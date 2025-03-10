ຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການກະທຳໃດໆທີ່ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ຈີນຄວນຈະຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ຟີລິບປິນ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີເອກະລາດ ແລະປະເທດທີ່ມີອະທິປະໄຕ ເຊິ່ງການກະທຳໃດໆຂອງຕົນ ແລະການຕັດສິນໃດໆ ແມ່ນຂັບດັນທັງໝົດໂດຍເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ແລະບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນການຊີ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໃດທັງນັ້ນ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງມານີລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ບັນຫາອັນແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນການປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຍອມປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍສາກົນຂອງຈີນ” ແລະວິທີທີ່ຕົນເຮັດທີ່ “ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ຂົ່ມຂູ່, ຮາວີ ແລະພຶດຕິກຳທີ່ຫຼອກລວງຢູ່ໃນທະເລ” ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆຂອງຟີລິບປິນ.

“ເຮົາຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນປະເທດຕ່າງໆຈົ່ງລະມັດບະວັງ ແລະຫລີກລ່ຽງການກະທຳໃດໆ ແລະຄຳສັບໃດໆທີ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ” ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຄວາມເຫັນຈາກຈີນ ທີ່ວ່າ ມານີລາ ໄດ້ຖືກຊີນຳໂດຍກອງກຳລັງພາຍນອກທັງຫຼາຍ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ມີນາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ຢີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕຈ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນອິດສະຫລະ ແຕ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ບົດລະຄອນທີີ່ຂຽນຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍກອງກຳລັງພາຍນອກທັງຫຼາຍ” ເພື່ອປ້າຍສີຈີນ.

ສະຖານທູດຈີນໃນມານີລາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໃນທັນທີ ຕໍ່ການຂໍໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບຖະແຫລງການຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ ໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສ ເພື່ອສ່ອງໄຟໃສ່ໃຫ້ເຫັນການກະທຳຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ໂດຍລວມເຖິງການຝັງພວກນັກຂ່າວໃນພາລະກິດລາດຕະເວນທາງທະເລ ແລະການລຳລຽງສະບຽງຕ່າງໆນຳດ້ວຍ.

ແນວທາງຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ເກີດສຽງສະທ້ອນແບບດຽວກັນກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ລວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການລົງຄວາມເຫັນ ໃນປີ 2016 ໂດຍສານພິຈາລະນາຄະດີລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຖາວອນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ການກ່າວອ້າງສິດໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ທີ່ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ໄພສານຂອງຈີນ ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີພື້ນຖານທາງກົດໝາຍ. ຈີນ ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບການພົບເຫັນທີ່ວ່າ ນັ້ນ.

China should recognize that the Philippines is an independent and sovereign state whose actions and decisions are driven entirely by national interest and not at the direction of other countries, Manila's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Philippines' foreign ministry also said the "real issue is China's refusal to abide by international law" and how its "illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive behavior at sea" have affected Filipino communities.

"We call on countries to be circumspect and to avoid actions and words that only contribute to tensions in the region," it said in a statement responding to comments from China that Manila was being directed by external forces.

At a press conference on March 7, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea were not independent but part of a "screenplay written by external forces," to smear China.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the foreign ministry's statement.

The Philippines has embarked on what it calls a transparency initiative to shed light on China's actions in the South China Sea, including embedding journalists on maritime patrols and resupply missions.

Its approach has resonated with allies, including the United States, who support the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China's vast South China Sea claims had no legal basis. China rejects that finding.