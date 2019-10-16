ກຳປັ່ນຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 70 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ລາດຕະເວນ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິ
ເວນ ທີ່ອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດໂດຍມາເລເຊຍ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງພວກ
ນັກວິໄຈອາເມຣິກັນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ. ມາເລເຊຍບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ໃນການຕອບ
ໂຕ້ຄືນ.
ການມີໜ້າຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວແມ່ນການປະຕິບັດງານໄລຍະຍາວ
ຂອງຈີນຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກມາເລເຊຍ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ແລະໄດ້ປຽບຕໍ່ປະເທດເອເຊຍ
ອາຄະເນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະມີອິດທິພົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໃນການອ້າງເອົາກຳມະ
ສິດທາງທະເລທີ່ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນ 6 ຝ່າຍທີ່ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມສົນໃຈໄກໄປຈົນຮອດວໍ
ຊິງຕັນ. ຈີນໄດ້ມີທະຫານແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີລ້ຳໜ້າສຸດຢູ່ໃນການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງນີ້.
ທ່ານໂອ ອີ ຊັນ ສະມາຊິກອະວຸໂສ ຈາກສະຖາບັນພົວພັນສາກົນຂອງສິກະໂປກ່າວ
ວ່າຢູ່ໃນມາເລເຊຍ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າສັງເກດການ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ
ທຳການຂັບໄລ່ດ້ວຍອາວຸດຫຼືແມ່ນຫຍັງທຳນອງນັ້ນເພາະວ່າຈີນເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີອິດ
ທິພົນ ຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະກະທຳແບບນັ້ນໄດ້.”
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີກຳປັ່ນຍາມຝັ່ງຈີນນຶ່ງລຳໄດ້ “ອອກອາກາດຂ່າວ” ຈາກລູໂກເນຍ
(Luconia Shoals) ໃນໄລຍະ 258 ມື້ ຂອງ 365 ວັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມຄວາມ
ໂປ່ງໃສທາງທະເລເຂດເອເຊຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ສູນກາງວິໄຈສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ຍຸດທະສາດ
ແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້າສາກົນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 26 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຫາດທີ່ຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳ ແຕ່ວ່າເກາະຫິນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ລູໂກເນຍ ບຣິກເກີສ໌
(Luconia Breakers) ອາດຮວມທັງຫາດຊາຍນ້ອຍໆທີ່ພົ້ນຂຶ້ນມາໜ້ານ້ຳ ເວ
ລານ້ຳຂຶ້ນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງສູນວິໄຈທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນຍັງໄດ້ລາດຕະເວນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມທະເລທີ່ເປັນບັນ
ຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ຢູ່ເກາະສະກາໂບຣັບ ໃນໄລຍະ 162 ມື້ ຂອງ 365 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ
ເກາະໂທມັສທີສອງ ເປັນເວລາ 215 ມື້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານສະບັບດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຈີນໄດ້
ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງການອ້າງກຳມະສິດຂອງເກາະທັງສອງກັບຟິລິບປິນ ແລະເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ
ເກາະສະກາໂບຮັບ. ຈີນໄດ້ເລີ້ມລາດຕະເວນຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເກາະລູໂກເນຍ ໃນປີ
2013 ອິງຕາມລາຍງານສະບັບນີ້.
ບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ ເບິ່ງໜ່ວຍຍາມຂອງຝັ່ງຈີນວ່າ ເປັນກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ
ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຍັງບໍ່ເຖິງຂັ້ນກອງທັບເຮືອເທື່ອ.
Chinese coast guard vessels spent 70% of the past year patrolling in a tract of the South China Sea claimed by Malaysia, an American think tank says. Malaysia did little to push back.
The coast guard presence especially long-term for a Chinese mission in the widely disputed South China Sea followed by Malaysia's muted response gives China an ever-stronger upper hand over the Southeast Asian country and more clout in a broader six-way maritime dispute that has grabbed attention as far away as Washington. China already has a military and technological edge in the dispute.
In Malaysia, "they do monitor, but I don't think they do the shooing them away kind of thing, because China is simply too powerful for doing so," said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.
At least one Chinese coast guard vessel was "broadcasting" from Luconia Shoals on 258 of the past 365 days, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative under U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report September 26.
Most of the shoals are under water, but a reef called Luconia Breakers may include a small sandbar that protrudes above water at high-tide, the think tank initiative says.
The Chinese coast guard also patrolled around the disputed sea's Scarborough Shoal for 162 of the past 365 days and Second Thomas Shoal for 215 days, the initiative report says. China disputes both with the Philippines and controls Scarborough. China started patrolling around Luconia Shoals in 2013, according to the report.
Other countries see China's coast guard as a paramilitary force just short of its navy.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ