ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເບລາຣຸສ ຫວັງວ່າຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນປີ 2021 ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ປີ 2020 ໄດ້ນຳເອົາເຫດການປະທ້ວງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນມາສູ່ປະເທດ ເບລາຣຸສ, ຫລັງຈາກການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ຜູ້ນຳເປັນເວລາດົນນານຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ ຮັບ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຄະແນນສຽງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ ໂກງ. ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ທຳການຜັກດັນເພື່ອ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປີ 2021 ເປັນປີທີ່ທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ ຣິຄາໂດ ມາຄວີນາ (Ricardo Marquina) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນມາແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ທຳການປະທ້ວງ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ອອກໄປຊຸມນຸມຢູ່ຖະໜົນທຸກທ້າຍອາທິດເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ເສລີພາບສຳລັບ ເບລາຣຸສ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການປາບປາມຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະກໍຕາມ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຮັກສາແຮງຜັກດັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້, ແຕ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ເກີດຜົນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ຍຶດເກາະອຳນາດໄວ້ຢ່າງແໜ້ນ. ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດບໍ່ເປັນການກົດດັນ ຈາກຖະໜົນ, ແຕ່ເປັນຄຳປາຖະໜາຂອງ ວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ທີ່ຢາກຈະໃຫ້ມັນນຳໄປສູ່ການສິ້ນສຸດການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ອານເດຣ ຄໍຕູນອຟ ນັກວິເຄາະການເມືອງກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດ ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ “ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍດແລ້ວ” ທີ່ການໂອນອຳນາດ ທາງການ ເມືອງໃນ ເບລາຣຸສ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ການຄັດຄ້ານແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ໄປຢຸດມັນ ແຕ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເຈັບປວດໜ້ອຍລົງ ແລະ ສາມາດຈັດ ການໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ການກົດດັນຈາກ ມົສກູ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຊັດເຈນຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມິງສ໌ ໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ລາຟຣອຟ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ໄດ້ບອກສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານວ່າ ທ່ານຈະອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມື່ອລັດຖະທຳ ມະນູນສະບັບໃໝ່ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ.

ລັດວິສາຫະກິດ ເບລາຣຸສ ໄດ້ສະໜອງວຽກງານຫຼາຍພັນຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະ ການສົ່ງອອກຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄປ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມົສກູ ອິດທິພົນ.

ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ຫວັງວ່າບັນດາອຸດສາຫະກຳອິດສະຫຼະທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນຂອງ ເບລາຣຸສ ແລະ ອຸດສາຫະກຳທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ອາດເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດວິກິດການໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດໃນປີ 2021 ແລະ ຕໍ່ໄປ. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງ ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ນັ້ນອາດກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຕໍ່ອຳນາດອະທິປະ ໄຕຂອງ ເບລາຣຸສ.

ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ເປຍທຣູສກີ, ນັກວິເຄາະການເມືອງສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນພາກສ່ວນນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ພະລັງງານ, ຈະພິຈາລະນາການພົວພັນດັ່ງກັບການກົດດັນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ພ້ອມກັບເປັນການບອກເຖິງທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບາງຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ເບລາຣຸສ ຄວນ ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳສັ່ງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄປເລີຍ.”

ເບລາຣຸສ ມ້ວນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ດ້ວຍການປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເລີ່ມປີ 2021 ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນສະບັບໃໝ່ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ລູຄາເຊັນໂກ, ແຕ່ດ້ວຍສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກຫາ ຣັດເຊຍ.

2020 brought an unprecedented scene of protests in Belarus, after a presidential poll showed longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko getting 80-percent of the vote in an election many say was rigged. The protests have continued as thousands push to make 2021 the year that Lukashenko steps down. Ricardo Marquina reports in this story narrated by Jonathan Spier.

For months, thousands of demonstrators have kept up their protests, taking to the streets every weekend to demand democracy and freedom for Belarus, in the face of a relentless police crackdown.

The protesters kept their momentum, but their efforts seemed futile as Lukashenko hung on to power. Analysts say it may not be pressure from the streets, but the Kremlin’s wishes that bring an end to his rule.

“I think that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin realizes that Lukashenko has already turned into a “lame duck,” (whose term is expiring) that the political (transition) in Belarus is actually already going on and the objective is not to stop it but to make it less painful and more manageable.”

Pressure from Moscow became evident after a visit to Minsk by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when Lukashenko told state media he would leave the presidency once a new constitution was approved.

Belarusian state enterprises provide thousands of jobs and their exports go largely to Russia, giving Moscow leverage.

Lukashenko’s supporters hope the strong interdependence of Belarus’ and Russian state-owned industries may be what ends the current crisis and keeps Lukashenko in power in 2021 and beyond. But they also worry that could come at the expense of Belarus’ sovereignty.

“In Russia, in particular the fuel and energy sector, considers the integration as an actual pressure as well as a dictate of their views. Some believe that Belarus should just implement Russia’s demands.”

Belarus ends 2020 with more protests and begins 2021 with the hope of a new constitution without Alexander Lukashenko – but with expanded ties to Russia.