ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງສຣີລັງກາ ທ່ານຣານິລ ວິກເກຣມາຊິງເກ ສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບໜ້າທີ່ແທນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ທ່ານໂກຕາບາຢາ ຣາຈາພັກສາ.
ທ່ານວິກເກຣມາຊິງເກ ສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່.
ທ່ານວິກເກຣມາຊິງເກ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຫົກສະໄໝ ອາຍຸ 73 ປີ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຣາຈາພັກສາໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະລາອອກຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ.
ການລາອອກຂອງທ່ານຣາຈາພັກສາ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ນຳລາອອກ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ເກີດວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.
New Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in Thursday, taking the office of ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Wickremesinghe took the oath of office a day after members of Parliament elected him to the post.
The 73-year-old, six-time prime minister had served as interim president after Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned earlier this month.
Rajapaksa’s resignation came after months of protests calling for the country’s top leaders to step down amid an economic crisis.
Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters