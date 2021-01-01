ດ້ວຍພາລະກິດ ຜູ້ພິທັກສັນຕິພາບ, ຣັດເຊຍ ຄົ້ນພົບສະຖານະພາບໃໝ່ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ

ໃນຂະໜາດທີ່ປີກາຍນີ້ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີບົດບາດໃໝ່ເພື່ອເປັນຜູ້ຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດລະຫວ່າງ ອະດີດສະ ຫະພາບ ໂຊວຽດ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ອາເມເນຍ ກັບ ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ຢູ່ພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ ທີ່ມີບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ, ແລະ ດັ່ງນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຊາລສ໌ ເມນສ໌ (Charles Maynes) ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ນັ້ນ, ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນຜູ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍທີ່ມີອຳນາດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງພູ ຄໍຄາຊັສ (Caucasus) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງທະເລດຳ ແລະ ທະເລ ແຄສປຽນ ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ພຽງຫົກອາທິດ, ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຄອບງຳກອງກຳລັງຊົນເຜົ່າ ອາເມເນຍ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ ທີ່ຖືກໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍຝູງເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີ ຄົນຂັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງ ແລະ ອຸປະ ກອນທາງທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງກົດລະບຽບສົງຄາມໃນຕອນໃຕ້ຂອງພູ ຄໍຄາຊັສ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ກອທສ໌ (Alexander Golts) ນັກວິເຄາະກອງທັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາຍ ໃນ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາງົບປະມານກອງທັບ ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ ອາເມເນຍ ເຖິງ 3 ເທົ່າ. ອາວຸດຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍແມ່ນຖືກຊື້ໂດຍເງິນພວກນີ້. ການຊື້ອາວຸດບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງມາຈາກ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ເທີກີ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບທີ່ເຈລະຈາໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງອຳນາດ ແລະ ບົດບາດຂອງ ເທີກີ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງ ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ໂດຍສະເພາະ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍ ຣັດເຊຍ ໝາຍເຖິງການສູນເສຍເຂດແດນສຳລັບ ອາເມເນຍ ໃນນາມເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງ ມົສກູ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄດ້ກຳຈັດເຂດແດນທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍ ອາເມເນຍ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

ຜົນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໄຊຊະນະໃນ ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ແລະ ວິກິດການລັດຖະ ບານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ອາເມເນຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາຣີນ ເກວໍກຽນ (Karine Gevorgyan), ນັກວິເຄາະໃນພາກພື້ນກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດທີ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົນເອງເສື່ອມເສຍຊື່ສຽງ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄວາມຝັນຂອງລັດຖະບານນີ້ແມ່ນການລາອອກຈາກຫ້ອງການ. ເພາະວ່າຄົນພວກນີ້ຮູ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຍ່າງໄດ້ຢ່າງເສລີໃນຖະໜົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຢເຣວານ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ພາຍໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆຂອງການຢຸດຍິງ, ແມ່ນໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ 2,000 ຄົນໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ ເປັນ ເວລາ 5 ປີ. ການມີໜ້າຂອງ ຣັດ ເຊຍ ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນກຳລັງເຂົ້າຂອງ ອາເຊີໄບຈານ ແລະ ປົກປ້ອງຊາວ ອາເມເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ເລືອກດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ກອທສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້, ພາລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະແກ່ຍາວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນການ “ຢຸດ” ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໄລຍະຍາວທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍຕົວຢ່າງຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ, ເຊັ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນສົງຄາມຢູ່ປະເທດ ໄຊປຣັສ.”

ໃນອີກຄຳເວົ້ານຶ່ງ, ເປັນການຢຸດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຄືນ, ແລະ ຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກເຂດຊາຍແດນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ມັນແມ່ນສະຖານະພາບໃໝ່ທີ່ຈະຮັກສາອິດທິພົນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄວ້ໃນພາກພື້ນພູ ຄໍຄາຊັສ ຕອນໃຕ້ສຳລັບປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໃນໄລຍະຍາວສະຖານະພາບຂອງພາກພື້ນ ນາກໍໂນ ຄາຣາບັກ ກໍຍັງຄົງຈະຍາກທີ່ຈະອະທິບາຍໄດ້ກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ.

As the year winds down, Russia is taking on a new role in the decades long fight between former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nargorno-Karabakh enclave — namely, that of peacekeeper. And as Charles Maynes reports from Moscow, that’s likely to ensure Russia remains a power broker in the south Caucuses region for the foreseeable future.

In just six weeks of battle, Azerbaijan overwhelmed ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh backed by a high-tech arsenal of drones and military hardware that quickly altered the rules of war in the south Caucasus.

“Within the last 20 years the military budget of Azerbaijan has grown to 3 times more than that of Armenia’s. A great deal of arms were bought with this money. Arms purchased not only from Russia, but also from Israel and Turkey.”

A peace agreement negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected the shifting power dynamic and Turkey’s role in the Azerbaijani war effort in particular.

The Russian-backed deal means the loss of territories for Moscow’s nominal ally Armenia - while staving off a complete rout of Armenian-held lands in Nagorno-Karabakh.

That result prompted victory celebrations in Azerbaijan and a government crisis back in the Armenian capital.

“It is clear that this particular team has discredited itself. And I think that this government dreams of resigning from office…Because these people realize that they can no longer walk freely in the streets of Yerevan.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire, two thousand Russian peacekeepers will now be stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh for the next 5 years the Russian presence intended as a security guarantee against further Azerbaijani advances and protection for Armenians who choose to remain.

“According to this agreement, the mission could be prolonged. I think that the best option is a long-term “freezing” of the conflict guided by an example elsewhere… such as what happened in the war over Cyprus.”

In other words, a conflict refrozen, borders again redrawn.

It’s a new status quo that retains Russian influence over the south Caucuses for now…

Even as the long-term status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains as elusive as ever.