ຊາວອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ສັ່ງລາ ທ່ານນາງ ວີນນີ ມາດີກີແຊລາ-ແມນແດລາ

ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານນາງ ວີນນີ ມາດີກີແຊລາ-ແມນແດລາ

ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງຂະບວນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ-ອາປາຣເຕ ຫຼືການແບ່ງ

ແຍກ ເຊື້ອຊາດຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແລະ ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈາກປີ 2009

ຈົນເຖິງການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ໃນພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານນາງ ຄື “ມານດາຂອງຊາດ”

ທ່ານນາງ ມາດີກີແຊລາ-ແມນແດລາ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບທ່ານ ແນລສັນ ແມນແດລາ ວິລະ

ບຸລຸດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານ-ອາອາປາຣເຕ ແລະ ໄດ້ເປັນກະບອກສຽງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ແມນແດລາ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ໃນຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 27 ປີ ໃນຖານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອ

ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວີນນີ ມາດີກີແຊລາ-ແມນແດລາ ໄດ້ຖືກຈາລຶກຢູ່ທີ່ພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ໂດຍມີຜູ້

ໄວ້ອາໄລ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີ ເກືອບ 40,000 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນຄຸ້ມ

ໂຊເວໂຕ ຂອງນະຄອນ ໂຈຮານເນັສເບີກ. ພິທີສົ່ງສະການຂອງທາງການ ໄດ້ມີຄົນ

ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເຕັມສະໜາມກິລາ ໂອຣແລນໂດ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີໂຣ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວສະດຸດີ ວ່າ “ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງ

ດ້ວຍພະລັງອຳນາດ ດ້ວຍສຽງດັງ ແລະ ປາດສະຈາກການຂໍອະໄພໂທດ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ມາດີກີແຊລາ-ແມນແດລາ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງຍ້ອນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານ-

ອາປາຣເຕ ແລະ ການປຸກລະດົມມະຫາຊົນ ເພື່ອປົດປ່ອຍທ່ານ ແມນແດລາ ສາມີຂອງ

ທ່ານນາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຖືກຂັງຄຸກຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ຊື່ສຽງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ກໍຍັງມີຄວາມດ່າງ

ພ້ອຍ ຍ້ອນເລື່ອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຕ່າງໆ ເຊິ່ງໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການງົດລົງໂທດອາຍາ ແລະ ຖືກປັບໃໝ ໃນປີ 1991 ຫຼັງຈາກ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປພົວພັນກັບ

ການທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ ການລັກພາຕົວເດັກອາຍຸ 14 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ

ເປັນຜູ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນແກ່ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

South Africans have held a funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, one

of the most prominent figures of South Africa's anti-apartheid movement

and member of parliament from 2009 until her death earlier this month.

Known to her supporters as "Mother of the Nation," Madikizela-Mandela was married to anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela and spoke for him publicly during his 27 years in prison for conspiring to overthrow the state.



Madikizela-Mandela was remembered at a service attended by nearly 40,000 mourners in her home township of Soweto in Johannesburg. The state funeral service packed Orlando stadium.



"She spoke truth to power," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his eulogy. "Loudly, and without apology."



Mandela was praised for her anti-apartheid activism and her public campaign for the release of her husband Mandela while he was imprisoned. But her reputation was also tarnished by human rights violations, for which she received a suspended sentence and a fine in 1991, after being involved with the assault and kidnapping of a 14-year-old who was accused of being a police informant.