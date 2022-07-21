ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ສ​ຣີ​ລັງ​ກາ ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ນິ​ລ ວິກ​ເກ​ຣ​ມາ​ຊິງ​ເກ ສາ​ບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ເພື່​ອ​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແທນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ທ່ານ​ໂກ​ຕາ​ບາ​ຢາ ຣາ​ຈາ​ພັກ​ສາ.

ທ່ານວິກ​ເກ​ຣ​ມາ​ຊິງ​ເກ ສາ​ບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ນຶ່ງມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່.

ທ່ານວິກ​ເກ​ຣ​ມາ​ຊິງ​ເກ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຫົກ​ສະ​ໄໝ ອາ​ຍຸ 73 ປີ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣາ​ຈາ​ພັກ​ສາ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ.

ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຈາ​ພັກ​ສາ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອ​ງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລາ​ອອກ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ.

New Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in Thursday, taking the office of ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe took the oath of office a day after members of Parliament elected him to the post.

The 73-year-old, six-time prime minister had served as interim president after Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned earlier this month.

Rajapaksa’s resignation came after months of protests calling for the country’s top leaders to step down amid an economic crisis.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters