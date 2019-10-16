ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງຂອງ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ 70 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​

ເວນ ທີ່ອ້າງ​ເອົາກຳ​ມະ​ສິດໂດຍ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ໃນທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ຂອງ​ພວກ​

ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ. ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ

ໂຕ້​ຄືນ.

ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ

ຂອງ​ຈີນຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ

​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຫຍັງ​ຫຼ​າຍ ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ເຂັ້​ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ

​ອາ​ຄະ​ເນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ

​ສິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລທີ່ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ 6 ຝ່າຍທີ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໄກ​ໄປຈົນ​ຮອດວໍ

ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີລ້ຳ​ໜ້າ​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ໂອ ອີ ຊັນ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຂອງ​ສິ​ກະ​ໂປ​ກ່າວ​

ວ່າຢູ່​ໃນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​

ທຳ​ການ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຫຼື​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ທຳ​ນອງ​ນັ້ນເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຈີນເປັນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີອິດ​

ທິ​ພົນ ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກະ​ທຳ​ແບບນັ້ນ​ໄດ້.”

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍມີກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຈີນ​ນຶ່ງ​ລຳ​ໄດ້ “​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂ່າວ” ຈາກ​ລູ​ໂກ​ເນຍ

(Luconia Shoals) ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 258 ມື້ ​ຂອງ 365 ວັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຂໍ້​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​

ໂປ່ງ​ໃສທາງ​ທະ​ເລເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສູນ​ກາງວິໄຈ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ

ແລະການຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 26 ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອ​ງ​ຫາດ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເກາະ​ຫິນທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ລູ​ໂກ​ເນຍ ບ​ຣິກເກີສ໌

(Luconia Breakers) ອາດ​ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ​ຫາດ​ຊາຍ​ນ້ອຍໆທີ່​ພົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ ເວ​

ລາ​ນ້ຳ​ຂຶ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ວິໄຈ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ໜ່ວຍຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນຍັງ​ໄດ້​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ທະ​ເລ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ

​ ຫາໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ ຢູ່​ເກາະສະ​ກາໂບ​ຣັບ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 162 ມື້ ຂອງ 365 ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ

ເກາະ​ໂທ​ມັ​ສ​ທີ​ສອງ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 215 ມື້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້

ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກັບ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​

ເກາະ​ສະ​ກາ​ໂບ​ຮັບ. ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມເກາະລູ​ໂກ​ເນຍ ໃນ​ປີ

2013 ອິງ​ຕ​າມ​ລາຍ​ງານສະ​ບັບ​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ​ໆ ເບິ່ງໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມຂອງ​ຝັ່ງ​ຈີນວ່າ ເປັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນ

ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ເທື່ອ.



