Afghanistan staged a protest following a recent Taliban order that will close all women’s beauty salons in less than a month. Thousands of women will lose their jobs if the order is implemented. Waheed Faizi has the story.]]

The Taliban security forces used water cannon and fired shots into the air to disperse dozens of women protesting the recent ban on the women’s salons.

These protesters chanted, “Don’t take our jobs,” and “Bread, job, freedom and justice.”

A demonstrator says she joined the protests to demand her rights.

Woman Protester in Kabul, Female in Dari

“I was one of the women who participated in the protest today asking for our rights, asking for work, asking for education.”

The Taliban said that the services offered by salons were “forbidden in Islam,” although women's beauty salons are operating with no restrictions across Muslim-majority countries.

Protesters, many of whom chose not to give their names, say the Taliban’s decision to ban salons could push people further into poverty.

Woman Protester in Kabul, Female, Dari

“Indeed, we want to know where the order is coming from. Why do they take people’s livelihoods from them? Why do they push people into poverty? If parents are jobless, how would they feed their children?”

The beauty salon ban is the latest in a series of restrictions on women in Afghanistan.

The Taliban also prohibit women from accessing secondary education, employment and public spaces.

Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Female, English

“I think what is happening to women and girls is terrible. It is a violation of human rights. It is a crime against humanity.”

The United Nations has called on the Taliban to withdraw the ban, which the U.N. says "will impact negatively on the economy and contradicts stated support for women entrepreneurship."

Athena Hashemi, Owner of Henna Beauty Salon, Female, Dari

“The whole [city of] Kabul is facing a problem. If the beauty salons are closed, these women won’t be able to find jobs elsewhere to have an income."

According to a source at Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, there are more than 3,000 women’s beauty salons in Kabul and around 12,000 across the country.